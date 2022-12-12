The best new time management app for visual learners

There are plenty of creative ways to track your daily schedule, weekly routine, or monthly appointments, but we have discovered a new tool that may interest all of you visual learners. It’s called Blocos and it’s an app that provides easy-to-read, color-coded details to help you plan out your day and the weeks ahead.

Blocos is based on the “100 blocks a day” time-management theory. According to this theory, most people sleep around 7-8 hours each night, leaving about 16-17 hours each day, or around 1,000 minutes. Those 1,000 minutes are then broken down into 100 10-minute blocks that can be put to good use.

Blocos helps you give each block of your day a purpose and to use your time intentionally. While Blocos encourages productivity, it can also be used to provide structure and guidance, to keep yourself on track.

The user interface is simple and clean, providing users with color-coded options to block out time for sleeping, time at work, appointment times, and even rest and recreation slots. You can also create to-do lists and set focus timers for those times when interruptions can wait.

The Blocos app is proving to be a hit with visual learners who just don’t vibe well with desk calendars or other digital planners. Sometimes planners and time management apps feel too wordy, complicated, or time-consuming for those of us who prefer to see the information first-hand.

It’s very easy to add a block to your schedule in just a few seconds. You can look at your entire day at a glance and see exactly how you’re using your time, which may help you create a healthier work/life balance.

Users mention how Blocos has changed the game when it comes to cleaning up their schedules and clearing up their minds.

Blocos is now available for free on Apple’s App Store as well as Google Play. There is a paid premium version of the app with additional features and statistics tracking exactly how your time is spent, which could bolster your productivity if you make the suggested schedule changes.

Do you plan on trying out the app? We’d love to know about any other apps you use to stay organized!