Tech News
Slack Connect will allow DMs between different companies
[TECH NEWS] You’ll soon be able to create shared Slack channels to collaborate and communicate more effectively with external partners.
When you’re working with external companies and partners, it’s important to stay connected. No one wants to ruin a good work relationship because questions went unanswered in a long thread of emails. These missing answers could potentially bring projects to a halt. So, don’t be that person no one wants to work with!
Luckily, the business communication platform, Slack, is trying to create a more productive and secure way for employees to communicate with people outside their company.
In 2021, businesses using Slack will be able to send direct messages to external organizations using the platform. Slack Connect is one of the company’s latest efforts to adapt and improve its platform for the new work from home shift, due to the pandemic.
The new shared channels DM feature is designed to replace emails that can fall victim to spam and phishing attacks. The feature is also aimed at helping businesses work alongside their customers, partners, and vendors so they can strengthen relationships. “When you pull communications out of inboxes and put it into channels you make it much easier for people to get their work done,” said Slack CEO and Founder Stewart Butterfield. “With Slack Connect, we’re bringing those same advantages to the work that happens across organizational boundaries,” he adds.
Anyone with a Slack license can share a private link and send a direct message to anyone, as long as they have a Slack account. You will be able to create channels for one, two, or multiple organizations to share information and collaborate in real-time. In today’s remote workforce, anything remotely close to “real-time” is pretty intriguing.
Also, similar to Twitter’s blue verified badge, Slack will make it easy to spot trusted partners. “Verified organizations” will be denoted with a checkmark feature so you know you’re connecting with the right company.
In addition, Slack is launching “managed connections”. This will allow admins to pre-approve channel requests from trusted organizations.
Overall, Slack Connect sounds like a helpful tool that’ll improve responsiveness and productivity. So if you’re like me and not a big fan of long threaded emails, the ability to DM someone from a different organization to collaborate might help everyone get a little more work done.
Business News
Grocery stores stockpile goods early to prepare for the holiday season
[BUSINESS NEWS] In preparation for the expected surge in COVID cases and the holiday season, retail grocery stores are stocking up on goods now.
Shelf-stable consumables like flour, bottled water and canned food as well as hygiene supplies like paper towels, toilet paper, and hand sanitizer have all been harder to come by throughout the year. Early in the pandemic, stores kept a few additional weeks of stock at a time, and such products quickly flew off shelves.
So grocery holding companies like Associated Food Stores and Southeastern Grocers are charging their pandemic strategy, opting to start their inventory planning months early, ahead of the next wave of quarantine (and holiday) demand.
Meanwhile, food banks are expecting to face massive supply deficits. Feeding America, a non-profit network of over 200 food banks, recently announced they would be down 6 to 8 billion meals through the next twelve months. Still, community-run “free food fridges” have been popping up around the country, from Los Angeles to New York.
Personally, the shortages have encouraged me to shop more mindfully in order to save money, stay healthy and keep eating well. I’ve gotten used to asking myself a few extra questions while I shop: Can I swap this for something abundant and cheap? Or, could I produce what I need by myself?
There are plenty of opportunities hidden in shortages too, if you know where to look. When US hospitals needed all the N-95 masks they could get, folks came out of the woodwork to hand make cloth masks for everyday use.
Now masks are their own fashion phenomenon in the States, and those same Etsy mask-makers are right on trend. If you’ve acquired some new skills or hobbies in quarantine (like cooking, baking, canning, or gardening) why not offer them to others?
Let me be clear, though: Hoarding household goods and reselling them at a premium ain’t a hustle. It’s incredibly mean-spirited, and it exacerbates collective hardship.
Plus there are serious consequences for it. Last March, a Tennessee man purchased thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer with the intent to resell them for profit online. His listings were shut down by Amazon and eBay within 48 hours, and he was later investigated by police for potentially violating state law.
If nothing else, please remember to be kind and considerate towards others when shopping for essentials – especially grocery store clerks. Employees are just doing their jobs, and in the end we all have to eat and stay sanitary. “Treat others as you’d want to be treated” is called the Golden Rule for a reason!
Proportionally, the US continues to lead the globe in infections. The pandemic isn’t over just because we’re all over it. But life will be easier on everybody during these times if we collectively help “flatten the curve” of supply, ensuring more people have access to the products they need.
Tech News
Goal-based project management tool simplifies your work life
(TECH NEWS) If you are struggling to keep tasks straight then this new tool Qoals allows for a simpler and more straightforward way to accomplish goals as a team.
We all have goals – whether they be personal, professional, financial, etc. Anyone can set a goal, all it takes is having a thought and assigning it a certain level of importance. However, not everyone completes their goals due to the oft difficulties and confusions associated with execution.
Like anything else, if there’s a will, there’s a way. A new way has been found in the form of Qoals – a simple and straightforward tool that helps you to get aligned around business goals instead of an endless wall of tasks.
The ability to complete goals is done through: setting goals, adding tasks, collecting things, and tracking progress. With this, everyone on your team has access to this information to keep tabs on what’s happening.
With setting goals, you create and prioritize your goals, letting your team members know which ones are most important at that time. Goals can be prioritized with tabs such as: long term, short term, and urgent. By adding tasks, you can add and assign tasks to set a clear path in order to complete set goals.
In collecting things, you collect resources related to your goal and keep them in one safe place (again, this is accessible to your whole team). This doesn’t require uploading files, but simply including links to resources to keep everything easily accessible. Finally, by tracking progress, everyone on the team can see where you’re at with your goals – which saves time with the follow ups of “how’s Goal X going?”
Why did Qoals develop this goal-oriented approach? “It’s about time we simplify things,” according to the official website. “Get aligned around goals and let everyone know what’s important for the business. Add goals under various projects and start adding tasks and resources to make that goal happen.”
Additionally, Qoals boasts that this provides users with a birds-eye view of what’s happening with their team, allowing them to be more human-centric. You can create unlimited projects, set and track your goals, collected everything related to said goal, keep the discussion relevant, access your tasks with one click, stay connected to your team, and see what’s going on at a glance.
Qoals is currently in beta.
Tech News
Want to roll up your TV? Brace your wallet for impact
(TECH NEWS) Wouldn’t it be cool to just roll up your TV and put it away? LG’s rollable TV is what you crave, but its price tag could be a show stopper.
When you first see LG’s new high-design rollable television, the word “couture” might pop into your head. Followed by, “Would someone really pay that much for TV? Seriously?”
LG’s Signature Series OLED R television is a luxurious thing of beauty, with a screen that unrolls up when you want to watch and rolls down into a sleek, silver rectangular box when you don’t want to see it in your living room. It’s a TV dream for devotees of minimalist interior design.
It also costs $100,000.
After its unveiling at CES 2019, the set was expected to hit the market last year for a cool $60,000. But with its still-experimental technology, production issues pushed back the timeline and boosted manufacturing costs, according to Tech Radar. It’s currently available only in South Korea, but LG plans to add markets in the future.
If now you’re thinking, “What would I rather spend $100,000 on than a TV?”, Ranker has some inspiration. Buy your own top-of-line jet pack. Hire an ABBA cover band (featuring two members of the original rhythm section!) to play your birthday party. Order 10 of the world’s most expensive pizzas. (Drinks included!)
But there are some nice features on this model. LG says deep learning algorithms in its 9 Gen3 AI Processors analyze and adjust the picture and sound to provide a spectacular viewer experience. You can also let the screen peek up just a bit – called Line View – when you want to use it just to play music, which should sound brilliant with its Dolby Atmos system. Or you can turn the screen into mood lighting or a very, very high-tech clock.
It’s OLED – Organic Light Emitting Diode – technology is a step above LED-LCD other kinds of TV panel technologies. According to Tech Radar, “OLED TVs bring you much better image quality (think blacker blacks and brighter whites), as well as faster response times and reduced power consumption.”
Fun fact, the LG Signature Series OLED R is a budget deal next to the world’s most expensive TV: The hilariously priced Stuart Hughes Prestige HD Supreme Rose Edition TV, which rolled out in 2010 at a cost of $2.5 million. The British luxury brand essentially threw some gold, diamonds and hand-sewn alligator skin on a 55” TV. Sadly, it’s currently not listed on their website, so maybe check eBay if you want one.
As cool as it would be to roll up and put away your TV, LG’s new set could also be like couture fashion: Something wildly expensive that’s more about drawing attention to a brand than anything even wealthy consumers are likely to buy.
