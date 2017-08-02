Shopify is making IRL buying as easy as their e-commerce site

Shopify versatility

Shopify, the popular e-commerce platform, has just unveiled hardware to make it easier to sell your products not only online, but also in person.

If you’re already using the platform to manage your online sales, you can now use Shopify’s Chip & Swipe Reader to handle credit card transaction in person. The Reader is now available to all U.S. Shopify merchants.

Chip and swipe

The Chip & Swipe Reader was designed in-house, because, according to their blog, “People who are really serious about software should make their own hardware.”

If you’re new to Shopify, you can get the Reader for free.

If you already received one of the Readers they put out earlier this year, you can order the upgraded version for $29.

Not over til the fat lady sings

The Chip & Swipe Reader is perfect for merchants, whether you have a brick-and-mortar store, a pop-up shop, or sell at festivals or farmers’ markets. The Reader is wirelessly connected and “pocket-sized” with many hours of battery life, meaning you can take it anywhere.

The Reader also uses “industry-leading encryption” and “EMV chip technology” to keep transactions secure.

While Shopify acknowledges the “widely-held myth that retail is dead,” they also want to support “Smart retailers” who “have recognized that the old way of selling no longer works, and have evolved to respond to customer shopping habits.”

Helping crossover

Shopify knows that while online sales are booming, a lot of merchants are selling through multiple channels, both online and in person.

That’s why the platform has created a card Reader that integrates in-person sales with your online account, so that you can “get a detailed snapshot of the entire business.”

