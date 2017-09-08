Deals like the new Spotify + Hulu bundle make me miss college

(TECH NEWS) College kids, rejoice! Spotify and Hulu are teaming up to bundle their services under one great price. Share Share +1 Reddit Share Pin Flip Email Shares 1

DYNAMIC DUO

Spotify and Hulu have teamed up in a partnership that will combine both of their streaming services offering a $5 bundle for college students.

For $4.99 students can get Spotify Premium which allows you to listen to music ad-free, in addition to well as Hulu’s “Limited Commercials” plan. If you’re a student and you’re already paying for Spotify, that’s basically getting Hulu for free.

USE THOSE COLLEGE PERKS

So far it doesn’t look like either company is profiting much from the partnership just yet, though the basic idea seems to be after students graduate, they will continue using the streaming services. I mean, what’s another $5 after all you’ve been through together? After a student graduates or is no longer enrolled in a college or university, their account is converted to a standard Premium Spotify account, which is $9.99.

Initially, this bundle will be available only to current students though some sources have reported that the companies will expand their services to include all consumers in some form, soon.

Keep in mind, Spotify uses a third-party known as SheerID to verify enrollment status, so I can’t promise you your old “.edu” will still work if you’re not currently enrolled.

SOME BACKGROUND

Just over a week ago Spotify’s head of video and podcasting operations, Tim Calderone, parted ways with the company after struggling to hook audiences with their first line of programs, according to Bloomberg. Last year it was reported that Spotify would roll out twelve new shows revolving around music and pop culture, but that appears to have fizzled out before it even really got started. I mean, do you recall any Spotify programs?

Didn’t think so.

Spotify had been struggling to pinpoint a strategy with their video streaming services, but has recently made it clear that they would like their service to remain close to the music industry. This ensures that more attention is brought to the music artists and new releases versus additional content.

KEEPING UP WITH THE BEST OF THEM

Despite the partnership, there won’t be any crossover between the two services, meaning you won’t see Hulu advertisements on Spotify and vice versa. Spotify will remain a music streaming platform but will be incorporating popular playlists, such as Rap Caviar, in their video efforts. It’s too soon to say what this is going to look like exactly,

With companies like T-Mobile offering Netflix, AT&T with DIRECTV and HBO, and Amazon running nearly everything, a partnership honoring both services both independently and as a bundle is a smart move to stay competitive.

Who knows what’s next

It will be interesting to see what else gets rolled out as a part of this bundle deal, and despite how you feel about either of these services, five bucks a month for commercial free music streaming and Hulu originals is an incredible value.

