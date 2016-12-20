New car shopping app is pretty much the best thing ever

Consulting the oracle

When I was young and naïve, I decided to buy a truck. I did what all millennials do when you want to buy something used – I consulted Craigslist. I did a little extra research on Blue Book just to make sure I was getting a fair deal, and I bought the first truck I found just so I could be done with the hassle of car shopping. The truck ended up being a lemon. I went completely broke trying to fix all of its problems, and had to sell it to pay my rent.



Shopping for a vehicle can be very overwhelming. There are a lot of factors to consider and a lot of research to be done. Once you’re at the dealership, sales people put the pressure on. Unless you’re very knowledgeable and cool-headed, it’s easy to get frazzled and lost in all the information.

Pick and compare

I wish I’d known about Spin. Spin is a new app, currently available in beta, that provides “a visually immersive car shopping experience,” that is streamlined and convenient. It uses easy-to-understand visual graphics to show you the features of different vehicles you are considering.

You can compare side by side the engine specs, interior space, safety features and more, all with graphic visuals designed to help you absorb information quickly and easily.

With Spin, you can make a list of your top picks and compare them. The app keeps track of your browsing so you can walk away and come back right where you left off. You can also fill out a survey indicating which factors are most important in your purchase decision, and Spin will recommend vehicles for you, ranking them based on your criteria. Best of all, Spin will never throw a car ad at you.

Spin is currently available in beta and is free for iPad.

