The future of quantum computing is “Azure” bright and you can try it
(TECH NEWS) Building a better computer is an ongoing process, but it seems Microsoft has made a leap forward with Azure, their quantum computing breakthrough.
As of May 19th of this year Microsoft announced that Azure Quantum is now in limited preview. A quantum computing platform for developers waiting to take the plunge into a new world of computing.
Quantum computing is leaps and bounds above conventional computing practices. Current computers are limited in their capabilities for processing by their design. Using strings of 1s & 0s to create the environments for mathematical analysis. Quantum computing uses principles from quantum mechanics to encode information in qubits that can process highly complex calculations at a much faster rate. These abilities, primarily superpositioning and entanglement, allow quantum computers to exponentially outpace current forms of computer problem solving.
One of the major upgrades in power would be the improvement to factoring. I’m sure I’m getting a few looks as to why this would be important but just stick with me. The world we’ve built our economies safety on actually stems from the factoring capabilities of computers. Whenever you go to make an online purchase, the encryption methods that are used stem from factoring two very large numbers together. The algorithms that are used to encode your security data, same thing.
So, the larger a factor that a computer can handle the better the security capabilities that it can have. The faster it can do that, the happier we all are. Now there are numerous other benefits to quantum computing that we could discuss but that’s something for the experts.
First announced at Microsoft Ignite 2019, Azure Quantum has compiled tools that give the customer the freedom to create workflows for scalable quantum computing, bringing together hardware’s from IonQ, Honeywell, QCI, and Microsoft services into this new age computing. These services have been opened up for a select number of partners and customers. Most likely to be used as a rough testing group for issues.
Microsoft decided to use an open-sourced format for its Quantum Development Kit at Ignite, compilers and simulators. Which is just one of the different approaches they are taking from their competitors, IBM & Rigetti. They are also partnering with quantum hardware companies to better facilitate what they need to make viable machinery. This set up allows them to rely on a different kind of qubit at the core of their machine. And while this is a novel approach to a new and fascinating problem, we’ll see how it pays off.
While this computing power is a bit ahead of its time the anticipation of future performance capabilities is exciting. Over the next few years, I would expect this new software to mature and grow in ways we may not be able to predict yet. This is definitely the ground floor of a new and exciting step into the future.
Local judge rules law enforcement needs a warrant to look at your phones lock screen
(TECH NEWS) Phone privacy has had muddy waters with law enforcement, but now one ruling sets more strict conditions for even the FBI to look at a persons phone.
During an arrest, police officers can search suspects without a warrant; either as part of a lawful arrest, or when they are inventorying personal effects. They can even force a suspect to unlock a phone using touch ID (though not a passcode).
However, according to a recent ruling by US District Court Judge John Coughenour, law enforcement requires a warrant to even look at the lock screen of a suspect after that point. The ruling came in response to a motion filed by an attorney representing a robbery and assault suspect named Joseph “Streezy” Sam who was arrested in May, 2019.
At the time of his arrest, Mr. Sam’s Motorola smartphone was turned on, and looked at by the arresting officer. Seven months later, the FBI turned on Mr. Sam’s phone, looked at the lock screen, took a picture of it, which reportedly displayed the name “STREEZY”, and entered it into evidence. The attorney representing Mr. Sam asked that the evidence be suppressed because it was obtained in a manner that violated his client’s Fourth Amendment rights against unlawful search.
Judge Coughenour ruled that while both times law enforcement looked at the lock screen it was considered a search, but the one conducted during the time of the arrest was lawful, and the one conducted by the FBI later was not. According to Judge Coughenour’s ruling:
“The FBI physically intruded on Mr. Sam’s personal effect when the FBI powered on his phone to take a picture of the phone’s lock screen. See United States v. Jones, 565 U.S. 400, 410 (2012) (plurality opinion) (holding Government searched a car by attaching a GPS device to the car); Bond v. United States, 529 U.S. 334, 337 (2000) (concluding Border Patrol agent searched a bag by squeezing it); Arizona v. Hicks, 480 U.S. 321, 324–25 (1987) (holding officer searched stereo equipment by moving it so that the officer could view concealed serial numbers).
The FBI therefore “searched” the phone within the meaning of the Fourth Amendment. See Jardines, 569 U.S. at 5. And because the FBI conducted the search without a warrant, the search was unconstitutional. See Vernonia Sch. Dist., 515 U.S. at 653.”
Though the government argued that the lock screen is public to anyone when it is powered on, the Judge dismissed that line of thinking with: ‘When the Government gains evidence by physically intruding on a constitutionally protected area – as the FBI did here – it is ‘unnecessary to consider’ whether the government also violated the defendant’s reasonable expectation of privacy.’ The photo of the lock screen obtained by the FBI has been suppressed in this case.
Google gets sued for misleading name ‘Incognito mode’
(TECH NEWS) Incognito mode was a way to stay safe while searching right? Wrong! Google is getting sued because of its misleading naming.
Have you ever played hide and seek? Of course you have, you were a child once. But imagine opposite hide and seek, where you get blind folded, and placed somewhere; then everyone just stands there looking at you. That’s pretty creepy, but that’s basically what Google incognito mode actually does.
I think many people expect that something called incognito mode, would basically stop your searches, visits, and form information from being seen by anyone else. In actuality it puts a blindfold on the device you’re using, and that’s it. Everyone else can get all the information you thought was being held secret.
This may not come as a shock to many people, but enough have cried out to bring a class action lawsuit to Google for misleading its users. Google responds “Incognito mode in Chrome gives you the choice to browse the internet without your activity being saved to your browser or device. As we clearly state each time you open a new incognito tab, websites might be able to collect information about your browsing activity during your session.”, and they are not wrong. It does state it clearly every time you open the browser.
The lawsuit is on the grounds that the tech giant intentionally misled users with the name incognito mode, and that makes sense to me. I mean when spies, or ninjas, or what-have-you go to fade into the shadows, they don’t just put some cloth on their face, and wander around bumping into things, that kind of defeats the purpose.
If anything, all it’s really doing is saving your device some hardware space, so storage saving mode would ring a more apt name in this case. I’m glad someone is doing something about it, but they should reach further, Safari has very similar language. They just leave off the actual warnings, and stick with the part about your particular device.
The best way to keep your data yours, so no one else can take it is through a VPN. They scramble your IP address which gives location data, and access to your computer, and we have you covered with this story about 5 that are inexpensive.
I do hope law firm Boies Schiller & Flexner can win the minimum $5b they want from google, but also pay out more than the $5,000 to the 3 current plaintiffs.
Google begins evolving Hangouts into Google Chat
(TECH NEWS) Google is transitioning from Hangouts, and Meet to Chat to offer what they think consumers want. No more competing with themselves.
What is your favorite instantaneous way to communicate with your team these days? Phone call, text, video call, group text message, email, or instant message?
It might depend on the team members and their preferences, but organizations and business owners run the gamut on IM (Instant Messaging) software: Slack, Skype for Business, MS Teams, and Google Chat to name a few. There have also been several that worked well for smaller companies and startups like HipChat by Atlassian. These are often used in addition to still meetings, conference calls, and emails but depending on the culture of the organization, they may love IM, and require it to have a wider range of capabilities that just copy (i.e. photo and file attachments, groupings, privacy settings, focused team, or group channels)
To be fair, there are varying degrees of interest by employees in instant messaging. Some love the idea that you can quickly reach out to a coworker and ask a question, and some find it bothersome and would prefer an email so they can file and sort topics easily (or if it’s really that quick, a phone call or stopping by to ask – if they are in the same space – not COVID-19 alternative working).
This begs the question, does IM allow for more remote working capabilities, and does that mean Google is on to something that they may have just hit the right time and need? The truth of email is that we are becoming less and less interested in reading long forms of copy, and want the information quickly.
Google consolidated their people working on communications tool to one team and is moving Hangouts to Google Chat as well as quickly integrating Google Meet for everyone (you can start a video meeting from within your Gmail, so think Zoom but not having to leave your email – assuming you’re on the G-suite).
If timing is everything, this could be a really smart move for them. Do you even remember Google Hangouts? This was a product launched originally as a feature of Google+, and then became a stand-alone product in 2013. It incorporated video and voice call capabilities for individuals or groups. The thing is, in 2013, I think many people were still using IM through their work email (which was dominated by Microsoft Outlook and PCs). For whatever reason, people just weren’t really using it that way. Most likely people could use it with their internal teams, but would have to use Chat for external users.
The history of Instant Messaging is kind of fun to review – starting with AOL in 1997 when they launched AIM. Now pretty much every platform has a version of the instant message, and people are extremely accustomed to short exchanges and ways to reach out quickly. People frequently use text, Twitter, iMessage, GroupMe, and Facebook Messenger among other ways to quickly reach out, break through the clutter, and hopefully hear a response back pretty quickly.
It appears that Google hopes to offer the capabilities that their users need – when they realized it seemed that business users were using Chat within their organizations, but having to use Hangouts to speak to those outside of that company. Right now, this is only for business users, but they are likely to see how to roll it out to all customers now that they’ve added the Meet capabilities.
According to Android Police, “Furthermore, it’ll soon be possible for G Suite users to message other G Suite users from outside their organization starting May 26. Anyone not in your company will have an ‘External’ label next to their name in the Google Chat UI so there’s no confusion. You’ll also be able to add any contacts to group chats so long as you designate them as ‘External.’ This will only apply to new rooms, though — any you’ve already created will have to remain internal-only rooms.”
It looks like Google is working on getting rid of Hangouts for good, and broadening Google Chat, but there could be some other products in the meantime. Will this change how you use your G-suite?
