Tech News
Tesla offers free electric vehicle chargers to businesses
(TECHNOLOGY) Soon you’ll be able to charge your electric vehicle in your company parking lot. Maybe. If Musk has his way.
Thanks to a lot of money, Elon Musk sent his personal Tesla Roadster to space (allegedly with no bodies in the trunk). Back on Earth, Tesla is launching the Workplace Charging program.
Tesla is offering to foot the bill for offices and business who want to install electric vehicle (EV) chargers in their parking lots and garages. Companies are responsible for the energy costs, but Tesla will donate the chargers and provide installation assistance free of charge.
A similar program established in 2012 did basically the same thing for public properties like restaurants, hotels, and resorts. With the Destination Charging program, as long as a company was chill with covering the cost of electricity, Tesla installed at least two EV chargers at select locations.
Through the program, Tesla’s birthplace California gained one thousand new Superchargers in 2017. Worldwide, the company aimed to increase installation by 150 percent, adding over 5,000 Superchargers and 15,000 Destination Charging Connectors.
Wall Connectors are most commonly used for home charging, and permanently mount to a wall or post indoors and outdoors. Superchargers rapidly charge EVs in about half an hour, and can be freestanding in areas like grocery stores and coffee shops.
While charging overnight where you park is recommended, not everyone has the luxury of a private home garage. Plus, traveling would be difficult if you could only go for a few hours before your car’s battery dies.
So Tesla figured they’d add thousands of chargers to promote electric vehicle adoption. With the rise of electric vehicles, these charging stations have become more plentiful. Destination Charging locations are available for public use, and viewable on Tesla’s in-car navigation systems.
Workplace Charging Wall Connectors will only be available to employees working in the buildings that are part of the program.
One stipulation is that businesses qualified for the program must work with a licensed electrician. But in the true spirit of lowering barriers to completing tasks, Tesla’s site provides a list of approved electricians trained to install Tesla equipment.
Their site even has a handy dandy section with information for electricians and contractors, including incredibly specific example quotes for work and installation videos.
Sign up on Tesla’s website to show employees you’re not a regular business, you’re a cool business.
Tech News
AI’s reading abilities catch up with humans – scary or awesome?
(TECH NEWS) Measured by Stanford University’s reading comprehension test, AI achieves a major milestone and some people fear being replaced, others admire the innovation.
Going into 2018, I decided not so much to set major resolutions off the bat, but rather set mini goals along the way. One of those mini goals started in November, when I challenged myself to watch 100 new (to me) movies in 365 days.
A few days ago, I hit number 35 which was the award-winning Joaquin Phoenix film, “Her.” Without giving too much away, the plot is set in the near future where a man develops a relationship with a life-like operating system (OS).
During one of their first conversations, the OS states that she read an entire book in under a second. While watching it, I couldn’t help but think that we’re not too far away from that.
Turns out my thought wasn’t far off, as artificial intelligence (AI) developed by Alibaba and Microsoft have out read humans on a Stanford University reading comprehension test.
“This is the first time that a machine has outperformed humans on such a test,” Alibaba said in a statement.
Experts in the field of artificial intelligence at Stanford developed this test to measure and assess the growing reading abilities of computers. The test creates comprehension questions based off of a selection of Wikipedia articles.
Alibaba scored an 82.44, beating humans by a hair as they scored 82.304. The next day, Microsoft’s AI software also beat humans with the score of 82.650.
While this is a monumental feat for technology, it will pose a problem for humans as more jobs will be at risk. This is a continued issue for humans as robots are designed and trained for their jobs (i.e. Amazon).
The technology has already been put to work for the Singles Days shopping extravaganza, as a large numbers of computers were used for customer service queries. It’s suggested that the technology can be used for other customer service outlets, as well as having the ability to give museum tours.
Brands such as Facebook, Tencent, and Samsung have submitted AI models for the Stanford test in the past. “These kinds of tests are certainly useful benchmarks for how far along the AI journey we may be,” said Andrew Pickup, a spokesman for Microsoft. “However, the real benefit of AI is when it is used in harmony with humans,” he added.
AI continues to grow and shows no sign of stopping, and some humans are concerned what this will mean for the future – some fear being replaced, others laud the ability to innovate our world. What do you think?
Tech News
Practice for coding interviews, live with another human
(CAREER) Looking to practice coding interviews with a real human? Earn yourself a sweet win-win situation with this online solution to acing technical interviews.
Practicing for interviews with a friend helps prepare you for the real thing. When the time comes, unless y’all seriously slacked off or you got the company totally wrong, you should at least feel comfortable interviewing since you practiced with a pal.
Just about anyone can help you prep for standard interview questions like listing your strengths, weaknesses, and talking about a five-year plan. But when it comes to coding interviews, your friends may not be able to offer as much help if they’re not in the field.
Technical interviews typically include demonstrating not only solid communication, but also CS knowledge, coding, and demonstrable problem solving.
Well, count your blessings and say hello to Pramp, an online platform that helps you practice technical interviews for software engineering roles. Named for the acronym version of “practice makes perfect,” Pramp pairs you with a peer for a live HD video interview practice session.
Personal matching considers experience, education, target companies, practice topics you’d like to cover, preferred programming language, and availability.
You and your peer take turns being the interviewer and interviewee for 30 minutes each. Pramp provides the questions to ask 24 hours prior to the interview, and gives answers as well. There’s even a collaborative real-time code editor to share your work.
Pramp supports twelve programming languages, including C++, Java, and Python. You select multiple programming languages for your interviews.
Once the interviews are over, you provide feedback and rate each other’s performance.
There’s no limit to how many interviews you can participate in, and you can choose your level of anonymity. Pramp will only share what you allow, but if you go the public route, they’ve got a pretty sweet perk…
After a few coding interviews, Pramp assesses your strengths to match you with relevant opportunities. From there, you can schedule a phone screen directly on Pramp with a hiring manager. You don’t even need a resume.
Passing the phone screen gets you an onsite interview with the hiring manager. All that practice sure paid off, huh? You don’t need to install anything to start using Pramp, and mega bonus: it’s is free to use. Check them out now if you’re a prospective employee or employer to get connected with talent.
Tech News
Upload a pic, this site sizes it for 7 social media sites at once
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Creating the correctly-sized images for each social media platform can take a lot of time and patience. A new app helps to make this process simple.
A goal that most all of us have is to always be increasing efficiency and productivity. The more that we complete repeated tasks, the more we are able to cut out unnecessary steps and get to the end result faster.
I have found this to be true in terms of social media management. Each platform has their own rules, their own means of posting, and it takes time and attentiveness to get your message across each individual site.
One of the most time consuming aspects of this is the visual component. It’s not only time consuming, but also crucial to have as part of your post as that is what draws an audience’s attention.
The issue with this is that there are different settings for each platform, forcing us to have specially-sized photos for each social media site. This was a problem I ran into a few months back when I was attempting to create a logo for my company to be used for each platform. What looked good on Facebook, wouldn’t translate to LinkedIn, and so on.
Now, I’ve learned of a one-stop-shop to create sizes for each social media site. This was found in the form of Landscape.
Landscape describes itself as “streamlined image resizing for social media.” The app lets you prepare images that meet the aspects for each social media site.
The free app was created by Sprout Social and it’s easy to use. First, you select an image and upload it to Landscape. Then, you choose the social networks that you want the image to be sized for. Finally, you crop the images to their respective sizes and upload them to your pages.
“Landscape is a powerful image resizing tool designed to help social media marketers, content creators and business owners develop a standout presence in an increasingly visual social world,” says Sprout Social.
“Our tool offers social media professionals an efficient way to produce multiple image sizes optimized for social media profiles, messages and campaigns – ultimately giving them more time to focus on what matters most: fostering engagement and authentic conversations through social.”
It’s as simple as that and helps save you time and aggravation.
Reserve a free mentor session at SXSW before they’re all gone
Tesla offers free electric vehicle chargers to businesses
How to use offline marketing to your advantage in a digital world
How employee perks give competitive companies a serious edge
Sneak peek at what Gen Z wants from employers
The science behind using pictures of people in marketing to convert more leads
Business networking tips for introverted folks
Can you legally monitor your employees’ online activities? Kinda
Sexist Doritos for ladies won’t hit shelves, PepsiCo’s response is baffling
SCOTTeVEST founder brags about getting rich off of ‘fu**ing idiots’
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Indeed President, Chris Hyams tells us #WhyAustin [video]
The
American Genius
News neatly in your inbox
Join thousands of AG fans and SUBSCRIBE to get business and tech news updates, breaking stories, and MORE!
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Business News5 days ago
Sneak peek at what Gen Z wants from employers
-
Tech News6 days ago
Upload a pic, this site sizes it for 7 social media sites at once
-
Business Finance6 days ago
How cryptocurrency works – basic vocabulary and concepts
-
Social Media5 days ago
European court busts Facebook for illegally tracking people
-
Tech News5 days ago
AI’s reading abilities catch up with humans – scary or awesome?
-
Tech News5 days ago
Practice for coding interviews, live with another human
-
Business News6 days ago
How to level the gender playing field in tech (and other industries)
-
Business Marketing6 hours ago
How to use offline marketing to your advantage in a digital world