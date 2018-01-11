Tech News
Razer teams up with Hue so colors change in the room as you game
(TECH NEWS) Create stunning light effects while gaming thanks to new dynamic pair, Hue and Razer. Time to nerd out!
Gaming hardware company Razer is now compatible with Philips’ line of Hue lighting products. Now gamers can sync their room’s lighting to things happening in-game, creating amazing light shows and reactive effects.
With its motto “For Gamers. By gamers,” Razer is known for creating customizable top-of-the-line gaming hardware, software, and system setups. Chroma by Razer incorporates lighting effects into enabled devices, like keyboards, gaming mice, headsets, and even laptops.
Chroma features a huge variety of lighting effects, with 16.8 million colors available. Using Synapse 3, Razer’s Chroma hardware configuration tool, gamers can assign macros and fully customize device lighting.
Speaking of device lighting, if you haven’t seen a Philips Hue bulb in action, either find cooler friends or to march yourself down to Home Depot or somewhere and buy yourself a set.
According to Philips, “Hue is your personal wireless lighting system that lets you easily control your light and create the right ambiance for every moment.” Essentially, Philips offers dope lightbulbs you can control from an app using your voice or simple interface to adjust brightness, timers, and ambience.
If you’re feeling vanilla, you can get their white or white ambience, but the magic is in the color ambiance line.
Hue’s color ambiance bulbs feature 16 million colors plus customizable brightness, syncing with music and movies, and now games.
Each bulb can be set to a custom color and changed to create custom scenes and effects. Bathe your room in dungeon-like dim red, pick out a bright purple for dance party purposes, or go for a warm daylight color.
Pairing Razer Chroma enabled devices with Hue lighting in your home means the entire room can light up in reaction to your games. Yes, the whole room.
Maybe you were in disbelief about the promotional video above because the shelves light up and you were thinking, “no way it can’t do that, that’s just video magic.” The answer is actually yes way, it can do that because Phillips sells lightstrips as well as bulbs.
So theoretically you could deck out your entire room (or house!) with Hue bulbs and lightstrips to create a totally immersive gaming experience.
The video also suggests your computer may gain autonomy the moment you leave, Toy Story-style, but that’s not an officially listed spec.
To make this magic happen, you’ll need a Chroma-compatible Razer device with updated Synapse 3 software, at least one multi-color Hue bulb, the latest Hue software, and a Philips Hue Bridge V2 to connect everything.
Bridges are available for purchase separately, or if you’re just getting started on your Hue journey, starter packs include three bulbs and a Bridge.
Once you have the necessary items, connect the software and begin creating lighting masterpieces. Transform your gaming experience thanks to this new amazing pairing and make your friends very, very jealous.
Google and Lenovo team up to create impressive VR headset
(TECH NEWS) The first ever Google and Lenovo collaboration on a VR headset is wowing technologists.
Say what you will about Google, but when they break into an industry, they settle in for the long haul. While this philosophy has become increasingly more evident over the years, Google’s collaboration with Lenovo to create their debut VR headset is the latest and greatest reminder.
The first thing that stands out about Google’s VR headset—aptly named the Mirage Solo – is that it is completely wireless, thereby permitting up to six degrees of freedom (up, down, left, right, forward, and backward). A common complaint for VR sets in the past has been that the wire tethering the user to the input has felt too restrictive, so the wireless aspect is a nice shift for the industry.
The Mirage Solo’s hardware specifications aren’t anything to laugh at, either. Sporting 64 GB of storage and an SD card slot for more if you need it, four GB of built-in memory, and the same processor found in the Samsung Galaxy S8, the Mirage Solo is well-equipped enough to handle more than competitors.
And, unlike Google’s Apple counterparts, the Mirage Solo supports audio via a 3.5-millimeter headphone jack.
As with any emerging technology, there are a few drawbacks to the Mirage Solo, the first of which is its battery life. Lenovo’s estimates put the VR headset’s average battery life at around 7 hours at a time—this is to be expected given the high resolution of the display itself, and it’s not a meager amount of time by most metrics; however, you’ll definitely have to recharge between segments of your preferred game.
Another issue noted by testers is the bizarre graphical presentation. Since the Mirage Solo runs on Google’s Daydream platform—software developed initially for a mobile audience—some of its textures, transitions, and other movement-related graphics are a bit plainer than a competing VR set might allow for.
One particularly cool aspect of the Mirage Solo lies not with the headset itself, but with Lenovo’s Mirage Camera. The camera allows you to shoot 180° videos that you can play back in your VR set. Looking away from the 180° field will provide you with a gentle transition into a night sky screensaver, which is a nice touch.
The Mirage Solo is expected to launch this spring with a price tag of around 400 dollars per headset. If you’ve been looking for a VR headset that stands out from the others in the market, this may be the one for you.
New Toyotas will come with Alexa built in
(TECH NEWS) Toyota joins in on the AI fun, adding Alexa to their next lineup of vehicles.
Virtual assistants are everywhere these days: phones, tablets, computers, and even headphones are shipping with built-in support for voice-activated AI. It should come as little surprise, then, that Toyota plans to begin implementing Alexa in their cars starting later this year.
While voice-activated assistants have been available for the automobile market for a while, they’ve come in the form of third-party add-ons rather than full-on integration. Toyota plans to change this trend by offering built-in Alexa support in the form of a software update for certain cars, while many 2019 model year vehicles will support Alexa from day one.
The practical usefulness of Alexa in an automobile environment is still up in the air, but Toyota claims that your experience will be comparable to a standard one – you’ll be able to request updates on news stories or social media, control your entertainment system by skipping a song or ejecting a CD, and even interface with your smart home if that’s your thing.
One possible use for Alexa while driving is to get continuous updates on road and traffic conditions without having to use your phone in a roundabout way. Instead of fumbling with your phone’s virtual assistant while trying to keep your eyes on the road, you can just ask Alexa to give you a report on how the traffic looks on a certain route, or what the latest snow storm did to your route home.
As previously mentioned, you’ll be able to use Alexa with a smart home as well. Like with all smart home devices, your Alexa’s effectiveness is limited only by your creativity; anything from unlocking your front door to changing the thermostat from inside of the garage should be feasible from within your Toyota. This will also allow you to synchronize things like playlists and to-do lists while on-the-go.
If you aren’t a fan of Toyota, don’t worry—Ford and BMW are also planning on implementing Alexa in future models, and other manufacturers will no doubt follow suit. Your commute may still be the largest waste of time in your day, but having Alexa along for the ride should give your productivity a welcome nudge.
12 things you may not realize robots are already doing
(TECH NEWS) Robots have long been thought to be job-stealing technologies, but it’s far more sophisticated than that.
Neil deGrasse Tyson said, “With regard to robots, in the early days of robots people said, ‘Oh, let’s build a robot’ and what’s the first thought? You make a robot look like a human and do human things. That’s so 1950s. We are so past that.” If you don’t believe him, take a look at what these little bots are doing these days:
- Robots are doing acrobatics. Atlas can do a backflip and raise its arms after nailing the landing. What’s next? The 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics?
- They shop for you. Walmart is testing shelf-scanning robots in their store.
- In Saudi Arabia, a robot became a citizen. However, no one knows exactly what that means yet.
- If a robot can become a citizen, should they be allowed to fight? Welcome, combat for robots.
- Dubai police force has a peaceful Robocop patrolling its sidewalks.
- Bill Gates believes bots that take jobs away from humans should be taxed. Can we make the tax code any more complicated?
- They can play cards, bet and win, even when humans cheat. Carnegie Mellon’s AI bot, LIbratus beat out 4 world class poker pros in a Heads-up No-Limit Texas Hold’em tournament.
- They are writing books and news reports.
- If drones can deliver packages, then why can’t robots deliver food? It’s happening in London.
- Norwegian scientists have developed a robot that can debone a chicken.
- The University of Southern California San Francisco Medical Center has invested in automation that can fill prescriptions, allowing pharmacists and techs to spend more time counseling patients and consulting with physicians.
- They are acting as Buddhist monks at funerals.
For those of us who grew up with role models like C-3PO, Data (Star Trek: The Next Generation) and Daleks, none of this should come as a surprise. Researchers have often taken inspiration from screen. Now, we have to think of what rights robots will have as they gain more roles in society.
