AT&T’s Primetime tablet is here to enhance your viewing experience

Time for the limelight

The tablet market is relatively inundated with entries that, when asked to innovate, fail even to iterate.



AT&T’s Primetime tablet—a device focused solely on entertainment in as accessible a manner as possible—may be the tiebreaker.

Primetime Specifications

AT&T’s tablet, like almost any other non-Apple tablet on the market, runs a variation of the Android operating system—in this case, Nougat 7.1.1—making it one of the more up-to-date Android tablets on the market.

The Primetime’s specs in and of themselves are relatively straightforward: two gigabytes of RAM, a 32-gigabyte internal hard drive (with space for 128 GB more via SD card), and a 10-inch screen with 1080p resolution.

For those more interested in the graphical capabilities of the Primetime tablet, it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor as well.

Are You Not Entertained?

What sets the Primetime apart from its numerous mobile compatriots is its persuasion. The Primetime is designed from the ground up for visual entertainment, with an emphasis on cable and DirecTV media consumption.

Additionally, one will find that that DirecTV and similar apps are accessible via one swipe from the home screen, making it more accessible than on a non-specialist device (e.g., an iPhone).

While media consumption is something that arguably any device with the proper specs can do, the Primetime tablet’s audio system and extended battery life complement perfectly the aforementioned video specifications to create (seemingly) the ultimate entertainment tablet.

Not a Game

It will be interesting to see how the Primetime holds up in the gaming department, of course. Game-specific platforms like the NIVIDIA Shield are similarly designed for a specific niche, though the Primetime’s specifications and marketing seem to speak to an entertainment-focused crowd— presumably inclusive of gaming.

For the time being, existing AT&T members can pick up a Primetime tablet with the proper credit and data plan starting on August 25th.

