Tech News
Google is removing third-party cookies, with no plans for replace them
(TECH NEWS) Google has begun phasing out third-party cookies, giving users back control of their privacy, but how will they fill the gap for advertisers?
You probably already know that Google is working toward phasing out third-party cookies—those little pieces of data from websites that track your browsing—on a gradual basis. What you might not know is that, once those cookies are gone, Google has no official plan to replace them with a different tracking alternative to take their place.
And, while Google isn’t leaving advertisers out to dry, they have made their devotion to removing any trace of third-party cookies clear: “…once third-party cookies are phased out, we will not build alternate identifiers to track individuals as they browse across the web, nor will we use them in our products.”
This announcement doesn’t leave much up to the imagination; advertisers will simply have to find a way to track and market to users without relying on those third-party cookies. Fortunately, Google does have a potential solution: Aggregation. By grouping users according to things like common interest, device usage, and geographical data, advertisers can come within spitting range of the precision they had before—with less of a hit to consumers’ privacy.
But there’s no denying that Google’s phasing out of cookies makes for a grim landscape for some, especially given that the repercussions of such a removal have yet to be tested en masse. Some posit that very little will change, while others think that anyone lacking a customer database when the change goes into effect could find themselves severely behind.
The decision also makes Google look like some kind of white knight where privacy is concerned, but that’s most likely not the case. With increasing web privacy restrictions and Apple’s incoming IDFA stipulations, the phase-out was inevitable. And while the aforementioned aggregate data collection method is less likely to intrude on users’ privacy, the fact remains that advertisers will probably find a Google-supported way to pry farther than they should.
Either way, we can expect some pretty drastic shifts in how the advertisement industry collects and disseminates data in the coming months and years—and, with those changes, hopefully new regulations for how users can protect their privacy will emerge as well. For now, advertisers would do well to collect data as they can and prepare for that shift.
Tech News
Missing a Clubhouse invite? They probably already have your data
(TECH NEWS) Clubhouse might be invite-only, but your data could already be on the platform and being sold without your consent.
Clubhouse – the new “drop in voice chat” app – has been generating buzz following some high profile endorsements from Elon Musk and Bill Gates, crossing the 10 million mark in downloads. Clubhouse gives users the ability to listen to audio-only conversations in real time – much like a podcast with a live audience – and perhaps get the chance to speak as well. It’s billed as an ephemeral take on communication; once the room is closed, nothing else remains – recordings are lost and no data is left behind.
At least, that’s the claim.
Based on recent findings, it seems like this might not be entirely accurate, and there are grave concerns about how it handles private information. Despite the suggestion that it lives entirely within the moment, it appears that Clubhouse’s terms of service indicate there are indeed ways for data to be recorded and kept. Beyond that, a large portion of the platform is dedicated to third party data sharing.
Recordings
Straight from the privacy policy:
“Solely for the purpose of supporting incident investigations, we temporarily record the audio in a room while the room is live. If a user reports a Trust and Safety violation while the room is active, we retain the audio for the purposes of investigating the incident, and then delete it when the investigation is complete. If no incident is reported in a room, we delete the temporary audio recording when the room ends.”
Whether or not Clubhouse abides by this remains to be seen, and worse yet, there’s no qualifying limitations to explain who can listen to a recording or what exactly may be done with it.
Others are sharing your data
One of Clubhouse’s central tenants is that an existing user can sign up new users, but they must give up their entire contacts database to do so, with no option to exclude any entries. So if your friend is signed up and you aren’t right now, your data is already in possession. Clubhouse also accesses social media data for any existing user, which means there’s a second avenue for your data to be tapped.
Distressingly, there’s no way (currently) to have your data expunged from the app. This suggests it would fail standards set by the UK’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which guarantees users the right to erasure of personal details from platforms and digital spaces.
Accounts can’t be deleted
While it’s troubling if you cannot delete data without being a user, know that users themselves cannot delete their own accounts. There are no options to do this within the app; users can email “support@alphaexplorationco.com” but there is no information on when requests may be handled.
No notifications about your data
As with any other audience-building application, the ultimate goal will be to monetize the userbase. While Clubhouse does indicate this could happen with future affiliates, it also states that it will not notify users if and when data has been shared out. This is being used in conjunction with tracking systems, which will allow targeted advertisement from outside sources.
Uncertainty lies ahead
While it appears that audio spaces may become a new frontier in social media, there are several questions regarding how these platforms will work to safeguard personal data. It’s big business – Clubhouse is valued at over $100 million already – but these privacy concerns are certainly significant.
Tech News
Loss of internet access is used as punishment for those who abuse it
(TECH NEWS) Internet access is becoming more of a human right especially in light of recent events –so why is revoking it being used as a punishment?
When one hears the word “punishment”, several things likely come to mind—firing, fees, jail time, and even death for the dramatic among us—but most people probably don’t envision having their access to utilities restricted as a legal repercussion.
Unfortunately, that’s exactly what’s happening across the country—if you consider Internet access a utility.
In the past, you’ve probably heard stories about people awaiting trial or experiencing probation limitations being told that they are not to use the Internet or certain types of communication. While this may seem unjust, the circumstances usually provide some context for the extreme nature of such a punishment; for example, it seems reasonable to ask that a person accused of downloading child pornography keep off the internet.
More recently–and perhaps more controversially—a young man accused of using social media to incite violent behavior during country-wide protests was ordered to stay offline while awaiting trial. This order came after the individual purportedly encouraged people to “[tip] police cars”, vandalize property, and generally exhibit other “riot”-oriented behaviors.
Whether or not one reads this post as a specific call to create violence—something that is, in fact, illegal—the fact remains that the “punishment” for this crime in lieu of a current conviction involves cutting off the person involved from all internet access until a verdict is achieved.
The person involved in this story may be less than sympathetic depending on your stance, but they aren’t alone. The response of cutting off the Internet in this case complements other stories we’ve seen, such as one regarding Cox and a client in Florida. Allegedly, the client in question paid for unlimited data—a potential issue in and of itself—and then exceeded eight terabytes of monthly use on multiple occasions.
Did Cox correct their plan, allocate more data, throttle this user, or reach out to explain their concerns, you may ask?
No. Cox alerted the user in question that they would terminate his account if his use continued to be abnormally high, and in the meantime, they throttled the user’s ENTIRE neighborhood. This kind of behavior would be unacceptable when applied to any other utility (imagine having your air conditioning access “throttled” during the summer), so why is it okay for Cox?
The overarching issue in most cases stems from Internet provider availability; in many areas, clients have one realistic option for an Internet provider, thus allowing that provider to set prices, throttle data, and impose restrictions on users free of reproach.
Anyone who has used Comcast, Cox, or Cable One knows how finicky these services can be regardless of time of use, and running a simple Google speed test is usually enough to confirm that the speeds you pay for and the speeds you receive are rarely even close.
In the COVID era in which we find ourselves, it is imperative that Internet access be considered more than just a commodity: It is a right, one that cannot be revoked simply due to a case of overuse here, or a flaw in a data plan there.
Tech News
How to personalize your site for every visitor without learning code
(TECH NEWS) This awesome tool from Proof lets you personalize your website for visitors without coding. Experiences utilizes your users to create the perfect view for them.
What if you could personalize every step of the sales funnel? The team over at Proof believes this is the next best step for businesses looking to drive leads online. Their tool, Experiences, is a marketer-friendly software that lets you personalize your website for every visitor without coding.
Using Experiences your team can create a targeted experience for the different types of visitors coming to your website. The personalization is thought to drive leads more efficiently because it offers visitors exactly the information they want. Experiences can also be used to A/B test different strategies for your website. This could be a game changer for companies that target multiple specific audiences.
Experiences is a drag-and-drop style tool, which means nearly anyone on your team can learn to use it. The UX is meant to be intuitive and simple, so you don’t need a web developer to guide you through the process. In order to build out audiences for your website, Experiences pulls data from your CRM, such as SalesForce and Hubspot, or you can utilize a Clearbit integration which pull third-party information.
Before you go rushing to purchase a new tool for your team, there are a few things to keep in mind. According to Proof, personalization is best suited for companies with at least 15,000 plus visitors per month. This volume of visitors is necessary for Experiences to gather the data it needs to make predictions. The tool is also recommended for B2B businesses since company data is public.
The Proof team is a success story of the Y Combinator demo day. They pitched their idea for a personalized web experience and quickly found themselves funded. Now, they’ve built out their software and have seen success with their initial clients. Over the past 18 months, their early-access clients, which included brands like Profitwell and Shipbob, have seen an increase in leads, proposals, and downloads.
Perhaps the best part of Proof is that they don’t just sell you a product and walk away. Their website offers helpful resources for customers called Playbooks where you can learn how to best use the tool to achieve your company’s goals be it converting leads or engaging with your audience. If this sounds like exactly the tool your team needs, you can request a demo on their website.
Emerging Stories
-
Business Marketing2 days ago
Unpopular opinion: Coworkers are not your ‘family’
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
Declutter your quarantine workspace (and brain)
-
Business News1 week ago
Everyone should have an interview escape plan
-
Business Entrepreneur1 week ago
Small businesses must go digital to survive (and thrive)
-
Tech News1 week ago
How to personalize your site for every visitor without learning code
-
Business News1 week ago
You should apply to be on a board – why and how
-
Opinion Editorials6 days ago
Before you quit your job, ask yourself these 5 questions
-
Tech News1 week ago
Loss of internet access is used as punishment for those who abuse it