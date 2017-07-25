Predicting success is hard, but “all-seeing” scheduling app may help!

Virtual reality

I’ve written frequently and extensively about how teamwork and execution has changed now that we’ve entered a more virtual world. Nowadays, many people may be part of a team but work remotely.



This, like anything else, has a number of pros and cons.

One of the biggest pros being that virtual communication allows for collaboration from all over the world; which means that you can bring the best minds for that project together.

One of the biggest cons, however, is that communication and interpretation can suffer when it exists virtually.

As Marvin Gaye once asked, “What’s goin’ on?”

Luckily, as this becomes more popular, there also come new platforms and technologies that help enhance this process. Such a technology is found in the form of PreSource.

According to developers, “PreSource believes with an accurately built schedule, you now have a god-like view of your staff and how it is being utilized. See who is busy, who is too busy, and who isn’t busy enough. See which teams have the bandwidth for more projects, or which departments might need to add some new employees.”

How it works

Features of PreSource include: assigning resources, measuring utilization, and planning. With assigning resources, users can create teams, add people and resources, and are then able to assign said resources to projects and events.

By measuring utilization, users are able to tell which team members have full calendars and which ones can take on more tasks.

Users are able to assign each team member to their appropriate department, and then utilization is broken down both by department and by the individual.

Finally, planning is completed by seeing exactly what is going on in everyone’s schedule and knowing what dates will work for which deadlines.

Predict with PreSource

PreSource asserts that its capabilities are great for project-based agencies – particularly businesses with 50-100 people who are looking for more intel on what is going on as a whole. In regards to construction and contraction, the system is useful for scheduling workers and assigning tools and machinery. For independent retailers, you have the ability to create schedules that can be shared digitally, which is particularly useful for smaller companies.

The overarching idea is to see everything being done within the team with a bird’s eye view.

With this information, it is easier to predict how things will turn out. This is one of the most important aspects of running a successful business, as it is key to have an idea of what’s to come.

