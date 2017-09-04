Py 2.0 helps you learn how to code on the fly (now in Android, too)

Py is the On-the-Go Programming App You Need

Mobile access is everything these days, which makes the notion of learning how to program a bit of a catch-22 for those on the go.



Thanks to an instructional app called Py, though, you can breeze through programming courses on your iPhone or Android without having to touch your computer. (https://www.downloadpy.com)

A Slice of the Py

To start with Py, simply download the mobile app for your iOS or Android device—it’s free in your phone’s or tablet’s app store, and it doesn’t take up much space.

Opening the app for the first time presents you with a small survey in which Py gauges your proficiency, thereby tailoring the experience for you.

Once you’ve indicated your level of experience with coding, you can select a field (e.g., iOS apps or websites), select a curriculum, and begin learning on-the-go. Each curriculum will take you around three hours to complete, and by the end of the course you’ll have practical experience in creating an app or program in your selected field.

Py also provides you with a huge number of tips and tricks along the way, effectively answering common user questions before they’re even asked. It’s this hands-on approach combined with Py’s relatively intuitive interface that makes it such a powerful tool.

Now for Android

As with many apps, Py’s initial release—while flawless on iOS—had a bit of a rocky start on Android. As of the time of this writing, however, a new release for Android is available in the Google Play store, and user feedback so far has been extremely positive.



Given the increased number of developer options on Android platforms when compared to iOS, this is a huge plus for Py.

The computer programming field is fast-growing and lucrative; if you’ve ever considered a career in programming, now is the best time to start. With Py’s simple interface, wealth of information, and hands-on approach, you have everything you need to start learning how to code right at your fingertips. Whether you practice during your daily commute or you squeeze in five-minute coding sessions, Py gives you the opportunity to explore programming on your own terms.

#PyNot