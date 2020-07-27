Tech News
Spike helps you stay on top of website issues before they happen
(TECH NEWS) Spike can help you optimize your website by finding your trouble spots and helping you fix them. Considering the heavy use of the internet now, this is something you should jump on.
Website traffic is largely contingent on having a functional online hub, so when your website tanks for one reason or another, it’s a bit like having an unforeseen business closure: inconvenient, frustrating, and generally demoralizing for both you and your customers. A new tool that alerts you to website outages and other problems looks to ameliorate those frustrations.
Spike is an incident management platform that alerts you to potentially problematic occurrences on your website. These issues can range from page load times and general failures, all the way to more personal instances such as waiting too long to respond to a chat message, or reaching a critical memory usage threshold.
As such, Spike doesn’t just let you know that an issue is occurring at the moment–it can actually help you anticipate and prevent problems before they actually happen, thus mitigating potential customer inconvenience or loss.
Spike also lets you set up the conditions and delivery for your alerts so that the pertinent team members receive the correct alerts. There isn’t much value in your customer service manager receiving notices about overt memory use, after all. By customizing Spike to the different roles in your online presence, you can streamline your problem-solving efforts with minimal input.
For the monthly price of seven dollars per team member, Spike promises “unlimited alerts and integrations”–a package that includes channels through Slack, email, and both texts and phone calls to a number of your choice. That’s a pretty robust (and affordable) solution to one of the most costly issues a website can face.
Finally, Spike offers something that should be a standard accommodation: a 30-day free trial that does not necessitate front-loading a payment method. This allows you to see how Spike works with little to no up front risk or the fear of accidentally charging yourself when you invariably forget to cancel the service.
The world has gone online in the past few months and making customers’ experiences as seamless as possible is a must – both for retailers hoping to maximize online sales now and for companies looking ahead to customer utilization in a post-COVID economy. Spike is a welcome addition to that world, and hopefully it foreshadows a paradigm shift in the way sellers approach the user experience going forward.
Tech News
This site lets you mask weird URLs with a custom domain
(TECH NEWS) Put any public site behind your own custom domain at customDomainer, making it easier for customers to recognize your brand.
Customers get confused when they receive links from a company that they don’t recognize. With customDomainer, companies can send their customers to wiki.yourcompany.com instead of randomsitetheydidntrecognise.com.
customDomainer, formerly AnyForm, is a service that lets users make public sites available at custom domains. With just a few clicks, users can connect a custom form to a Google Form. This gives users the power and server-free convenience of Google Forms with the flexibility of the style that best fits a user’s brand. No coding is required to set up a custom domain, making it simple and accessible for anyone online.
Alex Furman from customDomainer said during his maker intro on ProductHunt, “At my last company we had a knowledge base we needed to share with customers that was stuck at the URL of the SaaS we were using (since they didn’t support custom domains). Our customers were tired of seeing links like insertsaasgiant.net/ourcompany/wiki — this wasn’t ideal for our brand and customer relationships.” He continued, “So we created customDomainer, which lets you put any public site behind a custom domain. That way our customers saw the knowledge base at wiki.ourcompany.com, instead of randomsitetheydidntrecognise.com.”
customDomainer claims they only work with public content and do not access any private data and they do not require any kind of security access to the workspace, or data behind a user’s public site. customDomainer brands themselves as a CDN for URL-branded public sites with the infrastructure to support dynamic content, page links and more.
Users can make everything from a ‘contact us’ form, feedback form, product order form, to leave a review / rating forms. These can include features such as having the responses recorded in Google Sheets and email notifications for each response. customDomainer can be used on any site which is publicly accessible including public Confluence, Substack, Adobe Spark, Calendly, JotForm, Substack, HubSpot, and Xero sites.
customDomainer is primarily hosted in AWS, which allows for reliable security, redundancy, scalability and key management. In order for users to make their public sites available at their company’s domain (with SSL), customDomainer requires users to add a few records to their domain’s DNS settings. Pricing starts at $15 per website, per month.
Tech News
Get to inbox zero every day with this new email cleaner
(TECH NEWS) Unsubscriber removes all of your subscription emails from your inbox, making inbox zero that much more feasible.
Inbox Zero never was a particularly achievable task, much less so given the sheer number of people working from home these days. It’s no surprise then, that a solution for all of your unwanted subscription emails would pick this year to debut.
Unsubscriber, an email cleaner by Polymail, is that solution. All you need to do is connect your poor, overburdened email inbox to your Unsubscriber account, and the service will identify, expose, and–with your permission–unsubscribe from every email address from that you’ve inadvertently (or unwillingly) signed up to receive automatic updates and notifications for.
To access Unsubscriber, you’ll need to create an account with the service (by the way, Unsubscriber isn’t free) and then synchronize your email account. Unsubscriber will then find any emails that it can unsubscribe from and list their senders in a neat format for you to pick and choose candidates for deletion. You’ll also be able to remove any emails originating from the identified culprits from your inbox.
And, to their credit, Unsubscriber promises not to sell your subscription list–a courtesy that should be a bare minimum requirement but nevertheless, remains a welcome and pleasant surprise these days.
If you’re feeling tentative about using Unsubscriber, the service allows for a free consultation in which you’ll receive a report on the state of your inbox. This should be enough to help you decide whether or not it’s worth paying the fee to clean out your email.
While unsubscribing from these addresses isn’t new (Gmail’s “unsubscribe and block” option has been hailed in the past as a robust response to spam), the bulk aspect is what makes Unsubscriber a game-changer for anyone looking to declutter their virtual lives. Given how much of the workforce lives in their email inboxes, clearing out unwanted fluff emails isn’t just a luxury–it’s imperative for efficiency.
Additionally, subscriptions to emails often aren’t voluntary; cleaning out your inbox once won’t prevent future subscriptions from populating your workspace, so having a service like Unsubscriber on standby is more of an investment in your future productivity than one initially might think.
Unsubscriber is currently available for free assessments and full implementation. To date, they claim to have archived over 81 million emails.
Tech News
With the fast transition to remote work, we forgot about data security
(TECH NEWS) In the rush to transition to remote working environments, one important component was left out: cybersecurity. What can we do about it now?
When the world shut down for COVID-19, jumping to remote platforms was the logical decision for most companies that continued to operate. Unfortunately, while many companies have nearly perfected the art of working remotely, most missed one crucial component: cybersecurity.
Now, nearly half a year into the pandemic, security concerns are mounting.
In a study published by Dice, IBM and Morning Consult discovered that a whopping 52 percent of employees were accessing work-related information on personal devices–a statistic that ages particularly poorly with the additional fact that 45 percent of those employees haven’t had any security training to complement their use of personal devices.
There are a number of issues that can arise from using a personal computer, tablet, or smartphone for work-related activities, primarily the problem of mixing work and play. In all likelihood, the websites you access during your time on the clock don’t look much like the websites you frequent during your off hours.
Mixing the sign-in credentials, passwords, and browsing habits in the same browser–or on the same computer–can increase your chances of losing your work credentials or important, confidential data to phishing attempts, malware, and so on. Even using a private browser or a VPN doesn’t entirely mitigate these concerns.
There’s also the minor (he said sarcastically) issue of personal device forfeiture should the organization you work for determine that something on your device led to a data breach. While this is substantially more common in government-controlled occupations than in the private sector, most would argue that the chance of losing your computer because someone else decided you made an easy target, isn’t worth it.
The problem, of course, is that many employees didn’t have a choice. In the scramble to implement responsible working environments and social distancing, cybersecurity took an aggressive backseat–and the repercussions could very well be forthcoming.
One possible–and affordable–solution to this crisis is password management and reset counseling, but even that measure has some doubtful applications since–in the same study cited above–66 percent of employees surveyed indicated that they had not been given any form of password management training in the wake of the transition to remote work. For what appears to be a cheap answer, password help seems to be strangely absent.
COVID-19 doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere, and states that reopen are finding themselves almost immediately transitioning back to remote work due to new outbreaks. Let’s be clear: Our infrastructure cannot handle a massive security attack now. If companies want to protect their longevity, they can start by providing employees with distanced work security trainings–and maybe mandating a password change here or there.
