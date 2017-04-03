The app as it is

The Google app is pretty handy for promptly finding information on both Andriod and iOS devices. Just tap the search bar, type or speak what you want to find and you’ve got it in mere seconds. Often times, we need to quickly check for news or weather updates.



Instead of typing/speaking what you want to check, there’s an even easier way to quickly see what you want, without leaving Google.

Shortcuts you say?

Google recently announced the redesign of their iOS and Android search apps, as well as their mobile web site. The new design includes tappable shortcuts to popular areas like weather, news, sports, and entertainment.

The idea here seems to be instant information – no text entry, no voice entry, just a simple tap and you can see what you want, instantly.

Google stated, “the Google search box is great when you’re looking for a specific answer, but there are also moments when you just want to catch up on the latest topics of interest” and the new tappable shortcuts give you that option.

How to find them

The new shortcuts appear at the top of the Google app or mobile site, just beneath the search box.

There, you’ll find shortcuts to weather, sports, news, entertainment, food, and more.

Each of these shortcuts will offer you a quick glimpse into each category. Weather will show you up-to-the minute conditions; sports will give you the current scores for your favorite teams, and so on.

If you’re on Android, you can tap the arrow to the right of the main shortcuts and you’ll see a whole new page full of tappable icons.

These range from games to travel. Android users will be privy to an exclusive set of shortcuts, including: translate, nearby attractions, flights, hotels, internet speed test, currency converter, and more as the app is updated.

There is also a My Stuff shortcut that will show you a personalized selection of your own emails, events, hotels and more.

Think of it as a quick glimpse into your most frequently accessed items. Google stated they will likely add more icons to this exclusive Android section with time.

Why redesign?

Basically, the redesign includes the same information as the old design, but Google has organized it into a more user-friendly interface, using icons and categories.

One alleged reason for the change, is to help less-than-savvy users have a one-stop-shop for all their information.

Many tech newbies might not be aware Google can provide weather and news information on-demand, and instead might switch to their local news app, or the Weather Channel’s app for ease-of-use. With the new interface, however, it’s clear what Google offers: a little bit of everything.

Future of the shortcuts

Currently, tappable shortcuts are only available in the United States and the tech company has not mentioned whether or not they will roll out elsewhere.



Also, Google stated these shortcuts will not be available on the desktop version of Google, only the mobile version.

The new user-friendly interface is definitely convenient when you want to quickly access basic information and updates on-the-go.

