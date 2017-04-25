Tackle all of your to-do lists with Microsoft’s new app

To-do frenzy no more

There’s nothing more satisfying than checking something off your to-do list.

The problem is, often we have so many to-do lists floating around in our calendars, planners, or deep in our heads, that we don’t even know where to start.

Everything is going to be alright

Don’t let your to-do list grow into a daunting beast you’re afraid to face. Microsoft’s new To-Do app helps you get your tasks in order so instead of cranking out project after project fueled by vague panic, you can face your whole day calmly and start checking things off. Powered by Office 365 integration and a smart algorithm, To-Do helps make even the craziest days more manageable.

Crush your to-do list before it crushes you

It’s easy. Your default list is “My Day.”

As you might have guessed, that’s for everything you’ve got going on today.

You can create multiple lists and add to-do’s from those lists into My Day each day. For example, maybe you want different lists for the different types of tasks you’re responsible for, like client calls, reports, or blog posts. Or you might want to create a master list and just jot down everything you need to do in every aspect of your life, from laundry to product launches.

Just get it all out and then start sorting: assign due date, add notes, set reminder notifications.

You can easily import your existing to-do lists from Wunderlist and Todoist, and any lists you import will be available in other Microsoft products like Outlook Tasks and Exchange.

Can’t decide what to prioritize?

To-Do’s Intelligent Suggestions has your back. Just tap the lightbulb on your dashboard and To-Do’s intelligent algorithm will show you any to-do’s you didn’t get to yesterday, what’s due or upcoming, or other helpful suggestions.

When you’re looking at My Day, you can sort your to-do’s by due date, creation date, or even alphabetically if that works for you.

Pick your favorite display theme to make your day look more approachable. Palm trees, airplanes, mountains, whatever soothes your soul.

What are you waiting for? Add a little structure to your life. To-Do is available for iPhone, Android, Windows 10 devices and the web.

