Switch launches 1st learn-to-code course search for online AND offline classes

Switch aggregator expands to offer the best of both worlds

Switch launched earlier this year to help anyone to determine which coding bootcamp is right for them, as the options begin to multiply. To reduce confusion, Switch created the TripAdvisor for people considering a career change by launching transparent reviews (read: it’s much more than just search).

Now, Switch has launched the first ever aggregator for online and offline learn-to-code resources, seeking to help anyone from the DIY entrepreneur looking to brush up to the career veteran looking to learn a new programming language. By adding Online Courses, they are innovating in the space by helping bridge the gap between empty course seats and potential students of all types.



“Switch’s top priority is to help people switch into a tech career by discovering the learning path that’s right for them,” said Jonathan Lau, CEO and a coding bootcamp graduate himself. “We want to provide transparency. It’s important that students know which programs fail to deliver quality education and support for finding jobs after the course is over.”

Much more than just a search

To this end, Switch publishes unedited reviews of coding bootcamps, interviews various industry figures, offers counseling to students, and connects employers with graduates. The company says that before the end of the year, 10,000 students will have graduated from various bootcamps, and their goal is to collect at least 1,000 reviews from this batch of graduates.

The addition of online courses like Treehouse, Courserea, and Code Academy will better serve those who need a self-paced or inexpensive option – neither of which are typical for offline courses.

While users can search based on location, price, rating, and of course, subject, they can also take a mini career quiz and get course recommendations.

“There are so many different tutorials out there,” said Jeremy Schwartz, CTO and a self ­taught developer. “We brought them all together in one place so students can not only easily navigate courses on back­end web development, data science, and mobile app design, but so that they could also begin to think about education as a lifelong process.”

Lau added, “Our long­term vision for Switch is to help people customize a curriculum for themselves. There are a lot of resources, but deciding which one to start with or to use can be the hardest part.”

So before you invest in furthering your code literacy, check out Switch as your source for information.