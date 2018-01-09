Tech News
Kiyo – a social network built for those that hate social networks
(TECH NEWS) The tech world is clamoring today for the new app, Kiyo, from The Office’s B.J. Novak – will it cure social medias’ ills?
Kiyo’s makers hope to encourage more personal, meaningful online interactions and reduce trolling. It has been tried before, but perhaps this will be the winning shot.
It’s been a struggle for any social media platform to recapture audiences from Facebook, but that won’t stop developers from trying. Especially developers who know that some users have grown weary of “the performative nature of social media.”
Kiyo is a new app presenting itself as a “personal media,” rather than “social media” platform. It was developed by a team led by actor B.J. Novak of The Office fame. Novak and his pals launched The List App, which allowed users to generate and share lists, back in 2015.
The List App never really took off and the company closed it down last fall. However, they were able to raise about $3.2 million and are now repurposing those funds for Kiyo.
Kiyo, pronounced KEY-oh, means memoirs in Japanese, and it’s kind of like Pinterest. Users can create kiyos, or themed albums, to express different aspects of their lives.
Each Kiyo can have a custom audience. And unlike Facebook or other social media platforms, Kiyo doesn’t keep track of the number of views your post gets, and users can’t like, heart, or make public comments. If users have something to say about a post, they have to send you a private message directly.
Kiyo’s makers hope these features will encourage more personal, meaningful online interactions and reduce trolling. Theoretically, people will be less likely to make a nasty comment if they have to message a user directly. Or at least, if they have something mean to say, it stays private, sparing you the public humiliation.
Kiyo is a response to other social media apps that pressure users to “curate the perfect image of your life” and to “stay ‘on brand.’” Nicholas Kraft, Kiyo’s head of marketing and audience development, points out that “people aren’t brands,” and believes that Kiyo is a platform where people can represent themselves more authentically and freely.
The app has been tested in beta and was just released for iPhone.
Tech News
12 things you may not realize robots are already doing
(TECH NEWS) Robots have long been thought to be job-stealing technologies, but it’s far more sophisticated than that.
Neil deGrasse Tyson said, “With regard to robots, in the early days of robots people said, ‘Oh, let’s build a robot’ and what’s the first thought? You make a robot look like a human and do human things. That’s so 1950s. We are so past that.” If you don’t believe him, take a look at what these little bots are doing these days:
- Robots are doing acrobatics. Atlas can do a backflip and raise its arms after nailing the landing. What’s next? The 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics?
- They shop for you. Walmart is testing shelf-scanning robots in their store.
- In Saudi Arabia, a robot became a citizen. However, no one knows exactly what that means yet.
- If a robot can become a citizen, should they be allowed to fight? Welcome, combat for robots.
- Dubai police force has a peaceful Robocop patrolling its sidewalks.
- Bill Gates believes bots that take jobs away from humans should be taxed. Can we make the tax code any more complicated?
- They can play cards, bet and win, even when humans cheat. Carnegie Mellon’s AI bot, LIbratus beat out 4 world class poker pros in a Heads-up No-Limit Texas Hold’em tournament.
- They are writing books and news reports.
- If drones can deliver packages, then why can’t robots deliver food? It’s happening in London.
- Norwegian scientists have developed a robot that can debone a chicken.
- The University of Southern California San Francisco Medical Center has invested in automation that can fill prescriptions, allowing pharmacists and techs to spend more time counseling patients and consulting with physicians.
- They are acting as Buddhist monks at funerals.
For those of us who grew up with role models like C-3PO, Data (Star Trek: The Next Generation) and Daleks, none of this should come as a surprise. Researchers have often taken inspiration from screen. Now, we have to think of what rights robots will have as they gain more roles in society.
Tech News
A eulogy for the iPod, you’ll be missed
(TECHNOLOGY) In case you hadn’t noticed, Apple is no longer selling the iPod, and our nostalgic minds are whirling.
2017 marked the death of many beloved brand favorites in tech: Microsoft Paint, the Windows Phone, among many others. One tech discontinuation you might not have noticed unless you have been in an Apple store since last summer: the iPod. That’s right, the ubiquitous music player that launched our current music industry was pulled off the shelves this past July. You probably didn’t notice unless you’re cruising the online Apple Store on the daily.
While the iPod Classic, with its beloved click wheel, was discontinued in 2014, it took three additional years to mark the end of the iPod Shuffle and Nano, officially marking the end of all iPods being manufactured by Apple. Apple CEO Tim Cook knew it was time to let go of the stand alone music player: “all of us have known for some time that iPods are a declining business.”
Technically, the iTouch (basically an iPhone without the “making calls” function) is still on sale and is the last iteration of a non-phone multimedia gadget Apple sells. The iPod Touch only has two models, with 32GB of storage and 128GB, the prices being $199 and $299 respectively.
When the iPod came out, it was a revolution. More portable than a Walkman or Discman, the iPod gave users the feeling of control and freedom due to new features like customizable playlists or the “shuffle all” function. Individuals who loved their tunes portable didn’t need to rely upon a binder full of CDs to make sure the soundtracks of their lives were curated. Any song from your library could be listened to at almost any time–if you remembered to sync your iTunes library with the device. The concept of not having any song available to you at any time via all our streaming services seems like a foreign concept, but we survived.
It is important to note that another frontier that Apple crossed with the iPod was that of the advertising phenomenon. A symbol of the times in the 2000s, the silhouetted hip young people with those white headphones on a bright background was constantly associated with these musical devices. And of course, the fact that after the “i” in iPod became a prefix, everyone turned everything into their lives into iDogs or iBooks; anything could be turned trendy by just adding that lowercase “i.”
While 2017 marked the year of many major brand players being put to rest, it’d be a disservice to the legacy of some of these technological phenomenons by not noting the huge impact they’ve had on multiple industries, as well as countless lives around the globe.
Tech News
What were the top selling technologies of 2017?
(TECH NEWS) As we continue to obsess over new technologies, what were the big winners to round out the year?
Last year was an interesting one, with promises of cars taking flight and phones degrading on purpose (but pay Apple a few more dollars and that’ll do the trick). Was Apple the dominant product we all think it was, or did 2017 end up being Amazon’s year? Let’s take a look at the year’s top selling technologies…
As you probably guessed, Apple won the top spot as the best-selling tech product provider of 2017, taking up two slots in the top five. Unsurprisingly, the iPhone was the best selling tech of 2017, with combined sales of all models outshining all other products in the top five combined.
The Apple Watch came in 4th place, with overall sales of 20 million units.
iPhone sales for the year were expected to approach 223 million units, an increase of 12 million over 2016’s sales, yet down from its 2015 record of 230 million iPhones sold.
Expectations for 2018 for Apple see continued expansion for the Apple Watch, and a quiet explosion in iPhone sales, driven by product updates and price reductions. A planned spring upgrade for the SE model precedes rollouts of new models in the fall, and an expected cut in price on models without edge-to-edge display serving as a driver for up to 350 million upgrades by users.
Coming in at second place was Samsung, with 33 million units sold of its Galaxy S8 and Note 8 in 2017. As this best seller list focuses on premium phones, other offerings from the Samsung family, such as the A-series and J-series, which don’t meet that standard, aren’t included in the overall units moved. Neither is the Galaxy Note 7, a combination phone/tablet released last year, but suffered from a global recall.
Amazon’s Echo Dot connected speaker came in third place, with 24 million units sold. In the weeks leading to the holidays, Amazon made the decision to slash the price of the Echo Dot from $49.99 to $29.99, which remains its price point to date—a decision which allowed holiday shoppers flexibility to fall in love with the Echo Dot and add it to their shopping lists in large quantity.
Rounding out the top five is the only video-game entry on this year’s list, the Nintendo Switch, which sold 15 million units. With a suggested manufacturers retail price of $299.99, the Switch benefited from a marketing campaign that began with the company’s first ever ad during Super Bowl LI. The ad campaign, which continued with commercials in such diverse places as the 2017 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament, the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards, and on programming blocks for Nickelodeon, Adult Swim, and Comedy Central, highlighted the multiple ways that gamers could use the hardware, at home and on the go, leading to higher than expected sales for the launch.
12 things you may not realize robots are already doing
Kiyo – a social network built for those that hate social networks
A eulogy for the iPod, you’ll be missed
Why CloudApp needs to be in your business toolkit
What were the top selling technologies of 2017?
Schumer says there will be a Senate vote about net neutrality
Facebook adjusts how much repeat video views matter
Pantone’s 2018 color of the year (that you’ll see everywhere now): Ultra Violet
Ted Cruz, Luke Skywalker’s Twitter spat over net neutrality
Dittach: Chrome extension keeps your Gmail files ultra organized
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Indeed President, Chris Hyams tells us #WhyAustin [video]
The
American Genius
News neatly in your inbox
Join thousands of AG fans and SUBSCRIBE to get business and tech news updates, breaking stories, and MORE!
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Business Finance6 days ago
How to invest in any cryptocurrency without the IRS hunting you down
-
Opinion Editorials6 days ago
Apprenticeships: How focused training can jumpstart your career
-
Business News4 days ago
Gender pay lawsuit against Google refiled since salary history was asked
-
Business News6 days ago
How apprenticeship programs could be the way of the future
-
Business News6 days ago
How veterans can get some free LinkedIn services
-
Opinion Editorials6 days ago
Is working less the key to productivity?
-
Tech News6 days ago
How to offer customers a frictionless online experience
-
Business News4 days ago
Sears to close over 100 stores after sixth profit-free year