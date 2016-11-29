Google Sites gets a makeover, cue the applause

Drag and drop websites

Google has finally majorly renovated one of its nearly forgotten products: Google Sites. So far, the product has been applauded as a major improvement.

Read also: Google will show you how busy a store is in real time before you go



Earlier this year, the company announced that Google Sites would be “totally rebuilt.” Their new and improved product went live this week after a short beta version and some testing among early adopters. Google Sites allows individuals and businesses to build websites using simple “drag-and-drop” functions.

Who should use Google Sites?

If your company already uses Google’s other products, using Google Sites makes sense, whether it’s for an internal website or your company’s public page (although the reviews seem to indicate that it’s more suited for team sites).

You can insert information from Google Docs, Slides, and Sheets, and integrate data from your site with Google Analytics.

The integration goes both ways: if you edit a Google Doc on your site, those changes will also be reflected in the original document. The site can be built by multiple collaborators using similar sharing tools as Google Docs.

Google Sites will resize your design to fit any screen, and gives you the option of previewing how the site will appear on a phone, tablet, or computer. The program also includes six new starter templates that can be filled in with your information and customized to match your brand’s aesthetics.

Try it (or wait, your choice)

It seems that Google is finally catching up with itself, updating all of its older products to function like modern apps. Unfortunately, right now it appears rather difficult to switch over information from your old site to edit within Google Sites.

So you might want to check it out if you’re starting from scratch, but if you’re looking for a new editor for your old site, you may want to wait. Google promises they will create options and recommendations for switching over from your old website designer in the upcoming year.

#GoogleSites