Tesla offers free electric vehicle chargers to businesses

Thanks to a lot of money, Elon Musk sent his personal Tesla Roadster to space (allegedly with no bodies in the trunk). Back on Earth, Tesla is launching the Workplace Charging program.

Tesla is offering to foot the bill for offices and business who want to install electric vehicle (EV) chargers in their parking lots and garages. Companies are responsible for the energy costs, but Tesla will donate the chargers and provide installation assistance free of charge.

A similar program established in 2012 did basically the same thing for public properties like restaurants, hotels, and resorts. With the Destination Charging program, as long as a company was chill with covering the cost of electricity, Tesla installed at least two EV chargers at select locations.

Through the program, Tesla’s birthplace California gained one thousand new Superchargers in 2017. Worldwide, the company aimed to increase installation by 150 percent, adding over 5,000 Superchargers and 15,000 Destination Charging Connectors.

Wall Connectors are most commonly used for home charging, and permanently mount to a wall or post indoors and outdoors. Superchargers rapidly charge EVs in about half an hour, and can be freestanding in areas like grocery stores and coffee shops.

While charging overnight where you park is recommended, not everyone has the luxury of a private home garage. Plus, traveling would be difficult if you could only go for a few hours before your car’s battery dies.

So Tesla figured they’d add thousands of chargers to promote electric vehicle adoption. With the rise of electric vehicles, these charging stations have become more plentiful. Destination Charging locations are available for public use, and viewable on Tesla’s in-car navigation systems.

Workplace Charging Wall Connectors will only be available to employees working in the buildings that are part of the program.

One stipulation is that businesses qualified for the program must work with a licensed electrician. But in the true spirit of lowering barriers to completing tasks, Tesla’s site provides a list of approved electricians trained to install Tesla equipment.

Their site even has a handy dandy section with information for electricians and contractors, including incredibly specific example quotes for work and installation videos.

Sign up on Tesla’s website to show employees you’re not a regular business, you’re a cool business.