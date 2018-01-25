Tech News
Montana Governor’s bold executive order protects net neutrality
(TECH NEWS) Montana governor passes an executive order protecting net neutrality, declaring no one ISP should have all that power.
This week, Montana governor Steve Bullock signed an executive order to keep on rockin’ in the free internet world. The order states that any Internet Service Providers (ISPs) renewing or creating new contracts with the state must adhere to net neutrality.
Bullock’s order requires any ISPs with new or renewed contracts signed with the state on or after July 1, 2018 to play nice with their customers. Under the order, ISPs are forbidden from blocking sites or charging more for faster delivery.
These are two primary components the FCC rolled back when they voted on the Restoring Internet Freedom Order, repealing net neutrality regulations. Without regulation, ISPs are given free rein to throttle internet speed, creating “fast-lanes” where users pay to receive quicker services.
ISPs would also have the power to promote their own interests by slowing down or even completely blocking sites from competitors. While the FCC argues this is in the spirit of free market competition, it’s likely to create even tighter, unregulated monopolies.
Major mobile broadband and landline providers like AT&T, Charter, CenturyLink, and Verizon currently hold government contracts in Montana. And oops, pretty much all of those companies were cheering on Ajit Pai in his crusade to kill net neutrality.
Since the FCC’s December 14 vote, a series of lawsuits have been filed by other states. New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman spearheaded a multi-state lawsuit including attorney generals from 18 other states.
Just last weekm over twenty state attorneys and public interest groups filed lawsuits against the FCC, and the appeals keep rolling in.
This executive order is the first of its kind by a governor, and we applaud Bullock’s bold actions to protect net neutrality. However, he may have trouble implementing the order.
One catch? When the FCC decided to roll back protections, one of their stipulations was that no state could go rogue and create its own net neutrality rules.
Regardless, Bullock tweeted “Montana’s future depends on a free and open internet. Today we became the first state in the nation to actually do something to safeguard internet freedom.” On his Twitter, Bullock also provided a downloadable template inviting other states to follow suit.
Tech fund launches meaningful community for women in tech
(TECH NEWS) Candran Cowansage created Leap as a safe and constructive conversation space for industry issues and personal matters relevant to women in tech.
As women across the country and industries raise their voices as advocates for strength and unity, Y Combinator (YC) software engineer Cadran Cowansage has launched Leap, an online community hosted by women, for women in tech.
Her objective? Give women a place to talk about anything and everything.
Today’s top social networks, such as Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn were created by men, after all, and Cowansage yearned for a woman-centric digital networking environment.
“I started building Leap because I didn’t have a place on the internet where I felt comfortable talking openly,” Cowansage wrote in a blog post announcing the new network. “I’ve found that some conversations online escalate to shouting matches quickly and many people opt out, especially women. I wondered what would happen if I created a community where the core culture was set by women, and the software and product decisions were also made by women.”
Cowansage first began building Leap about 10 months ago. Since her work began, Leap has grown to approximately 1,500 members of female founders, designers, marketers, software engineers, VCs, sales and operations, to name a few.
So far, Leap members have united over a variety of topics, such as technical articles, start-up questions, job opportunities, career connections and sexual harassment. However, members are free to talk about whatever they want.
Cowansage has noticed three important developments in the Leap group thus far: The forum has opened allowed women of all backgrounds to share opinions with those who might not have otherwise heard them, opposing views have resulted in productive discussions, and members have built both on and offline relationships, which has resulted in jobs, mentorships and good friendships.
Women interested in joining the Leap community can sign up for the private beta program.
NY is going to do their own damn version of net neutrality
(TECH NEWS) The fight against the FCC’s net neutrality repeal marches on and some states are stepping up to the plate to regulate what the Feds no longer want to – and New York leads the way.
New York state is continuing its fight against the FCC’s December net neutrality repeal by taking matters into its own hands. On January 24, state lawmakers announced that New York is making moves to adopt its own net neutrality legislation.
“This is about keeping a free and open internet,” said Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy, Albany Democrat and a sponsor of the bill. “It’s the power of the New York purse.”
The newly proposed bill would require internet providers working with the state and its municipalities to verify they don’t interfere with web traffic or speed in favor of specific sites or types of consumers. Those behind the legislation believe it’s a simple way to use state information technology contracts to promote the fair treatment of internet users around the state.
“This should be done at the federal level. But since it’s not, we have to step up,” state Senator David Carlucci told the AP. He notes that state lawmakers are in talks with their counterparts in other states to take on this issue.
The New York bill is not yet scheduled for a Senate or Assembly vote, but the 2018 legislative session only recently began. For now, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is leading a 21 state (and the District of Columbia) lawsuit against the FCC in an attempt block its largely unpopular repeal,
News of the New York state bill follows earlier chatter from several others states interested in creating their own net neutrality rules after the Federal policy was repealed last month. In fact, on Monday, Montana became the first state to ban internet providers from receiving state contracts if they won’t follow net neutrality rules.
“This is a simple step states can take to preserve and protect net neutrality,” Montana Gov Steve Bullock (D) said in a statement. “We can’t wait for folks in Washington DC to come to their senses and reinstate these rules.”
The fight for net neutrality rages on.
Publishers anticipate price hikes after Facebook’s purge
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Changes to the Facebook News Feed algorithm may lead to price hikes for publishers trying to remain relevant.
Facebook is changing the way News Feed filters content, putting more focus on posts from friends and family. This will effectively reduce the amount of paid content users see from publishers and brands.
Some agencies think this may increase how much advertisers will need to spend on paid ads to keep the same number of views. Just since last quarter, ad rates increased by thirty five percent.
Facebook’s VP of product management, John Hegeman said advertising will be “unaffected,” but agencies aren’t so sure.
Doug Baker, director of strategic services at AnalogFolk, stated this is the “final nail in the existing coffin” for organic reach.
For years, organic reach has been declining since more content is being shared. Smartphones and tablets lowered the threshold for ease of posting, and users can now share content without being tied to a desktop.
News Feeds are super saturated with content, and it has become increasingly difficult for content creators to organically reach users in the midst of posts from family and friends.
Mass-reach media buys end up seeming like borderline spam, and clog up an already extremely populated stream of content in your feed.
In December, Facebook announced plans to deprioritize “engagement bait” posts that urge users to share, like, or vote to artificially gain greater reach.
Using a machine learning model to detect different forms of engagement, Facebook rolled out Page-level demotion to curb frequency of advertisers using engagement bait.
Facebook noted it will still favor content from reputable publishers while reducing clickbait, spam, and misleading stories.
While engagement is only a small part of ad ranking, advertisers may see serious price hikes to keep the same level of performance.
It looks like Facebook is trying to go back to its roots as a social site, like how Snapchat recently announced a plan to keep news and social more separated on their platform.
To reach users with these new changes, advertisers must optimize and more carefully plan media strategies to make content relevant to target markets.
However, brands may find loopholes in the algorithm, continuing practices that drive artificial engagement. CEO of digital agency TMW Unlimited pointed out that brands may “be tempted to be increasingly controversial or polarizing in order to stimulate conversation.”
Even as Facebook insists it’s not a media company and its advertisers are actually “partners,” it’s likely brands will see significant price increases to remain in the News Feed instead of relegated to side ads.
