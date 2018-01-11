Razer teams up with Hue so colors change in the room as you game

Gaming hardware company Razer is now compatible with Philips’ line of Hue lighting products. Now gamers can sync their room’s lighting to things happening in-game, creating amazing light shows and reactive effects.

With its motto “For Gamers. By gamers,” Razer is known for creating customizable top-of-the-line gaming hardware, software, and system setups. Chroma by Razer incorporates lighting effects into enabled devices, like keyboards, gaming mice, headsets, and even laptops.

Chroma features a huge variety of lighting effects, with 16.8 million colors available. Using Synapse 3, Razer’s Chroma hardware configuration tool, gamers can assign macros and fully customize device lighting.

Speaking of device lighting, if you haven’t seen a Philips Hue bulb in action, either find cooler friends or to march yourself down to Home Depot or somewhere and buy yourself a set.

According to Philips, “Hue is your personal wireless lighting system that lets you easily control your light and create the right ambiance for every moment.” Essentially, Philips offers dope lightbulbs you can control from an app using your voice or simple interface to adjust brightness, timers, and ambience.

If you’re feeling vanilla, you can get their white or white ambience, but the magic is in the color ambiance line.

Hue’s color ambiance bulbs feature 16 million colors plus customizable brightness, syncing with music and movies, and now games.

Each bulb can be set to a custom color and changed to create custom scenes and effects. Bathe your room in dungeon-like dim red, pick out a bright purple for dance party purposes, or go for a warm daylight color.

Pairing Razer Chroma enabled devices with Hue lighting in your home means the entire room can light up in reaction to your games. Yes, the whole room.

Maybe you were in disbelief about the promotional video above because the shelves light up and you were thinking, “no way it can’t do that, that’s just video magic.” The answer is actually yes way, it can do that because Phillips sells lightstrips as well as bulbs.

So theoretically you could deck out your entire room (or house!) with Hue bulbs and lightstrips to create a totally immersive gaming experience.

The video also suggests your computer may gain autonomy the moment you leave, Toy Story-style, but that’s not an officially listed spec.

To make this magic happen, you’ll need a Chroma-compatible Razer device with updated Synapse 3 software, at least one multi-color Hue bulb, the latest Hue software, and a Philips Hue Bridge V2 to connect everything.

Bridges are available for purchase separately, or if you’re just getting started on your Hue journey, starter packs include three bulbs and a Bridge.

Once you have the necessary items, connect the software and begin creating lighting masterpieces. Transform your gaming experience thanks to this new amazing pairing and make your friends very, very jealous.