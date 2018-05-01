Tech News
Startup fights smartphone addiction by locking devices down #LiveInTheMoment
(TECH NEWS) We’re all addicted to our smartphone, but sensitive areas like courtrooms, and entertainment venues like concerts, are putting phones on lockdown.
The advice to “dance like nobody’s watching,” which you’ve undoubtedly seen everywhere from your Facebook newsfeed to hand-painted signs at craft fairs, has becomes such a popular catchphrase that most people don’t even remember where it came from (probably from Kathy Mattea’s 1989 country single, “Come From the Heart,” just for the record).
But these days, following that advice, at least in a public space, is harder than ever. In 2018, it would be more accurate to encourage people to dance like nobody’s watching, filming, posting, and commenting. (Good luck with that.)
At a music festival in 2012, Graham Dugoni was pleased to see a fellow festival-goer wildly dancing, lost in the music and the moment. He was less-than-pleased to see several bystanders filming the dancer, then instantly posting the video to YouTube.
It made Dugoni think hard about the impact of cell phones in public space.
Just about everyone feels crummy when their date seems more interested in swiping their screen than in engaging, or when conversation falls dead at the dinner table because everyone’s eyes are glued to their phones.
Yet who among us is willing to leave our phone at home for even one evening?
And there are other situations where the omnipresence of phones is particularly problematic. At concerts and entertainment events, audiences view the show through their phone screens. At school, students get distracted from learning by their phones, and in some cases even use their phones to cheat on exams. Taking a picture or video of a special occasion, like a wedding, will help you relive the memory later – that is, if you actually had time to make any memories between snapping and posting selfies.
Says Dugoni, “I don’t think people realize how radically different it is to be a human being with a phone in your pocket. If it becomes something that’s going to hollow out the meaning in your life, that’s something we’re going to have to address.”
And address it, he has. In 2014, Dugoni founded Yondr, a company that makes lockable pouches so that people can carry their phone into events, but can’t use them. Upon arriving, users lock their phones in the gray pouches, and can only open them again by swiping them over an “unlocking base” as they head towards the exit.
The pouches have been rented by entertainers, event planners, and by 600 U.S. schools. They have been especially helpful in places where discretion is important, such as courtrooms and hospitals. Schools using Yondr have seen grades and test scores rise, and disciplinary problems reduce. Court administrators have been pleased to find a way to deprive jurors of their phones without taking responsibility for them.
Yondr has also been used by comedians like Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock at their live shows. Says Chappelle, “People actually watch the show, they’re in the moment and they’re vastly more fun to speak to.”
Cell phones have added a lot of convenience and efficiency to our lives – but at what cost? Younger generations have never even experienced a day in their lives without phones. We’re losing our capacity to, collectively, be present, intimate, and engaged with one another. If for no other reason, Yondr is a worthwhile experiment because, as Chris Rock explains, “You want a break from your phone. It feels good.”
At a concert where the audience has their phones “Yondred,” perhaps we could all dance together as though no one were watching.
What Facebook’s ‘Is this hate speech?’ bug says about their insane plans
(TECH NEWS) After a strange “Is this hate speech?” question popped up on every status update briefly today, the world laughed. But there’s something deeper at play here that we must consider.
For less than half an hour today, Facebook users panicked, mocked, and critiqued a new “hate speech” report feature that asked “Is this hate speech?” on every single post.
Selecting “no” makes the prompt go away on a single post, and opting for “yes” led to a pop up that asked users to clarify what type of hate speech it was, but the questions were incomplete, making it clear it was a feature they’re working on that was accidentally made live to all users.
Facebook has since confirmed the mistake, saying it was, in fact, supposed to be an internal test and called it a “bug.” It is possible it will be rolled out in some form this week as the F8 developer conference is under way.
Most people are reacting today by sharing silly posts and memes that are clearly not hate, and challenging even being asked.
But what people are not saying is that not only is this annoying (to be asked on every single post so Facebook can have even more data points on your personal opinions), but that it is a threat to free speech.
Facebook already has a report function, and has finally pledged to offer an appeals process after endless peoples’ accounts have been censored and shut down without warning. Why, then would they need an un-triggered feature such as this?
Imagine you post a link to a fundraiser to a local Democrat running for City Council. A Republican feels bullied by it and reports it as hate speech. Theoretically, the post is hidden until a human at Facebook can review it manually, just as reported posts. That’s a pretty easy way to silence people that disagree with you.
So why get bent out of shape by this feature when we already have reporting options? The current reporting options are not top of mind, they are more than one click away, and there is no subtle indication that someone’s post could be violating my personal feelings in the form of hate speech.
The point of contention I offer is not that Facebook is collecting more data, that’s actually a great way to train their AI tools to intervene when hate speech is present. Rather, I believe putting a bold, unavoidable notification on every single status update makes a statement that your primary function as a Facebook user is to police, which we all know means flag someone you disagree with and silence them, even if temporarily.
Facebook is doing everything incorrectly, especially as they try to control behavior and act as the arbiters of morality. It’s a joke – if you’ve been to a town hall debate, you know it gets rowdy. Social communities were originally created so we can listen to each other, not to task us all with policing the web. During Zuckerberg’s testimony, it was striking that he is willing for Facebook to be used as a political weapon in nations across the world.
If this is Zuckerberg’s vision for Facebook, investors will be forced to reconsider what they’ve invested in – a social technology, or a political weapon. And those displeased with that vision should sell.
The ultimate outcome of putting this “feature” front and center will be for users to flag political speech as hate speech, and as behavior changes for the worst, it could ultimately create echo chambers that resemble infinity mirrors. And Facebook will fail.
Artificial intelligence wants to improve your resume
(TECHNOLOGY) Artificial intelligence can do everything from drive a car to improve your resume – we’re movin’ on up!
Remember the career service office in college, who gave you your first lesson on resume writing? Or maybe you remember the coaching company who helped you tweak your cover letter and professional story for a career change?
Now, imagine all those experiences automated by artificial intelligence (AI). Seems farfetched? It’s closer than you think.
Enter Skillroads, an “AI career service to help you land a dream job.” This tool acts as a new resume builder, a current resume evaluator, and a cover letter builder, to set you up with the most optimal job app documents.
The resume builder takes your desired position, and a questionnaire outlining your experience, and a list of your skills and turns it into a resume for you. Powered by “smart data sourcing and natural language,” Skillroads turns those inputs into “strengths and skills that suit you best,” likely by matching your skills with desirable keywords.
That same technology fuels the “smart resume check.” You can upload your current resume, and the tool will grade it on ATS (applicant tracking systems) compatibility, formatting, and sectioning, among other things. In addition to the quantitative scores, the tool offers steps to fix and improve the document.
Once your resume is ready, next up is the Cover Letter Builder. Using your resume details, Skillroads automatically identifies key competencies to address in the letter, then builds the language and story using best writing practices.
The tool itself wants to appeal to users targeting Fortune 500 Job Opportunities, as the tool also incorporates a search engine for jobs at those companies. The tool can match the documents it creates with open opportunities, to save people time during the job hunt.
So, how does it stack up to a resume writing service?
A human review can give you different perspectives from different people; unless all such perspectives are accounted for in an algorithm, you may not receive the most comprehensive audit possible. Furthermore, you can’t get feedback on things like in-person interview or phone screen performance from an algorithm. Not yet, anyways.
While a human review is still superior, this is a good first step to integrate artificial intelligence into a algorithm-oriented job application environment.
Cope Notes: cheeky low-commitment mental health tool for all
(TECH NEWS) Mental health apps can be hard to find, harder to use, and even harder to remember without inundating, annoying alerts. Cope Notes is the perfect solution.
I recently went searching for some mental health apps and it was a sea of garbage, if I’m being honest. I finally found a meditation app that was kind of cool, but after I figured out how it worked, I mostly spent time on videos of a gal cussing, but not for meditation value, but humor. I deleted the app.
I’m not in a dark place right now, but I work in a fast paced, high stress world, and maintaining focus and mental health is my competitive advantage, and one I take very seriously. But so many of the tools available are overpriced, overly complicated, or short on value.
About 12 hours after I had given up and decided to stick to my current regimen, without the help of any tech, a former Staff Writer reached out to update me on what he’s up to, and it was so timely… Cope Notes.
Put simply, it’s 20 randomly-timed text messages per month. You don’t know when they’re coming, but they’re exercises, encouragement, and witty advice. Finally, something that doesn’t put all of the work on me as a user.
And I’m not surprised – creator Johnny Crowder is young, but has long been a mental health advocate, and very sincere about it. He used to write here at AG in between tours and gigs as a famous straight-edge metal musician (I had no idea what that was prior to connecting with Crowder). He is a talented creative that has a lot of people looking up to him, so what better way to use that spotlight than for good?
“I just don’t want people to get so frustrated searching for solutions that they give up on healing altogether,” said Crowder. “It’s not clinical, it’s not complicated, it’s not confusing. It’s for people who feel great, people who feel rotten, and everyone in between.”
What we love about the creation of the app is that Crowder has suffered his own challenges, and instead of just complaining about an option he says he would have truly benefited from in his past, he took action.
Cope Notes is far different from any solution we’ve seen in that it speaks our language – cheeky, never condescending, and disarming, never douchey.
And because it’s done over text, it doesn’t require you to run an app in the background or remember to turn it back on, giving you a better chance at successfully using it (instead of forgetting which is my biggest fault).
“It took me years to find and hone the coping strategies that I rely on every day to keep me happy and healthy,” said Crowder. “Now that I finally figured out what works, I want to save people from the discouragement and disappointment of scrambling for solutions and fast-track their growth.” Every text is written by Crowder himself.
New users can enjoy a seven-day free trial by visiting copenotes.com/subscribe or texting COPE to 33222. After the trial period, subscribers pay $9.99 per month, with discounts applied to six-month and one-year subscriptions, and no set-up or cancellation fees.
The service also offers an option to purchase and personalize gift subscriptions for friends or family members in need, so check out Cope Notes today for you or a loved one.
