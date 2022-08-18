5 tips from SEMRush’s latest infographic for SEO

It’s been said that the best place to hide a dead body is the second page of a Google search. Google rankings are everything for today’s businesses. What gets you ranked on Google? Content combined with SEO that is relevant to users.

Semrush, a company with 14 years of experience in online marketing, offers tips for SEO and content to help you decide where to focus your copywriting efforts.

Here are some of the highlights:

1. Use the right keywords

Keyword research is really the foundation for SEO. Choose keywords that are relevant to users. Think about what the users are searching for when writing content. Users go through many steps on their purchasing journey.

2. Find questions people ask

Write for users, not for bots. When you’re liked by users, Google will notice. Think quality over quantity when it comes to creating content. Relevant content that users can actually use will convert better than low-quality content.

3. Use a call-to-action

Tell users what the logical next step is. Again, make sure you think about their intent. A user who is gathering information may not be ready to make a purchase, so lead that user to a white paper or Ebook download.

4. Organize your content

Use headers and bullet lists to keep from having a page of text that is difficult to read. Include metadata that clearly tells readers what they are getting. In copywriting, make sure your information is well-organized and easy to skim. Readers today want answers quickly and will go to your competitors to find it.

5. Include visuals

Pictures and video are more important than ever to modern users. Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok are three of the most popular platforms, at least based on advertising dollars spent.

SEO can seem complicated but creating high-quality content for users really isn’t that difficult. Put some effort into your copywriting to really get results that are meaningful.