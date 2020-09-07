Tech News
Third-party MacBook repair shops will get Apple seal of approval
(TECH NEWS) As Apple moves to verify third-party MacBook repair services, some anticipate problems despite more access.
If your MacBook is finally showing some wear and tear after all of your remote work this year, you’re in luck — at least, theoretically: Apple is moving to verify third-party Mac repair shops after doing the same with iPhone repair stores last year.
According to Engadget, stores that meet Apple’s qualifying criteria will be provided with tools, parts, and training. While Apple has yet to specify what those criteria entail, it seems that they are already going forward with a Best Buy partnership for Apple product repairs.
Apple’s verification of third-party repair services isn’t new. Last year, the tech giant gave its iPhone repair stamp of approval to qualifying businesses that employed at least one “Apple-certified” employee. Given Apple’s willingness to provide the prerequisite training for free, the process of getting verified seems relatively lowkey.
And, with more vendors within driving distance, customers will have options for repairs rather than having to default to the nearest Apple location — a potentially crucial move given current social distancing guidelines.
Not everyone is stoked about Apple’s expansion, though. When Google did the same for third-party Android repair shops, a slew of issues arose. Customers reported problems ranging from poor touch response to keyloggers, with some even finding their phones unusable after going through the “repair” process. Indeed, the verification from Google seemed to do little for the actual credibility of the selected shops.
While Apple’s products fit a different repair model—in part because Apple’s products are arguably simpler to assess than the multifaceted Android market—it’s not unreasonable to expect issues to arise here as well.
Interestingly enough, Apple’s verification announcement comes on the distant heels of Google’s decision to ban third-party tech support ads—including those for Apple products—from search results last year. It’s possible that Apple’s decision is a hair too late to the party, and while third-party shops shouldn’t have to invest much to become verified, their efforts may be in vain either way.
But with Apple supplying the parts and the training for third-party repair services, it’s hard to see the downside for the time being. Having more options leads to fewer crowded venues and lower wait times — two things that all of us desperately need right now.
How to personalize your site for every visitor without learning code
(TECH NEWS) This awesome tool from Proof lets you personalize your website for visitors without coding. Experiences utilizes your users to create the perfect view for them.
What if you could personalize every step of the sales funnel? The team over at Proof believes this is the next best step for businesses looking to drive leads online. Their tool, Experiences, is a marketer-friendly software that lets you personalize your website for every visitor without coding.
Using Experiences your team can create a targeted experience for the different types of visitors coming to your website. The personalization is thought to drive leads more efficiently because it offers visitors exactly the information they want. Experiences can also be used to A/B test different strategies for your website. This could be a game changer for companies that target multiple specific audiences.
Experiences is a drag-and-drop style tool, which means nearly anyone on your team can learn to use it. The UX is meant to be intuitive and simple, so you don’t need a web developer to guide you through the process. In order to build out audiences for your website, Experiences pulls data from your CRM, such as SalesForce and Hubspot, or you can utilize a Clearbit integration which pull third-party information.
Before you go rushing to purchase a new tool for your team, there are a few things to keep in mind. According to Proof, personalization is best suited for companies with at least 15,000 plus visitors per month. This volume of visitors is necessary for Experiences to gather the data it needs to make predictions. The tool is also recommended for B2B businesses since company data is public.
The Proof team is a success story of the Y Combinator demo day. They pitched their idea for a personalized web experience and quickly found themselves funded. Now, they’ve built out their software and have seen success with their initial clients. Over the past 18 months, their early-access clients, which included brands like Profitwell and Shipbob, have seen an increase in leads, proposals, and downloads.
Perhaps the best part of Proof is that they don’t just sell you a product and walk away. Their website offers helpful resources for customers called Playbooks where you can learn how to best use the tool to achieve your company’s goals be it converting leads or engaging with your audience. If this sounds like exactly the tool your team needs, you can request a demo on their website.
Pilot-free planes are finally here: Yay or nay?
(TECH NEWS) Pilotless planes are no longer a thing of the past: Aviation startup, Reliable Robotics, already has passenger planes on the runway, and they don’t plan on slowing down.
Goodbye, robo-cars. Hello, robo-planes!
Reliable Robotics, the 2017 startup developing autonomous flight technologies headed by former Tesla and SpaceX software engineers, hit another aviation milestone when the company completed a successful remote-piloted test flight of the passenger airplane, Cessna 208 Caravan (C208) over a populated area last month.
The 14 passenger aircraft owned by FedEx is larger than the 4-seat, single-engine airplane, C172 Skyhawk, which took off and landed in September 2019.
Beginning in January 2018, the C172 program was able to conduct their unmanned test flight less than 2 years from when they started. Designed and built to fit any fixed-wing aircraft, the company’s proprietary autonomous platform includes avionics, software, mechanisms, a communications system, remote command interfaces, and a backup system that has the capability for a pilot to take over if needed.
Following their 2019 success, the company later used the platform on the larger C208 with repeated triumph. They are now working with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on marketing their technology.
David Neeleman, founder of JetBlue Airways and four other commercial airlines, said, “Automated aircraft are going to fundamentally shift the entire airline business, and Reliable Robotics is well-positioned to be a key player in this new market. The progress their team has demonstrated in a short amount of time is very impressive.”
With $33.5 million in venture capital funding raised in two funding rounds, Reliable Robotics is indeed well-equipped to make more aviation firsts. The company plans to scale the 35-person startup by bringing in new aerospace and engineering talent. By building their own remote hardware and software, this will allow them to transform the future of aviation.
“Reliable Robotics has assembled a proven team with deep experience across aviation, aerospace, self driving cars, medical devices and robotics. I’m excited to see them achieve milestones methodically while prioritizing safety, and navigating a complex regulatory environment,” said Eclipse Ventures Partner Greg Reichow, formerly VP of Manufacturing at Tesla, Inc.
According to the company’s website, “Advanced automation will make aircraft safer, more reliable, more affordable and fundamentally transformative to the way goods and people move around the planet.”
Only time will tell if pilotless passenger planes will transform the future of aviation.
Integrate language learning into daily browsing with this new extension
(TECH NEWS) Interested in learning a second language but struggling to find the time? This new extension helps you learn French with no added time commitment.
Language education software has long struggled to help students who don’t have sufficient time to study and practice. Sparing ten minutes a day on Duolingo for language learning is a really big commitment for some folks, even during a quarantine (but hey, no judgement here). Fortunately, Fluent has arrived to eliminate your remaining excuses for being monolingual.
Fluent is a new browser extension that helps you practice French while you browse the web. By replacing words in your native language with vocabulary in your target language, everything that you read through your web browser becomes a tiny bit bilingual. Slowly, Fluent acclimates your brain to seeing and translating foreign words automatically by teaching them through contexts that you’re already familiar with. Right now it’s only available in French, but new language offerings are already in the works.
On their producthunt.com page, co-founder Ara Ghougassian says that Fluent “helps by removing the friction to practice; you install Fluent and instantly you’re learning new vocabulary right inside your browser. No apps, no notifications, no setting time aside to study.”
As a language learner myself, I love the idea of seamlessly integrating my studies into daily life. There’s nothing quite like being able to read in your target language. With Fluent, users are able to do that right away. Drills and flashcards are okay, but straight-up memorization isn’t a very engaging or intuitive way to learn.
That being said, if you’re serious about learning a language, it’s worth giving yourself a reality check here: There is no singular, effortless, or fast way to become proficient. There’s no avoiding the fact that real fluency does take considerable time and effort. Language learning is just like building up your muscles: You have to consistently exercise if you want to get stronger.
So while I wouldn’t necessarily recommend that you rely on Fluent alone to study, the extension is a great introduction to developing those habits in your language learning. This particularly helps folks who find the idea of picking up a new language from scratch intimidating. But if you’re just curious about French, you’ll love its bite-sized approach to learning new words (not to mention, the hint of French on every webpage means you’ll feel a little bit posh while you’re surfing the web)!
Language skills are a wonderful way to invest in yourself, expand your career prospects, and unlock doors to new cultures; Fluent makes it easy to get started on your journey. Bonne chance!
