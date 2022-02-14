Tech News
The future of the Metaverse is at stake: Meta value has dropped $200B+
(TECHNOLOGY) With all of the news circulating around the metaverse, it comes as a surprise to hear that Meta iteself has lost 20% of recent profits, why?
Will the metaverse save Meta?
Meta’s stock drastically declined more than 20% in profitability in the fourth quarter, their largest one-day drop resulting in a loss of over $200B in market value. This slump left their investors reeling and the rest of us wondering what gives. Some say it’s lack of innovations, some say it’s slow sales and the Apple effect, while others point to the end of times, and to make matters worse, Meta’s flagship endeavor, the Metaverse, will take 5 to 10 years to construct according to Mark Zuckerberg. The timeframe for that ROI isn’t looking promising.
“Innovate or die” – Peter Drucker
This New York Times article suggested Meta’s decline was due to a lack of innovation. The article states, “[t]he problem is innovation: Facebook can’t seem to do it. The company just doesn’t appear to know how to invent successful new stuff.” Instead, they buy out the competition and infect it with their ideas. The issue isn’t just the monopoly Meta produces with these actions, but also the unease investors have. Is Meta capable of creating the metaverse or well… anything else without buying out another company? However, the chances of a buyout happening are dissolving now that the Federal Trade Commission filed suit against Meta saying that previously approved buyouts of Instagram and WhatsApp were part of a “systemic strategy” to maintain a monopoly. While they can keep copying others as a means to stay relevant, a better choice would be to start thinking one step ahead of their competition to gain the much-needed momentum to follow through with the metaverse.
CNBC reported that slowing sales and the Apple effect are what Meta is pointing that big blue finger at for the sudden stock decline. CNBC states “[Meta] said it’s taking a big hit from Apple’s privacy changes and showed the first quarterly decline in daily active users on record.” This results in the drop of “more than $230 billion from its market cap, bringing it to about $660 billion”. There are only so many people in the world after all and let’s face it the kids are choosing TikTok over Facebook. Who can blame them? With all of Facebook’s bad publicity, it’s not a surprise they changed their name. The Apple effect is referencing the money that Meta made off of ads and how Apple’s changes in privacy settings for their devices have caused users to be able to opt out of whether advertisers could track them. This of course hits Meta hard because they rely on ad revenue. So, if you’re planning to reach younger generations you might want to reevaluate how you check that off your to-do list.
Interestingly enough, this could all be a happy ploy for Meta. Specifically, because if they can get to and stay below $600 billion, Meta could avoid pushback on antitrust laws. They could potentially avoid implications regarding how they conduct business and make deals, e.g., mergers and buyouts. Whereas, other larger companies, such as Amazon, Alphabet (Google), Apple, and Microsoft, all become subject to the new rules governing their business actions.
The other option written by protocol article says the “signs [that Facebook is dying] have been out there for a while.” Slow growth, new refocused energy on the Metaverse, and changing their name from Facebook to Meta are some of the reasons listed for diseased Facebook’s eventual death. However slow their growth has been up to this point, the relevant issue here is seeing a real financial decline. While there are only so many people in the world and younger generations are opting for other social platforms, one would think that financial decline would happen over a longer period of time versus such a big chunk in one quarter. What happens if Facebook dies? I mean we all remember the day it went down for a few hours, right? How did you reach your customers? It’s always good to not put all your eggs in one basket, as they say, and the same goes for marketing and reaching your customers.
You may be wondering why these matters are important and the answer, Karen, is that by examining current events within bigger companies, entrepreneurs can identify business opportunities, forecast business changes and adjust accordingly, and build new, strategic partnerships. Regardless of whether we see quarter-over-quarter declines for Meta, the reasons listed above may give insight into what’s happening, why it’s happening, and what it means for the rest of us.
Tech News
What exactly is UX or UI? Take a little time to learn for free!
(TECH NEWS) For the all-time low price of—well, free—Invise gives you the option of learning a few basic UI and UX design techniques.
There’s no denying the strong impact UI and UX design has on the success of a website, app, or service—and, thanks to some timely altruism, you can add basic design understanding to your résumé for free.
Invise is a self-described beginner’s guide to the UI/UX field, and while they do not purport to deliver expert knowledge or “paid courses”, the introduction overview alone is pretty hefty.
The best part—aside from the “free” aspect—is how simple it is to get a copy of the guide: You enter your email address on the Invise website, click the appropriate button, and the guide is yours after a quick email verification.
According to Invise, their beginner’s guide to UI and UX covers everything from color theory and typography to layout, research principles, and prototyping. They even include a segment on tools and resources to use for optimal UI/UX work so that you don’t have to take any risks on dicey software.
UI—short for “user interface”—and UX, or “user experience”, are two critical design aspects found in everything from websites to app and video game menus. As anyone who has ever picked up an outdated smartphone knows, a janky presentation of options or—worse yet—a lack of intuitive menus can break a user’s experience far faster than slow hardware.
Similarly, if you’re looking to retain customers who visit your website or blog, presenting their options to them in a jarring or unfamiliar way—or selecting colors that clash for your landing page—can be just as fatal as not having a website to begin with.
The overarching problem, then, becomes one of cost. Hiring a design expert is expensive and can be time-consuming, so Invise is a welcome alternative—and, as a bonus, you don’t have to dictate your company’s vision to a stranger and hope that they “get it” if you’re doing your own design work.
It may not be the best year to break the bank on design choices, but the importance of UI and UX in your business can’t be overstated. If you have time to read up on some design basics and a small budget for a few of the bare-bones tools, you can take a relatively educated shot at putting together a modern, desirable interface.
Business Finance
Finance tips for freelancers, so you don’t freak if you miss a paycheck
(FINANCE) Freelancers who are not always promised a regular paycheck could benefit from staying on top of their finances. Here’s our tips!
Most Americans don’t have a regular savings account and could not handle a $1,000 emergency, let alone miss practically a month of pay. We all could benefit from some careful reflection about the precarious nature of our personal finances.
Particularly those of us who don’t receive a regular paycheck.
Entrepreneurs and those invested in the gig economy have volatile incomes, and literally no promise of a paycheck ever – that can impact your personal finances in a number of ways.
Variable incomes are normal for this group and can impact entrepreneurs in ways as simple as handling debt.
If this is you – here are a few things to keep in mind that can help you deal with the volatility of living on a variable income and handling your personal finances.
- Set up an emergency fund. Start with 500 if you have to, and remember this is an emergency fund for your personal expenses, not your business. If you have an emergency fund, make sure you identify what an emergency is and also be prepared to put money back when it comes out. If you have a hard time not spending money in front of you, put your money in a local bank or CU that you don’t have immediate access too.
- Stick to a budget. when you can’t forecast your income appropriately, controlling expenses is so critical it’s the few things that are in your control.
- Don’t mix business with personal. While you may be pouring your personal energy and time into your start-up or gig, be careful about mixing expenses for two reasons: First, it messes up your budget. You need to have separate budgets for personal and business. Second, there could be tax challenges – consult a tax professional for more information. Here’s a little primer to get you started.
- Save for retirement. There are tax benefits and come on, don’t wait till you can’t work anymore. Also, an IRA IS NOT AN EMERGENCY FUND.
- Practice good financial behaviors. Automate bill pay. Online statements. Digital receipt tracking. The more you can automate your life, the better you are. You already have so many demands on your time, reduce that so you can spend more time doing what you love and what matters.
- Consider diversifying your income. Either ensure you have multiple strings or a backup gig (even if it’s just uber driving) or be prepared to do temporary or contract labor during your slow seasons.
The path to entrepreneurship is rough. If the government can be unstable, those of you who work in the world of startups, gigs, and entrepreneurship, need to be even more on your toes. The “normal recommendation” for saving is 10% of your income, but normal may not be enough for you. Be prepared and save (more) of your paycheck.
Disclaimer: I am neither a tax nor investment professional. This is personal financial advice and I encourage you to visit a professional if you need more specific plans of action.
Tech News
Don’t want to show your room on Zoom? How to change your background
(TECH NEWS) If you didn’t know by now, you can change your background to something more exciting than your office wall. Here’s how!
If you’re new to Zoom, the relatively popular video-conferencing app everyone seems to be using these days, you probably have more than a few questions about its usage and capabilities. However, if you’re new to working or reporting from home, your primary question is probably “How do I change my background without having to deep-clean the office?”
Fortunately, Zoom has an easily solution that doesn’t require you to dig out the Windex.
As the pandemic continues to propagate, employers, educational institutions, and even families are turning to remote options in order to remain safe. While Skype and Google Hangouts may have dominated the work-from-home communication market in years past, Zoom has become the go-to option for many contemporary organizations.
Even though Zoom isn’t exactly “new”, its use on a wide scale may cause some initial confusion; the issue of changing your background is one such topic that may confuse first-time users. We’re here to set the record straight.
Both desktop and mobile users can change their backgrounds in Zoom, though the process is different depending on your platform:
Desktop: Click your profile icon, then click Settings in the resulting drop-down menu. Once the Settings menu opens, click Virtual Background, then select a background option. You’ll also notice that there’s an option for a green screen or an upload of your own; to use your own picture, click the + icon next to the “Choose Virtual Background” option, then select the picture you want to use.
Mobile: Make sure that you’re in a meeting (you won’t be able to change your background if you aren’t), then tap the ellipsis menu in one of the corners of your screen, tap Virtual Background, and select a background to use. In some cases, you may be able to select your own background as well.
Pretty cool, right? Let’s get a couple of disclaimers covered: Firstly, you do not need a green screen behind you in order to use a Zoom background. Because of this, though, your Zoom background may not present consistently; you can ameliorate any breaks in the background by sitting still and avoiding wild gesticulation (note: for some of us, this is easier said than done).
Feel free to let us know what your favorite Zoom background is. We’re leaning toward the star banner.
Emerging Stories
-
Business Entrepreneur2 weeks ago
5 productivity tools for entrepreneurs, startups, and small businesses
-
Opinion Editorials7 days ago
Struggle with procrastination? Check your energy, not time management
-
Opinion Editorials6 days ago
How to ask your manager for better work equipment in office or at home
-
Business News7 days ago
Why age should be included in diversity & inclusion practices too
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
Don’t want to show your room on Zoom? How to change your background
-
Business Marketing2 weeks ago
Your advertising overload strategy needs to stop, it’s killing your business
-
Commercial Real Estate2 weeks ago
5 questions to consider when deciding to buy or lease an office space
-
Business Marketing2 weeks ago
Why the use of offline marketing can still be advantageous in a digital world