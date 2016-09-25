Skype Teams: Microsoft is building a mega Slack competitor

Slack is the cool new kids of apps

The popular workplace communications platform, Slack, was created in 2009, and has racked up over 2 million users; over a quarter of those are actually paid users.

But you’re a fan of Slack or considering all of your team communications options, you may want to keep on the lookout for Microsoft’s up-and-coming competitor, Skype Teams.

Back in March, Microsoft briefly considered buying Slack for $8 million, but backed out after Bill Gates and CEO Satya Nadell ultimately rejected the proposal. Insiders suspect that the founder and CEO wanted to encourage the company to improve Skype and create a Slack alternative, rather than just buying up their competitor.

Now, rumors have leaked that Skype Teams will perform many of the same functions as Slack, facilitating group conversations via chat and Skype. Users can communicate with different groups of people, known as “channels.”

Features rumored to be part of the new platform

Skype Teams will include in-app video calls, direct messaging, file and note sharing, and group scheduling. A lot like Slack.

Unlike Slack, Skype Teams will include a feature called “Threaded Conversations” that allows anyone to join a topic by simply hitting reply and leaving a message, similar to Facebook comments.

Skype Teams will also be automatically integrated with the entire Microsoft suite of products, including Office 365, Word, PowerPoint, and OneDrive.

Will you have to give up your GIFs if you switch from Slack to Skype Teams? No way. Skype Teams’ “Fun Picker” will give you a gallery of emojis, GIFs, and memes to attach to your messages.

They’re testing it out internally

Skype Teams will be divided into tabs. The Activity Tab will list your notifications. All of your conversations will be archived under the Chat Tab. You can switch between different groups in the Teams Tab, and collectively schedule with the Meetings Tab. Finally, the Files Tab helps you share documents and notes, and syncs your work with One Drive.

Microsoft is currently testing Skype Teams internally and they haven’t said when they’ll release the product to the general public. They may start out by pre-installing it with Office 365, but will eventually make the app available for the web, Android, iOS, and Windows phone users.

