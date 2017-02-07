Apple swears that exciting things are coming – pinky promise?

The good ol’ days

Though Apple semi-revolutionized the handheld technology industry by bringing the iPad to mass markets, they haven’t shaken anything up lately. When Apple first launched the iPad they were widely mocked. The public didn’t understand the point of a product that was in limbo between a giant phone and less useful computer. However, the iPad became immensely popular once people caught on to its portability benefits and unique app experience.

Seven year itch

But now Apple is finding itself ripe for bullying again. The company hasn’t made any major revisions to the iPad in the seven years since its release.

Consumers don’t have any compelling reason to purchase a new device or upgrade ones they already own.

While Apple didn’t create the tablet, they did bring the concept to the mass market. However, other companies quickly followed suit with tablets that compete with the iPad’s abilities. Hybrid laptop-tablets will full detachable keyboards and the ability to run complete Windows programs put many other tablets ahead of the iPad from some consumers.

Although Apple currently ships the most tablets in the world, overall global tablet shipments fell 20.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016 according to research firm IDC. Additionally, Apple’s revenue from iPad shipments dropped by 22 percent. So what can Apple do to secure its stake in the competitive market?

Where to go from here

TIME notes that some users want Apple to give the iPad full desktop software, or at the very least Macs with touchscreens. However, Apple executives seem less than thrilled by the idea of a touchscreen Mac. Less expensive iPads could be another solution. After all, most of Apple’s iPad income came from the cheaper mini tablets and iPad Air 2, but lowering the price could also decrease revenue.

With so few meaningful updates, consumers may find themselves back in 2010 wondering what the iPad is even for. Sure, it’s fun and the universe of selections from the App Store dominates. But is that enough to keep customers interested? Apparently newer models will have better displays and Apple Pencil stylus improvements. Okay, cool.

Small changes that don’t seem to warrant an entirely new device, but hey, that’s Apple.

Trying to stay positive

Maybe I’m just being cynical. I do thoroughly enjoy all my Apple devices, but I want to see something revolutionary that doesn’t entail the company taking away disk drives and jacks from my stuff.

I want to see Apple fully integrate its software across its devices. After all, the ease of use and device compatability is why I jumped on board in the first place. And if I theoretically ever have enough disposable income for an iPad, it needs to offer something more worthwhile than being a bigger iPhone that I can use as a digital sketchbook.

Tim Cook is optimistic about the new iPad though. Without offering any details, Cook is hyping the new device, which is expected to launch around March. Clearly he knows something we don’t, and though I’m hopeful for something awesome, I’m honestly not expecting anything more than slight changes.

