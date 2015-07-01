Sprint expanding “Direct 2 You” program: Cheap stunt or revolutionary move?

Sprint spreading the “Direct 2 You” love

Many have lamented the Sprint network for dropped calls, poor coverage areas, and even poorer customer service. In an attempt to up their game, they introduced the Direct 2 You program, wherein they will bring the “in-store” experience right to your home or office (or any other location you choose).



The experience includes a Sprint expert, who will hand-deliver your mobile device, then assist you in setting it up. They will transfer all of your content, including contacts, pictures, videos, and apps from your old device and make sure it’s all on your new device. The Sprint expert will also walk you through a tutorial and offer tips and tricks to using your new device.

From Kansas and Chicago to the Big Apple and Mile High City

Previously, this service was only available in Kansas City (Sprint’s home market) and Chicago. On Monday, however, Sprint announced they would bring the service to New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Denver, with plans to roll out to more cities later this year. Sprint is seriously upping their mobile game with this recent launch; LA and NYC are both huge areas to cover in terms of this extremely personalized service.

Direct 2 You is available to any new Sprint customer signing up online, as well as current Sprint customers looking to upgrade. As Sprint is the first mobile carrier to offer this service, it could revitalize their flailing image, or it could complete crush them. I like to think this program will take off and lead to other major wireless carriers following suit, but with this level of personalized service, how long can Sprint keep this up? Can they handle rolling out to several larger cities at once? If they can’t, they could see this program backfire as customers become agitated when they don’t receive delivery and service as described, or in a timely manner.

So is it a ploy or perfection?

This is definitely a step in the right direction for Sprint. While Direct 2 You may not be for everyone, it will certainly be helpful for first-time smartphone customers looking for more personalization and less aggravation.

It is hard to say whether or not this model will be sustainable, but it is certainly in line with the rising culture of instant gratification and home delivery consumers are becoming accustomed to. It’s not exactly a stunt, they really do mean to improve their offering, but will it die out just like that plan you had two years ago that you loved and can’t have anymore?

