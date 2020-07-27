Spike helps you stay on top of website issues before they happen

Website traffic is largely contingent on having a functional online hub, so when your website tanks for one reason or another, it’s a bit like having an unforeseen business closure: inconvenient, frustrating, and generally demoralizing for both you and your customers. A new tool that alerts you to website outages and other problems looks to ameliorate those frustrations.

Spike is an incident management platform that alerts you to potentially problematic occurrences on your website. These issues can range from page load times and general failures, all the way to more personal instances such as waiting too long to respond to a chat message, or reaching a critical memory usage threshold.

As such, Spike doesn’t just let you know that an issue is occurring at the moment–it can actually help you anticipate and prevent problems before they actually happen, thus mitigating potential customer inconvenience or loss.

Spike also lets you set up the conditions and delivery for your alerts so that the pertinent team members receive the correct alerts. There isn’t much value in your customer service manager receiving notices about overt memory use, after all. By customizing Spike to the different roles in your online presence, you can streamline your problem-solving efforts with minimal input.

For the monthly price of seven dollars per team member, Spike promises “unlimited alerts and integrations”–a package that includes channels through Slack, email, and both texts and phone calls to a number of your choice. That’s a pretty robust (and affordable) solution to one of the most costly issues a website can face.

Finally, Spike offers something that should be a standard accommodation: a 30-day free trial that does not necessitate front-loading a payment method. This allows you to see how Spike works with little to no up front risk or the fear of accidentally charging yourself when you invariably forget to cancel the service.

The world has gone online in the past few months and making customers’ experiences as seamless as possible is a must – both for retailers hoping to maximize online sales now and for companies looking ahead to customer utilization in a post-COVID economy. Spike is a welcome addition to that world, and hopefully it foreshadows a paradigm shift in the way sellers approach the user experience going forward.