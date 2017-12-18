Tech News
New York AG leads multi-state lawsuit against net neutrality repeal
(TECH NEWS) As the feds roll back some net neutrality rules, states are banding together to fight back via lawsuit.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has joined the growing ranks of individuals infuriated by the recent net neutrality vote with one of the first legal challenges brought against the commission: He’s going to sue.
Building on his investigation into a vast amount of bot-generated, anti-net neutrality comments posted on FCC pages earlier this year, Schneiderman is determined to stop the FCC’s rollback of net neutrality in its tracks.
“The FCC’s vote to rip apart net neutrality is a blow to New York consumers, and to everyone who cares about a free and open internet,” he said in a statement. “The FCC just gave Big Telecom an early Christmas present, by giving internet service providers yet another way to put corporate profits over consumers. Today’s rollback will give ISPs new ways to control what we see, what we do, and what we say online. That’s a threat to the free exchange of ideas that’s made the Internet a valuable asset in our democratic process.”
The list of states joining in Schneiderman’s fight is to-be-determined, but the 18 state attorney’s who signed a letter urging the FCC to delay their vote will likely participate: Virginia, Delaware, Hawaii, California, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Iowa, Illinois, Maryland, Maine, Mississippi, Oregon, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Washington, Vermont, and the District of Columbia. The multi-state lawsuit is expected to come out in the next few days.
Meanwhile, since Schneiderman’s announcement on Thursday, Dec. 14, attorney generals in Illinois, Oregon, Massachusetts and Washington have also announced suits against the commission.
Iowa’s attorney general Tom Miller also took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon and shared his state’s intentions to take action:
Our office will consult with other state attorneys general in the wake of the FCC’s decision to repeal #NetNeutrality. It’s likely there will be a multistate legal challenge.
— IA Attorney General (@AGIowa) December 14, 2017
Pennsylvania isn’t backing down either, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro:
UPDATE: The FCC may have voted to end #NetNeutrality but the fight is not over. I plan to take legal action to protect consumers and block this move by the FCC.
— Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) December 14, 2017
A lawsuit isn’t enough for Washington Governor Jay Inslee, who has outlined how his state plans on bypassing the FCC’s ruling that bans states from introducing their own net neutrality rules.
Right alongside Inslee, California state Senator Scott Wiener has promised to draft similar legislation for California within the next 60 days.
We will continue to follow these announcements and legal actions as they develop.
Net neutrality got kicked in the nuts, here’s what’s next
(TECH NEWS) FCC’s latest vote puts net neutrality on death row, leading to an uncertain future for the internet.
Welp, that thing we were hoping wouldn’t happen happened. Remember when the internet was considered a resource equally available? On December 14, the FCC voted on the Restoring Internet Freedom Order to repeal net neutrality regulations.
Some Republican Congress members’ last-minute requests for delay were ignored, and the vote went on as scheduled since those opposed were outnumbered by other Republican supporters.
As expected, the vote was split 3-2. Republican members Aji Pai, Michael O’Reilley, and Brendan Carr voted for repeal, while Democratic Commissioners Mignon Clyburn and Jessica Rosenworcel voted to protect net neutrality.
If left unchallenged, Title II protection for net neutrality will be repealed. Title II is part of the Communications Act, put in place in 1934. In 2015, the FCC passed the Open Internet Rule, which reclassified Internet Service Providers (ISPs) as telecommunications companies.
Basically, the internet is classified as a utility, and is subject to the same regulations as other utilities like gas and water. Internet-specific regulations include prohibiting ISPs from blocking or impairing access to legal content and from playing favorites with internet traffic.
However, if this is overturned, ISPs will no longer fall under regulatory procedures of the Communications Act.
Supporters insist that removing regulations will help increase investments in the broadband industry.
Instead of seeing the internet as a public resource, it’s viewed as a product in the free market system. Except oops, since ISP competition was driven down years ago by consolidating broadband infrastructure, there is no free and open market for the internet.
Major corporations own most of the ISPs, and local competition was effectively shut out with the consolidations. Around 50 million households only have one choice of a high-speed ISP in their area.
Now those companies can really have fun playing monopoly.
Without regulation, ISPs can control how quickly you get webpages, download speed, data limits, and even access to sites.
Theoretically, they can block you from accessing competitor information, and essentially censor news by blocking certain topics and content.
They can even redirect you to sites when you’re trying to do something else, like that awful Yahoo malware that redirects whenever you’re trying to Google something.
Deregulation will likely lead to internet “fast lanes,” where companies must pay higher amounts to give their users faster access to websites and services.
While supporters of the repeal can pretend this won’t lead to an internet hierarchy that will disproportionately put minorities, women, and rural communities at a disadvantage, we’ve already seen it happen. In the days before net neutrality, ISPs implemented a cornucopia of fees, data-capping, censorship, and blocking that pretty much ruined everything for everyone.
Problems with unregulated ISPs is why a majority of Americans and Congress support keeping net neutrality in place.
So how did this vote make it on the floor in spite of overwhelming protest?
Evil stepsisters Verizon, Comcast, and AT&T have been lobbying the FCC for the last nine years, collectively spending half a billion dollars to end regulatory oversight. Hey, remember that one time we were worried about FCC Chariman Ajit Pai being a patsy for Verizon so they could push their own interests on the country?
Over 70 percent of Americans lack high-speed internet access, or can only get it from one provider. Deregulation won’t lead to a flourishing, competitive marketplace. It just means companies like Verizon can charge users more for access to certain sites, throttle internet speed, and restrict access to streaming sites.
Net neutrality is so contentious that during the vote, the room was evacuated for about ten minutes due to security threats. But the fight isn’t over. There’s a small chance the U.S. Court of Appeals could overturn the repeal.
Plus, tech companies and activists will likely throw down lawsuits, and there’s already a multi-state appealing of the rule. Even Congress is getting in on fighting back.
However, depending on how the appeals go, the repeal may remain place, or only partially overturned.
It’s unclear how this will all play out or when it will take effect, but if net neutrality is killed for good, we’re taking another step closer to living in a technology dystopia.
Congress members unite in fight against FCC’s net neutrality decision
(TECH NEWS) It’s not just activists taking note of the net neutrality vote, no, Congress is taking a look at the fed’s controversial decision.
Internet activists, state governments, and individual consumers are up in arms about the FCC’s 3-2 vote to repeal net neutrality, and Congress has joined them.
Shortly after the FCC’s vote to dismantle the 2015 net neutrality rules on Thursday, Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) announced he and 15 other senators will introduce a Congressional Review Act resolution in an effort to undo the decision. Congressional Review Acts gives Congress 60 days to vote on regulations passed by government agencies– and they can overturn new rules with a majority vote.
“Without strong net neutrality rules, entrepreneurs, inventors, small businesses, activists and all those who rely on a free and open internet will be at the mercy of big broadband companies that can block websites, slow down traffic and charge websites fees in order to increase their profits,” said Markey in a statement. “With this CRA, Congress can correct the Commission’s misguided and partisan decision and keep the internet in the hands of the people, not big corporations.”
Meanwhile, a handful of non-profits have joined together and created a website to help citizens contact their representatives and petition a Resolution of Disapproval under the Congressional Review Act to overturn the widely unpopular FCC verdict.
The Fight for the Future, Demand Progress, and Free Press Action Fund have dubbed themselves and all other net neutrality supporters “Team Internet” and have set up a texting campaign for individuals who want to participate in this fight even more urgently.
“Lawmakers cannot hide from their constituents on this issue,” according to a statement released by Fight for the Future. “The internet has given ordinary people more power than ever before. We’re going to fight tooth and nail to make sure no one takes that power away.”
Additionally, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman plans on suing the FCC over this decision, an announcement that came immediately after the FCC’s December 14 vote.
This fight is only just beginning. Stay tuned.
Dittach: Chrome extension keeps your Gmail files ultra organized
(PRODUCTIVITY) Reclaim your time with Dittach and quit digging through Gmail files for that needle in the haystack.
So, have you ever been sent a picture of something in your Gmail and lost it for a few weeks? What about a copy of a form you need to sign? What about a document for your boss? If you’re sharing a lot of files in your Gmail, you may have a hard time keeping track of it all.
That’s where Dittach hopes to get back a bit of your time.
It’s a free Chrome extension that works with your Gmail to help organize those attachments in a way that’s a lot more efficient than the built-in filter – especially if you have thousands of emails in your Gmail.
The attachment adds a side bar to your inbox and displays thumbnails of the files you’ve received and sent, and that includes documents, audio, and video (most images of the sidebar sort by other, photos, docs, pdfs, movies, and music). There’s a date scroller to help you go through dates, and it even works with your search bar. And of course, you can then forward, download, print, or view the message that is attached.
Dittach captures the key elements of a good productivity app – it’s both incredibly intuitive to use, and it addresses a productivity need by creating time.
The applications of this software are vast if you use Gmail to manage your life, business, life + business, business + side gig + other gig + shopping addiction, or whatever permutation works for your life. If you have any privacy concerns: Dittach doesn’t make any changes to your account, emails, or attachments, and the extension can be removed anytime.
The biggest concern with Dittach actually comes from Google itself – it’s limited to how many attachments it can index every day, so older attachments may not appear initially during that first day – so if you have a lot of older stuff it may not capture them. The app is also in beta, so you may have some bugs with the experience, but it looks very promising. At the time of my review, the feature isn’t working due to a transition, but is expected to be back up soon.
Dittach ultimately is a great Gmail addition if you find yourself handling a great deal of attachments and need a way to quickly find them. Beyond business, I could see the applications of this for graduate students, working professionals, or even digitally connected families. There’s a lot of promise here, if you have the need – so if you use Chrome and Gmail – get Dittached from time wasting (when it’s available, of course).
