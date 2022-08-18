Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Tech News

5 tips from SEMRush’s latest infographic for SEO

Semrush is a star in the sea of SEO companies, and they just released an insider look at the latest and greatest SEO trends.

Published

person on google representing seo

It’s been said that the best place to hide a dead body is the second page of a Google search. Google rankings are everything for today’s businesses. What gets you ranked on Google? Content combined with SEO that is relevant to users.

Semrush, a company with 14 years of experience in online marketing, offers tips for SEO and content to help you decide where to focus your copywriting efforts.

Here are some of the highlights:

1. Use the right keywords

Keyword research is really the foundation for SEO. Choose keywords that are relevant to users. Think about what the users are searching for when writing content. Users go through many steps on their purchasing journey.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

2. Find questions people ask

Write for users, not for bots. When you’re liked by users, Google will notice. Think quality over quantity when it comes to creating content. Relevant content that users can actually use will convert better than low-quality content.

3. Use a call-to-action

Tell users what the logical next step is. Again, make sure you think about their intent. A user who is gathering information may not be ready to make a purchase, so lead that user to a white paper or Ebook download.

4. Organize your content

Use headers and bullet lists to keep from having a page of text that is difficult to read. Include metadata that clearly tells readers what they are getting. In copywriting, make sure your information is well-organized and easy to skim. Readers today want answers quickly and will go to your competitors to find it.

5. Include visuals

Pictures and video are more important than ever to modern users. Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok are three of the most popular platforms, at least based on advertising dollars spent.

SEO can seem complicated but creating high-quality content for users really isn’t that difficult. Put some effort into your copywriting to really get results that are meaningful.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:,
Written By

Dawn Brotherton is a Sr. Staff Writer at The American Genius with an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Central Oklahoma. She is an experienced business writer with over 10 years of experience in SEO and content creation. Since 2017, she has earned $60K+ in grant writing for a local community center, which assists disadvantaged adults in the area.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

AdBlocker Message

Our website is kept FREE to you by displaying online ads to our visitors. Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker OR subscribing to our email newsletter: https://theamericangenius.com/get-american-genius-newsletter/

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

SEO search engine optimization SEO search engine optimization

Business Marketing

Is your SEO campaign is actually working? Check against these KPI’s

(MARKETING) SEO is more complex today than it ever has been, and whether doing it yourself or hiring a pro, you need to know...

June 6, 2022
SEO Analytics SEO Analytics

Business Marketing

SEO is truly the unsung hero of digital marketing success

(MARKETING) Despite sexier emerging trends, the reality is that you can’t build out a successful online presence and marketing strategy without SEO.

June 1, 2022
Google search bar open to communication with businesses. Google search bar open to communication with businesses.

Business News

Is your small business going to lose money due to this Google setting?

(BUSINESS) Now when ordering online through the Google featured snippet, the tech giant is pushing 3rd party apps, costing owners cold-hard cash in fees.

April 4, 2022
Google search open on laptop with SEO algorithm in place Google search open on laptop with SEO algorithm in place

Tech News

Don’t panic! Google has released a new core algorithm

(TECH NEWS) Google rolled out a new core SEO algorithm update this month, but here’s why you shouldn’t freak out just yet.

December 18, 2020

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.