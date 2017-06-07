WWDC unveils Apple’s newest gadget, the HomePod

2017 WWDC

At Apple’s annual WWDC, the tech giant announced its entry into the home assistant market.

However, instead of focusing on their assistant (Siri) they’ve opted to focus on literally every other part of the HomePod.

Sorry, Siri

It is high time that Apple produce its own version of home assistant – although, you won’t find Apple calling it that. Google and Amazon have been saturating the market for a while now and figuring out the whole home assistant niche.

The new HomePod has all of the features of Siri that we know like the ability to DJ, answer questions and control a room.

However, Apple is confident that Siri is up to snuff and opted to focus their attention on the tech and audio of the pod itself giving Siri the backseat.

The HomePod

Thus far, the HomePod’s audio has been likened to audio experiences like that of the Sonos and Bose speakers. Per Apple, the Pod is built with a “high-excursion woofer with a custom amplifier to play a wide range of deep, rich bass.” That woofer plus an advanced algorithm that continuously analyzes the music and dynamically helps tunes the lower end frequencies that typically result in choppy, muddy noise, makes the new HomePod a speaker to rule them all.

Not without critics

Of course, the HomePod is already getting its fair share of flack. However, the criticism is mostly reserved for the aesthetic of the speaker, not the functionality itself.

The biggest criticsm however, comes from its fairly large price tag. The Google Home runs around $130, the Amazon Echo at $180 and the HomePod makes its debut at $349. However, with its superior audio quality PLUS the pod’s Siri capabilities, it is easy to see where Apple is coming from with a price tag like that.

What do you think? Will you be purchasing a HomePod?