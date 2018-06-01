Tech News
Last Message: text preferred contacts when your phone dies
At a conference near you, Last Message will be a favorite app, easily spreading to the business community so that the poor battery life of a smartphone is now only a partial hindrance.
Last Message: the answer to dying phones
One of the problems with being so dependent on electronics – in order to communicate with others and run your business – is that you almost have to be near a source of electricity all the time. Otherwise, your phone will die at the most inconvenient moment, which could be in the middle of a business call or while you’re replying to an important, time-sensitive email. And if you’re on the go, it could be hours before you can have a chance to recharge your phone and finish your conversation. If you have an Android, there is an app for that.
Last Message is a free download and runs in the background, but it’s also easy to access, navigate, and update. It will monitor your battery life and send a Tweet, Facebook message, text, or email to your chosen contacts. This message is completely customizable, but it will notify them that your phone has lost power and you’ll get back to them soon. You can also choose at what percentage of battery life the message is sent and to whom. It’s simple and convenient.
Last Message helpful in a pinch
While you may not need to use this every day, as you’re probably always close to a computer or a wall plug, it can come in handy when you’re traveling or at conferences. It seems that the Last Message app will be sent to those you specify when you set up the app. However, that doesn’t mean the person you were talking to when your phone died will be notified, unless they are on the list, too, of course. So, this app is just notify those you speak with and interact with most, the ones that will be worried or agitated if you don’t respond to them or take their calls.
Last Message is great to keep your assistant, business partner, or your spouse in the loop when you need it the most. Consider it a just-in-case app, but it’s one that can save those you’re closest with a lot of uncertainty if you’re usually attached to your phone.
Video demo of Last Message
[pl_video type=”youtube” id=”M57osc2W9cQ”]
Tech News
FullContact: manage your contacts like a boss
FullContact is a tool that wants to put your address book to work for you, and for power users, it’s a must.
It just got even easier to find out information about the people and companies you email, without leaving your inbox to creep on their Facebook pages. FullContact, a Google Chrome plugin, updates your address book to show profile information and photographs from the other sites your contact uses, including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and even Etsy, Pinterest, and Klout.
You can also add personal notes or tags, an invaluable tool for helping you remember the details of the countless clients, companies, and co-workers with whom you correspond. What’s more, FullContact can also unify information from contacts you keep in multiple different email addresses, can merge duplications in your address book, and can automatically correct formatting errors.
Free for a time
FullContact is a free service until you exceed 5,000 contacts, then you’ll need to upgrade to a premium account. The plugin still has a few bugs to work out, with users complaining that FullContact isn’t compatible with Google’s new pop-up compose window, that it sometimes features the wrong profile information, or puts less important information on the top, and that it confuses people’s personal profiles with their business profiles.
Some users have given up on FullContact, saying that the working alternative, Rapportive, has already perfected what FullContact is stumbling to achieve.
However, representatives from Google say that they are making at least one update to the plugin per day, so slowly but surely they are responding to user complaints and improving FullContact’s functioning. They are adding an “improve this data” feature that allows users to manually correct misinformation in their contacts’ profiles. Also in the works is a FullContact app for iPhone.
Who needs FullContact
If you find yourself emailing hundreds of people per week and struggling to remember who they all are, FullContact could be a great tool for keeping you up-to-date with each contact you email.
This story was originally featured in April of 2015.
Tech News
How retailers use tech hacks to get you to spend more
(TECH NEWS) Tech hacks or Jedi mind tricks? How retailers are getting sneaky about collecting your data, and how you can prevent it.
Hold onto your butts
Did you even know there are (creepy) ways retailers get all up in your private data to encourage you to spend?
Thanks, tech innovations.
Accordingly, SaveMyBills.com recently detailed the ways retailers use tech to swipe your private data and keep you buying.
Here at AG, we can’t help but think about how companies collect and employ data, and how they’re allowed to collect and employ said data, and well, let’s just say the fact that the Venn diagram on that one ain’t exactly a circle is serious business.
That being the case, here are five changes to your spending habits that can both increase benefit to you, and keep the serious creepsters out of your digital biz:
Fight the urge of convenience
Your phone:
Retailers are known to pull information straight from your smartphone.
Obviously as long as you’re paying with plastic your retailer can track your transactions based on your phone number, but – The More You Know – it’s also perfectly legal for them to track your actual physical movements as soon as you plug into their in-house WiFi.
By itself that’s not much more than store staff and cameras (we’ll get to the latter) would be doing anyway, but store-level data security is comparable to private data security, and as we’ve written over on the Real Daily, private data security is more than a bit effed.
The fix:
Not to state the obvious, but stay off the WiFi.
This is why *Insert Deity Here* gave us Airplane Mode. Even if you feel the need to text while you shop or Instagram some hilaaaarious filters onto a nearby mannequin, as long as you get your bars from your mobile connection instead of the local WiFi, you should be able to do so without uninvited segments of the store or internet staring at you.
Just assume someone is watching always
CCTV:
On the subject of being stared at, closed-circuit cameras are incredibly loosely regulated.
Seriously, the intended function of a security camera sits at the intersection of fighting crime and keeping-other-people’s-filthy-hands-off-your-stuff.
Those are literally America’s two favorite things. They certainly trump (see what I did there?) minor concerns like having your every move recorded by a piece of hardware that’s almost certainly connected to the Internet, because everything is, and whose password is probably “password.”
The fix:
I’m afraid can’t save you from the creepy robot eyes.
This may shock some of you, but I am not a Supreme Court justice. I am not in a position to inspire a reassessment of the value of personal privacy weighed against the importance of protecting material assets by our nation’s legal system.
That said, this is why you handle your own data security, and why you shop online.
Make exceptions only for retailers valuable enough to you that you don’t mind them recording you in their store in a format that may become publicly available.
Tidy up your browser
Digital shopping, like digital everything, offers a much broader array of tools for protecting your privacy. We’ll be addressing that presently with…
Cookies:
Not nearly as delicious as they sound. Cookies are the OG data mining tools, itty bitty bits of data that track useful information about how customers use a given online service.
The fix:
As with their tastier namesakes, cookies are fine in moderation. Most digital cookies delete themselves at the end of your session or a set length of time anyway, and the few that don’t carry little enough information that it takes zillions to represent a serious liability.
Clear your browser cache on the regs and you’re golden.
What’s in it for you?
Loyalty Cards
Things are flippin’ everywhere all of a sudden, right? Gas, groceries, pharmacies: everybody wants your card or your phone number. As we’ve noted before, that may not lead to fun times.
The fix:
Think retailers present loyalty cards as merely as coupons or bonus points for your transactions?
Think otherwise.
The card comes before the transaction.
Choose your purveyor of drugs and noms based at least in part on what the card buys you, because committing to the right one can yield crazy benefits.
I personally shop one grocery rather than another because getting my tea and Fritos there earns me fuel points. I haven’t paid retail for gas in a year.
That adds up.
Stranger danger
Purchasing data:
Ugh. I hate this. Older even than HTML cookies, this is the contemptible practice of companies buying and selling the personal information of their customers. Historically it’s been phone numbers and other contact info, but of course people willing to swipe your home phone will cheerfully swipe anything else they can get their grubby mitts on.
The fix:
This is probably unfixable on the grand scale, which we know because public and private sectors alike have tried. There is apparently a market here, which boggles my mind. I call out in desperation to the people supporting this market.
Stop buying things from unsolicited phone calls. Stop buying things from unsolicited emails.
If someone gets in touch with you without being asked, do not, for any reason, give them money.
Don’t ignore them, either. Go through their unsubscribe process, or call them back and tell them nothing except “I’m not interested. Take me off your list.”
Only scary until it works for you
In an interconnected world, the concept of privacy is drastically changing. That can be super scary. I mean, your TV watching you for the government, which was literally in 1984, is now a real thing, and even Orwell didn’t think we’d pay for the privilege.
But this isn’t dystopia.
We’ve been altering how money and privacy interact since there has been money. Cash stopped being exchangeable for a fixed amount of an anonymous commodity in the far-off year of.. 1971. It didn’t go properly digital until ten years later.
Every new system means new rules. As always, they’re only scary until you make them work for you.
#RetailHacks
Tech News
A reusable, cloud synced notebook?? I’ll take 10!
(TECHNOLOGY NEWS) The future of note taking is here with Rocketbook Wave, a microwavable, reusable notebook that stores all of your musings on the cloud.
Not just any notebook
Some folks just can’t go paperless. Try as we might, the satisfaction inherent in the pen-and-paper medium is firmly engrained.
Everyday we are bombarded by reminders that paper is increasingly unsustainable—which is why Rocketbook’s reusable notebook, the Wave, is a potential life-saver.
Smile and Wave
The premise behind the Rocketbook Wave is simple, yet elegant: you write in the notebook like you normally would—up to 80 pages’ worth—and then snap a photo of each page using the accompanying smartphone app. The photos are scanned to enhance their image quality, then they’re delivered into a cloud account.
You can even cross off a symbol at the bottom of the page to scan the note into a specific, customized location, and each page has its own QR code for later reference.
Note Game So Cold, Had to Defrost
That’s all fine and dandy, but how do you wipe the Rocketbook Wave to reuse it? Well, you put the book in a machine that you use to eliminate stuff (e.g., nutritional value) every day…
You put it in the microwave.
Counterintuitive as it may be, a few minutes in the microwave with a mug of water and minimal attentiveness will result in a clean notebook, making it ready for another round of note-taking, doodling, or what have you.
With Paperless, You’ll Pay for Less
The obvious benefits of the Rocketbook Wave are twofold. Firstly, you won’t have to worry about running out of paper, and you’ll have a backup in case Mitch from chemistry lab sets your belongings on fire (again).
Equally as important, though, is the sustainability factor: if you’re even remotely worried about the environment, $27 gets you a notebook that won’t quit.
Fine Print
As with anything, there are a couple of caveats that accompany the rush of using the Rocketbook Wave. For one, you can’t erase a single page at a time—it’s all or nothing. This is a non-issue if you don’t mind scanning everything into the cloud as a matter of practice, but it’s something to be aware of.
More importantly, however, is the type of ink you have to use. If you don’t write with a Pilot FriXion utensil, the ink will remain on the pages and no amount of microwaving will wash it away.
These aren’t likely to be deal-breakers, of course. If you’re interested in picking up a Rocketbook Wave for yourself, they’re for sale now starting at $27 on Rocketbook’s official site.
#RocketbookWave
