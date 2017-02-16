New iPhone leaks might blow your mind…or not

viva la speculation

Unlike iPhones, iPhone hype never dies. Just as those in Congress spend most of their terms campaigning for reelection, iPhone enthusiasts spend most of their data on future iPhone speculation. Or at least a lot of it. We both know why you’re here. Let’s get to it.



First of all, the iPhone 8 might not even be called the iPhone 8. Here’s a brief history of iPhone names: since 2007, all Apple has done is added a new number, an “s,” or “plus” to the name. Based on the pattern (and a bunch of leaks, which I’ll get to, I promise), we’re overdue for a new design, so a new number makes sense. But, as hype-mongers love to point out, 2017 marks the ten year anniversary of the device, and some speculate that the newest device will capitalize on the drama and be called the “iPhone X”.

And that “something even crazier” that’s been mentioned? That’s a rumored super upgrade of the upcoming 2017 version of the iPhone, the iPhone “Pro,” which could be compatible with the Apple Pencil to cater to creative professionals.

We don’t know exactly what will make it worth the alleged $1000+ price tag, but historically accurate Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that this highest of the high-end models will feature an OLED screen, a bezel-less display, and a glass body.

The latter will allow for wireless charging, a technology that Apple may finally be ready to implement after joining the Wireless Power Consortium (thanks, 9to5Mac, for paying attention to these things). That would mean charging with an inductive pad instead of a cord. It’s still unclear whether the non-Pro 2017 models would include any of these radical features.

Fast Company reports that this OLED screen would cost Apple roughly twice as much as the old model LED screen, hence the hefty price tag. Some sources also claim that the newest iPhone won’t have any physical buttons. Instead, they say it will feature “integrated buttons” built into the screen and touch-sensitive areas of the aluminum (or maybe stainless steel?) sides.

The new iPhones are expected to have a larger battery than previous models, and Fast Company also reports that one source claims Apple has been collaborating with Lumentum on “3D-sensing technology,” which could be used for authentication purposes (face recognition), overall improved image resolution, or even some kind of augmented reality. Yes, the iPhone might be going there already.

Apple isn’t expected to announce its shiny new toys until Fall 2017, so we’ll keep you posted on leaks, rumors, and beautiful, speculative concept art.

iPhone hype is standard, but this is a big year. Ten years means Apple has to prove to its customers that it was worth waiting a decade for the latest phone.

There’s bound to be some big stuff on the horizon – stay hyped, friends.

