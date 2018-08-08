Tech News
This phishing simulator tests your company’s (lack of) readiness
(TECHNOLOGY) Phishero is a tool which tests your organization’s resistance to phishing attacks. Pro tip: Most companies aren’t ready.
In the wake of any round of cyberattacks, many organizations question whether they’re prepared to defend themselves against things like hacking or other forms of information theft. In reality, the bulk of workplace data thievery comes from a classic trick: phishing.
Phishing is a catch-all phrase for a specific type of information theft which involves emailing. Typically, a phishing email will include a request for sensitive data, such as a password, a copy of a W-4, or an account’s details (e.g., security questions); the email itself will often appear to come from someone within the organization.
Similar approaches include emailing a link which acts as a login page for a familiar site (e.g., Facebook) but actually stores your account information when you sign in.
Luckily, there’s a way for you to test your business’ phishing readiness.
Phishero, a tool designed to test employee resistance to phishing attacks, is a simple solution for any business looking to find any weak links in their cybersecurity.
The tool itself is designed to do four main things: identify potential targets, find a way to design a convincing phishing scheme, implement the phishing attack, and analyze the results.
Once Phishero has a list of your employees, it is able to create an email based on the same web design used for your company’s internal communications. This email is then sent to your selected recipient pool, from which point you’ll be able to monitor who opens the email.
Once you’ve concluded the test, you can use Phishero’s built-in analytics to give you an at-a-glance overview of your organization’s security.
The test results also include specific information such as which employees gave information, what information was given, and pain points in your current cybersecurity setup.
Phishing attacks are incredibly common, and employees – especially those who may not be as generationally skeptical of emails – are the only things standing between your company and catastrophic losses if they occur in your business. While training your employees on proper email protocol out of the gate is a must, Phishero provides an easy way to see how effective your policies actually are.
Tech News
Could Amazon’s new augmented reality app replace auto mechanics?
(TECHNOLOGY) Augmented reality has been gimmicky at best, but Amazon plans on changing that with their new step forward in auto parts. But could it threaten mechanics’ market share?
During its brief time in the mainstream spotlight, augmented reality (AR) technology has been used to measure objects, disappoint crowdfunding audiences, and catch Pokémon.
However, its most recent iteration (by Amazon) might have you rethinking your last trip to the used auto parts store (and your aforementioned disappointment in AR).
While Amazon has explored augmented reality applications in the past, the uses have generally revolved around projecting things such as furniture representations into rooms.
In theory, a user could select a specific model of furniture and, using their smartphone, see what the room would look like with the piece of furniture in it. Their new augmented reality service plans to extend that same technology to encompass a smaller-scale setting: automobile parts.
The app is still in its early stages of development, and they’ve only recently been granted the patent, but the concept sounds incredibly promising.
To use the app itself, a customer would point their smartphone’s camera at the vehicle’s engine. The app would feasibly start by identifying your vehicle’s model information and displaying different modular points, after which point you would be able to select a type of part and project it onto your vehicle to see how it fits.
Once you found the correct part for your vehicle, Amazon could order the part via the standard Amazon app.
In an age where the combination of YouTube and your dad’s toolbox provides an attractive alternative to paying the local mechanic, having the option to diagnose accurately your problem and have a reliable solution appear is a huge potential step forward (IF and only if you are the type of person that isn’t intimidated by a car engine).
Amazon is used to crushing the competition in traditional fields; however, where automotive augmented reality is concerned, it seems like Amazon may be the first big name to consider. Virtually no companies use augmented reality for in-house repairs, and customer-level AR support is nonexistent, making Amazon the obvious (and only) choice for now.
Augmented reality has been little more than a novelty thus far, and while some of its applications have been more geared toward services than entertainment, arguably none have been essential for more than a limited number of users (even their grocery offering). Amazon’s foray into automotive self-help is a promising step toward mainstream augmented reality which both improves users’ lives and serves a purpose greater than the sum of its parts.
We’ll stick with our trusted mechanics for our nicer cars and feel dubious that Amazon will ever threaten the practice, but for our junkers that just need a new air filter, we’re down for some AR magic.
Our ruling is that this app is pretty cool and could replace auto parts competitors, and perhaps even be used by tinkerers, but it’s unlikely that any amount of AR magic will replace mechanics (I mean, have you had to replace a part in an Audi!? You have to take out the entire engine to get to the transmission, so no thanks).
Tech News
The ‘naughty list’ of companies that refuse to delete your data
(TECH NEWS) This site provides a free list of companies which won’t delete your data – or, in some cases, stop tracking your activity – after you delete your account.
User data is invaluable to companies, and the amount of information they can glean from even occasional activity is absolutely staggering. Since the data itself comes from you and your actions, you would be right in thinking that you’re entitled to have that data removed once you delete your account (or, better yet, on demand).
Unfortunately, having your data completely purged upon exit is much more of a privilege than a right — or so it would seem if your only frame of reference is informed by social media — which is why a web service called Secured.fyi put together a “naughty list” of companies that won’t delete part (or all) of your data.
Secured.fyi organizes guilty services by two main categories: whether or not the service will clear your data upon account deletion, and whether or not you can opt out of tracking even after deleting your account.
Services which don’t erase your information when you delete your account get a “No” in the corresponding category; they’ll receive a “Yes” in the “Tracking” category if they continue to track your activity after you’ve deleted your account.
The list itself looks about like what you would expect: well-known offenders such as LinkedIn and Facebook share spots one and two on the list, respectively, while a handful of other companies’ services make up the rest of the top ten.
Recognizable among the worst offenders are Outlook, Slack, Facebook Messenger, and — of course — anything by Yahoo, including both their email service and their now-defunct messaging app.
The good news is that the majority of the services listed on Secured.fyi do allow you to delete your account, after which there are several proactive measures you can take (e.g., changing your phone number, using a different email address to sign into other services, etc.) to prevent post-use tracking.
This is a relief when compared to services such as iCloud (and the related Apple ID) and Square, as neither of these accounts will allow you to delete your data or your account itself.
There is also a long, comprehensive list of sites which don’t track you and will delete your data toward the midpoint of Secured.fyi’s compilation if you’re interested in some good news.
Tech News
Why chatbots may never fully catch on
(TECH NEWS) We’ve cheered on plenty of chatbots in the past, but the truth is that chatbots aren’t always all they’re cracked up to be.
Ah, the chatbots. Why talk to a human being when you can send countless messages into the void and receive canned responses in return? Due in part to the convenience and potential for free engagement, we’ve supported iterations of this unnatural evolution of the automated call center in the past; however, there are a few reasons why chatbots may never fully catch on.
The main difference between a chatbot (e.g., the kind of automated message you may find on a tech support site) and something like Siri is that chatbots, for all their portrayed eagerness, don’t do much outside of addressing specific questions with specific answers.
Where a true AI suite like Siri or Alexa can learn and respond accordingly, chatbots are doomed to stay within their glorified voicemail-esque confines.
Of course, the main incentive behind using a chatbot is to simplify your resulting interaction with a customer: if the chatbot is able to identify the main concern or query on the customer’s behalf, it saves you time and mutual frustration. In theory.
Unfortunately, customers are statistically more likely to click off of your page or service before they even receive a second message from the chatbot than they are to follow through.
Chatbots can also be extremely confusing to navigate, making them tedious and clunky to “talk” to, and their limited responses can quickly aggravate hurried or less-tech-savvy clients.
Whether you’re using a chatbot to automate the filtering process or simply gather some more information, you can assume that the chatbot isn’t always saving you as much time as it’s costing other people.
Ultimately, it seems that chatbots aren’t saving you time, aren’t providing a hospitable environment for customers, and aren’t contributing much in the way of useful analytics — so why are we still using them?
Frankly, a multiple choice form or a blank text box in the middle of your website’s landing page might better serve inbound customers; giving folks a few choices and an option to explain in further detail their problem will give you all the same information with the added benefit of not having a confused, angry client to deal with at the end of the process.
Beep boop bye.
