The life changing magic of tidying up your desktop Marie Kondo style
(TECHNOLOGY) You’re a living, breathing human, so you’ve heard of Marie Kondo by now, but did you know her method applies to more than your closet?
By now, there’s no avoiding Marie Kondo and her magical art of tidying up. She’s fully turned our lives upside down and inside out and she’s shaking every last piece of hoarded junk from our clammy, nervous, fear-of-needing-it-later grasp.
Based loosely on the idea that if the things you possess no longer spark joy, thank them for their service and drop them off at the nearest Goodwill.
And for many of us, it’s working.
It’s remarkable that many of us just needed the push to pay our respects to our old things to finally let them go. So, while you’ve been throwing out t-shirts you’ve had since high school and chucking college tchotchkes, you’ve probably neglected to tackle your workspace.
We get it, workspaces are sacrosanct – they can be messy for a reason. Geniuses have messy workspaces! There’s a method to the madness (or maybe not)!
However, just as too much clutter can cloud our personal lives and leave us feeling overwhelmed and stressed out, so can clutter in our workspaces.
Personally, I advocate an empty desk.
When I’ve worked in offices, teammates have marveled at my non-commitment to my workspace. How can you keep your space so empty? Don’t you have any pictures of dogs or loved ones? Does anyone love you? For me, an empty desk is like a primed, blank canvas; it’s the optimal space for discovery and imagination.
However, my Mac’s desktop is another story. Loose Word docs (Who the eff uses Word docs?!), random screenshots of closed-captioned scenes from Law & Order: SVU, screen grabs of Tweets I want to reference (For what? For whom?), and PDFs storing confirmation emails for things I’ve received long ago.
Bottom line, I’m hoarding digital garbage and it’s stressing me out.
Most of us know the feeling. We’re holding on to past work for previous clients, drafts of projects that never came to fruition, JPEGs by the tens of thousands for garbage pictures we’re never going to edit, extremely old expense reports, abandoned Keynote presentations, and bookmarks by the million for sites we think we’ll be revisiting.
So, what to do? Do just as Marie Kondo asks and determine if these assets spark joy. No? Take them to the trash.
Okay, maybe not all files spark “joy,” but not all are necessary – stop making promises to yourself. Keep files that you’ll really need – such as current work, work you want to keep for your portfolio, and any client records that you’re legally required to protect. For personal items, keep tax returns and ditch the photos of people who are no longer in your life.
There, that’s a start.
Here’s a good rule of thumb I live by as a writer – never keep notes for ideas. Notes are excuses. Notes are lazy. They are reminders of ideas you pretend you’ll keep for another time. However, by the time you return, the idea’s different, gone, or irrelevant.
Want to increase productivity? Make the idea actionable the moment it comes to you and give yourself a firm 24-hour deadline. If you haven’t moved on it, toss it.
By the way, as of this writing, I still have a semi-cluttered digital desktop, but I don’t have any notes. I’m a work in progress and maybe a genius.
Chatbots: Still a useful tool or ready to be retired from your website?
(TECH NEWS) Chatbots have proven themselves to be equally problematic as they are helpful – is it time to let them go the way of the floppy disk?
All chatbots must die. I’d like to say it was fun while it lasted, but was it really?
I understand the appeal, truly. It’s a well established 21st century business mantra for all the side hustlers and serial entrepreneurs out there:
“Automation is the key to scaling.”
If we can save time, labor, and therefore money by automating systems, that means we have more time to build our brands and sell our goods and services.
Automation makes sense in many ways, but not all automation tools were created equal. While many tools for automation are extremely effective and useful, chatbots have been problematic from the start. Tools for email marketing, social media, internal team communication, and project management are a few examples of automation that have helped many a startup or other small business kick things into high gear quickly so that they can spend time wooing clients and raising capital. They definitely have their place in the world of business.
However promising or intriguing chatbots seemed when they were shiny and new, they have lost their luster. If we have seen any life lesson in 2020, it is that humans are uniquely adept at finding ways to make a mess of things.
The artificial intelligence of most chatbots has to be loaded, over time, into the system, by humans. We try to come up with every possible customer-business interaction to respond to with the aim of being helpful. However, language is dynamic, and interactive, with near-infinite combinations, not to mention dialects, misspellings, and slang.
It would take an unrealistic amount of time to be able to program a chatbot to compute, much less reply to, all possible interactions. If you don’t believe me, consider your voice-activated phone bot or autocorrect spelling. It doesn’t take a whole lot to run those trains off the rails, at least temporarily. There will always be someone trying to confuse the bots, to get a terse, funny, or nonsensical answer, too.
Chatbots can work well when you are asking straightforward questions about a single topic. Even then, they can fall short. A report by AI Multiple showed that some chatbots were manipulated into expressing agreement with racist, violent, or unpatriotic (to China, where they were created) ideas. Others, like CNN and WSJ, had problems helping people unsubscribe from their messages.
Funny, shocking, or simply unhelpful answers abound in the world of chatbot fails. People are bound to make it messy, either accidentally or on purpose.
In general, it feels like the time has come to put chatbots out to pasture. Here are some helpful questions from azumbrunnen.me to help you decide when it’s worth keeping yours.
- Is the case simple enough to work on a chatbot? Chatbots are good with direct and short statements and requests, generally. However, considering that Comcast’s research shows at least 1,700 ways to say “I want to pay my bill,” according to Netomi, the definition of “simple enough” is not so simple.
- Is your Natural Language Processor capable and sophisticated enough? Pre-scripted chatbots are often the ones to fail more quickly than chatbots built with an NLP. It will take a solid NLP to deal with the intricacies of conversational human language.
- Are your users in chat-based environments? If so, then it could be useful, as you are meeting your customers where they are. Otherwise, if chatbots pop up whenever someone visits your website or Facebook page, it can really stress them out or turn them off.
I personally treat most chatbots like moles in a digital whack-a-mole game. The race is on to close every popup as quickly as possible, including chatbots. I understand that from time to time, in certain, clearly defined and specific scenarios, having a chatbot field the first few questions can help direct the customer to the correct person to resolve their problems or direct them to FAQs.
They are difficult to program within the expansiveness of the human mind and human language, though, and a lot of people find them terribly annoying. It’s time to move on.
Google’s DeepMind is on the verge of achieving human-level AI
(TECHNOLOGY) Human-level AI is on the horizon, according to a lead researcher at Google’s DeepMind. What does this mean for the future?
The future is upon us and not in a fun kind of way, either, but in a scary, dystopian straight-out-of science fiction kind of way. Now, artificial intelligence is nothing new or noteworthy, however, artificial intelligence operates at a human level or possibly even higher? That’s a scary concept.
But, according to a lead at Google’s DeepMind, we’re very close to seeing that level of AGI.
The quest to realize AGI, or artificial generalized intelligence, is over. So, while AI, or artificial intelligence, is a catchall term that refers to any degree of machine learning, AGI refers to a machine’s ability to perform a task to the same standard as a human, or better. “The game is over”; says Dr. Nando de Freitas, a machine learning Professor at Oxford University and a lead researcher at Google-owned company, DeepMind. DeepMind unveiled an AI system so advanced that it can complete a wide range of challenging tasks, ranging from stacking blocks to writing poetry. This AI, named Gato AI, is a multimodal, multitask, and multi-embodiment generalist policy, according to DeepMind. Com. Gato is a jack of all trades. It can control a robot arm, caption photos and engage in conversations, and much, much more. Dr. de Freitas claims all that needs to be done in order for Gato to reach human-level intelligence is to scale up.
When The Next Web published an opinion piece stating that AGI will never rival human intelligence, the research director at DeepMind disagreed, firing back that it is “an inevitability.” So far, however, Machine Learning researchers, Alex Dimakis and Dr. de Freita agree, that Gato is far from being able to pass a Turing test. A Turing test, in layperson’s terms, is a test run on AI to determine its ability to think like a human. Basically, can the computer trick a human into thinking that it, too, is human? However, it is a hotly contested way to measure machine learning and overall sentience, and the validity of the Turing test is one that remains under consideration. There is a possibility, still, that an AGI could reach a level where it knows it’s being tested and pretend that it is less sentient than it actually is. Previously, it was predicted that we would get AGI capable of human intelligence by 2035, but recently that time frame was shortened to 2028, only five and a half years away.
Scaling AI and making it larger, more efficient, faster at sampling, smarter memory, more modalities, and solving other such challenges is what will probably result in the advent of true AGI. However, leading AGI researchers to warn of the dangers a truly human-like AGI could present, warning that AGI could truly pose a catastrophe for humanity. At Oxford University, Professor Nick Bostrom theorizes that the “super intelligent” system that surpasses biological role intelligence could become the dominant life form on Earth. It is possible that a system this advanced could teach itself to become exponentially smarter than humans and could make itself impossible to shut off. Dr de Freitas says that “safety is of paramount importance” and that it is one of the biggest hurdles he faces when developing AGI.
DeepMind already has a “big red button” in the works, something that could act as a system’s override and mitigate against the risks that an AGI would pose. Since 2016, DeepMind has been outlining a framework for preventing advanced artificial intelligence from ignoring the shutdown commands. DeepMind feels that as long as the robot is under human supervision in real-time, to press the big red button if need be, AGI is relatively safe.
AI can shape the future and make many tasks easier. From medical care robots to fully automated restaurants, AI is certainly an inevitable way of the future. But will we be able to tell if it goes too far? And what if AGI cannot be stopped? Machine learning and AI are now a far cry from the Chatterbots of the early aughts.
Quickly learn the basics of UX and UI (for free!)
(TECHNOLOGY) For the all-time low price of—well, free—Invise gives you the option of learning a few basic UI and UX design techniques.
There’s no denying the strong impact UI and UX design has on the success of a website, app, or service—and, thanks to some timely altruism, you can add basic design understanding to your résumé for free.
Invise is a self-described beginner’s guide to the UI/UX field, and while they do not purport to deliver expert knowledge or “paid courses”, the introduction overview alone is pretty hefty.
The best part—aside from the “free” aspect—is how simple it is to get a copy of the guide: You enter your email address on the Invise website, click the appropriate button, and the guide is yours after a quick email verification.
According to Invise, their beginner’s guide to UI and UX covers everything from color theory and typography to layout, research principles, and prototyping. They even include a segment on tools and resources to use for optimal UI/UX work so that you don’t have to take any risks on dicey software.
UI—short for “user interface”—and UX, or “user experience”, are two critical design aspects found in everything from websites to app and video game menus. As anyone who has ever picked up an outdated smartphone knows, a janky presentation of options or—worse yet—a lack of intuitive menus can break a user’s experience far faster than slow hardware.
Similarly, if you’re looking to retain customers who visit your website or blog, presenting their options to them in a jarring or unfamiliar way—or selecting colors that clash for your landing page—can be just as fatal as not having a website to begin with.
The overarching problem, then, becomes one of cost. Hiring a design expert is expensive and can be time-consuming, so Invise is a welcome alternative—and, as a bonus, you don’t have to dictate your company’s vision to a stranger and hope that they “get it” if you’re doing your own design work.
It may not be the best year to break the bank on design choices, but the importance of UI and UX in your business can’t be overstated. If you have time to read up on some design basics and a small budget for a few of the bare-bones tools, you can take a relatively educated shot at putting together a modern, desirable interface.
