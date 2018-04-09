Tech News
This app takes a picture of who stole your device, we are in love
(TECH NEWS) Prey is the ultimate answer to combat a stolen device – going on the offense is sometimes the best defense.
In an ideal world, you wouldn’t have to worry about your phone or computer being stolen – and, in the event that it was stolen, your device’s “Find My Device” app would be enough.
Unfortunately, prophylaxis is the best (and often only) defense against smartphone thieves, which is why an app called Prey is a head above the pack.
Prey takes the process one step further: it takes a picture of the person who stole your phone and uploads it to a server for your viewing “convenience” (we’re assuming that not much about your current situation is convenient if your smartphone’s gone). This both alerts you to the identity of the person if you know them, or at least gives you a face to show to law enforcement.
Prey’s packed with other features as well, including the ability to entirely wipe your device or pull up coordinates on a world map.
Perhaps the coolest side effect of Prey is its ability to generate far more data for a police report than related apps.
While Find My iPhone and similar services can generate a location and allow you to wipe your device, Prey can use the front and rear cameras for thief identification, retrieve files, take screenshots, and pull up local IP addresses and Wi-Fi networks.
Unlike proprietary device GPS apps, Prey works on all four of the major operating systems (and even Linux, if that’s the kind of person you are), making it much easier for you to streamline your recovery efforts should you lose more than one device at a time.
We wouldn’t wish losing a bag full of your precious electronics on many, but it’s not impossible.
As with any technology, there’s a downside to Prey, and in this case, it’s the sheer potential for damage, should Prey’s data access be compromised. The ability to find one’s location and details such as IP addresses and networks is extremely concerning, especially in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica incident – and while Prey asserts that your device’s data won’t even be examined unless you request the service, it’s still a troubling potentiality.
If you’re worried about losing your device(s) and you’re looking for that extra nail in the coffin should you need it, you can check out Prey’s pricing on their website.
Make it harder for Facebook to track you around the web
(TECH NEWS) Facebook remains in hot water, but you can make a simple choice that puts you in control of your data. Check it out.
Firefox has long been an industry leader in security, which is why it’s no surprise that they’re the first large browser to roll out an anti-tracking add-on geared toward making life difficult for everyone’s favorite social media platform: Facebook.
Facebook Container is a deceptively powerful add-on, allowing you to prevent Facebook from tracking and analyzing your browsing behavior while you navigate around the Internet. After installing it in Firefox like any other add-on, you log into your Facebook account inside of the container; from that point on, any Facebook tracking will be confined to the Container tab in which you’re using FB.
The primary purpose of the add-on is, of course, to limit the amount of information that Facebook can extrapolate from your browsing history. There’s still plenty of information that you can give to Facebook simply by scrolling through your News Feed page, but at least they won’t know what size of underwear you’re buying.
Another obvious ramification of using Facebook Container is its ad-blocking capabilities. Unlike a traditional ad-blocker, it won’t force-hide ads; instead, it will hide your activity, meaning you’ll see fewer targeted ads based on your browsing activity and habits. This is likely to cut down on frustration from users who feel inappropriately targeted or singled out by the social media giant’s often-invasive ads.
In addition to its numerous qualities, it also comes with a few downsides—though for the privacy-minded, they’ll probably not feel like game-changers. The main issue is that sharing buttons and those cute little “Like” buttons you see all over the Internet won’t work when you use the add-on since you’ll be logged out of FB everywhere else in Firefox.
Naturally, using the social media buttons outside of the Firefox add-on kind of defeats the purpose of using the add-on to begin with, so this shouldn’t be a huge problem.
You also won’t be able to log into websites that use your FB login information as a credential automatically, which—as Mozilla puts it on the product page—is “to be expected.”
If you’re the kind of person who says “I’d delete my social media accounts, but I need it to stay in contact with so-and-so,” at least once a week, this add-on for Firefox may be for you—and, even if you aren’t a Firefox user, their browser updates over the past six months make switching worth a try.
Two-faced Twitter suspends users who solicit crypto
(TECH NEWS) Twitter is shutting down accounts of people who solicit cryptocurrency—should they be allowed to show crypto-based ads?
Everybody knows something about cryptocurrency these days. However, crypto being a hot topic didn’t stop Twitter from shutting down users who promote the volatile currency on their platform.
Strictly speaking, Twitter doesn’t prohibit cryptocurrency conversations, solicitations, or promotions on their platform—the current policy only touches on unsafe or deceptive products or offers and “get rich quick schemes”—but they have considered tweets regarding cryptocurrency requests by certain users worthy of account suspension.
For example, an account pretending to be Elon Musk was recently busted for soliciting crypto payments, along with countless other accounts which follow a bizarre formula of asking users to donate a variable amount of crypto in order to gain access to goods or services. To this end, it stands to reason that any account which profits off idiots sending money under ambiguous circumstances would eventually suffer suspension under Twitter’s current terms of use.
You wouldn’t be blamed for considering cryptocurrency “unsafe”, “deceptive”, and even a “get-rich-quick”-oriented product; indeed, cryptocurrency’s history is built on a shaky foundation of half-truths and broken promises, and this foundation has led to a culture where everyone’s a cryptocurrency expert (unless they aren’t) and everyone stands to make untold sums of virtual, unregulated cash (unless they don’t).
However, the main issue about which users are frustrated is because Twitter’s use of crypto-sponsored ads seems to fly in the face of the (frankly understandable) assertion that cryptocurrency constitutes spammy, scammy behavior.
One might reasonably view all of this as Twitter just being Twitter, though. The social media giant is notoriously fickle when it comes to enforcing its own policies, and this situation is no exception: while Twitter continues to shut down users who solicit cryptocurrency or target other users for crypto payouts, it also displays ads from cryptocurrency ICOs and services that are used for crypto purchases and trading.
It’s this two-faced approach to enforcement that can make navigating Twitter in any controversial context an exercise comparable to walking through a minefield.
Ultimately, though, Twitter’s platform is subject to the owners’ whimsy, no matter how unfair it may seem to you. For the time being, it’s probably best to keep any mention of cryptocurrency on the down-low.
Phenomenal app for remembering peoples’ names
(TECH NEWS) Wow everyone at your next networking event and never forget names again with this handy facial recall app that gamifies remembering people.
You know that sinking feeling you get after greeting your new professional happy hour pal Jason only to find out oops, their name is really James? Awkward. Remembering names is crucial to networking, and not everyone is gifted with facial recall. In fact, most aren’t.
Working a new person’s name into a conversation three times allegedly helps you remember, but it’s also uncomfortable if the name use is unnatural to the conversation flow. Plus, since that trick is common knowledge, it can come off as a bit obvious. And salesy. Thus, smarmy.
But now there’s an app for that. With Name Shark, you can create and play personalized quizzes to finally nail that whole name and face association thing.
Developed by Utah-based company Awesome Geekness, Name Shark features a variety of quizzes to increase your memory skills. In the app, you can create multiple groups, separating out important business contacts from the kids you’re coaching in Little League.
Groups can be shared publicly or privately with other users or devices through an in-app purchase of $3.99 for a one year subscription. With the subscription, you can even password protect groups, or enable access only through code sharing to keep client information secure.
The uses are truly endless, from remembering Game of Thrones characters to impress your fantasy nerd friends, quickly learning new co-workers names, identifying vendors for upcoming tradeshows, or brushing up on sports players.
Name Shark is easy enough to use. Simply create a group, add contacts, and get started. Once you’ve uploaded a picture, you just add a first and last name and any important details. From there, you can take four different quizzes.
Self Practice features flip-style flashcards and isn’t scored, and is a great place to start building your memory self-esteem without being judged by a score or timer.
The Faces Quiz displays nine pictures Brady Bunch style, and you’re prompted to select the pic that matches the name. With the Names Quiz, a single picture is displayed with a variety of name options to choose.
If you really want to up your game, the Details Quiz has you select which name matches provided information. Track your own high scores and completion time to see improvement over time.
Sure, you might look like a serial killer if someone looks over your shoulder as you’re studying faces in a coffee shop, but you do you. Gotta remember all those names and faces somehow, might as well use your spare time on the app. Name Shark is currently available in the App Store for free.
