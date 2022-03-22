Tech News
This new to-do app is different than the rest, it’s based on your personality
(TECHNOLOGY) We know we need to be organized and to-do lists, though helpful, make it seem like a chore. Amie, “a joyful productivity app” is here to help
When it comes to being consistently productive, a to-do list is a must. This is my opinion, and it’s my opinion that it’s also a fact.
To-do lists help get everything that is jumbled in your brain onto a place where it’s fully retained and exists until it is crossed off. Some personality types do better with a pen-and-paper method, some do better with calendar-based lists, and some thrive with apps.
Like with pretty much everything, there are so many options, and it can be difficult to know where to start.
Even if you know you’re an app personality, it’s hard to find the perfect technological fit for your list. And if you’re someone who likes the calendar-based idea but need more of a to-do list umph, it’s even harder.
Let me introduce you to Amie. Described as “the joyful productivity app,” Amie is calendar-based that allows users to schedule time for to-dos, events, and contacts. Use your calendar as a to-do list that allows you to make check-off lists and post-it notes (hello, pen-and-paper method peeps that also like digital!)
You can color organize the calendar, making a color for work and a color for personal…and then any other color for any other category.
It has a social platform built in that lets you keep an eye on someone else’s schedule (e.g. if they are available or away in a meeting…don’t worry, they can’t see your actual schedule and you can’t see theirs).
And you can connect with your team and share what you’re up to and vice versa.
Amie also integrates with Spotify, to track when exactly you listened to something. That way if you’re ever like, “Hey, I listened to something on Discover Weekly on Wednesday that I really liked, but I can’t remember what it was…” you can go back and find it.
You can send scheduling links that allow for time-slot options so that people can flexibly work within your schedule.
It also gives birthday reminders which gives you another reason to do away with Facebook.
Additionally, you can keep checklists and different reminders in separate, labeled notes.
This is perfect for someone who loves different elements of different productivity methods — Amie takes a little something from everything to help streamline the process.
Time will tell if it’ll catch on, and if we’ll be singing “Amie, whatcha wanna do? I think I can stay with you for a while, maybe longer.” (If you know, you know.)
Tracking apps like Life360 are selling your location information
(TECHNOLOGY) They protecc. They attacc. But most importantly, they tracc. Data industry products are making BANK off of your location…but how and why?
If I hear ‘It’s free, that means you’re the product’ used in defense of unscrupulous app practices one more time, I’m going to become a supervillain.
We all already know: ‘Companies exist to make money’ ‘Servers are not free’, etc. No one should be impressed by this kind of milquetoast bootlickery, nor should we be deterred from speaking against corporate douchery by the lukewarmest takes this side of Dido’s tea.
Companies can do the wrong thing, not get punished for it, and get rewarded for it; and whether or not we’re enjoying their product has no bearing on if what they’re doing is morally acceptable. ‘The Jungle’ made the right people sick about eating incidentally canned orphan meat and things changed, at least domestically (child slave-labor laws are nil elsewhere, and our courts have decided it’s all good). The tracking and selling of consumer behavior and location is one of the current phenomena in ‘This is dystopian and horrible’ news, but unlike the sweep on swil-shilling workhouses, reform here seems slower and sans support.
Everyone who knows me knows that I didn’t care for the Batman Nolanverse of my younger adulthood. But one aspect of ‘The Dark Knight’ I appreciated was that (uncle) Lucius Fox refused on principle to ever recreate programming that would expose precise Gothamite location to anyone after The Joker was found.
It’d be nice to assume everyone with power will use it correctly and responsibly, but that doesn’t happen.
The US military was found mapping out locations of Muslim Americans through the locations sold them from a prayer app, for instance. Earlier this year, helicopter parent app, Life360, got slapped, er that is got convinced totally in boardrooms in planned meetings which had nothing to do with public opinion, into halting its very precise location sales to all but insurance branch company Arity. Precise location meaning ‘This child is at the good Denny’s’, not ‘This child is somewhere in a central middle-class zipcode’.
Chilling. So why aren’t there laws? We’re already twenty-plus years past the Law & Order episodes about cyber-bullying being untouchable by law—what’s the hold-up?
“They operate on the fact that the general public and people in Washington and other regulatory centers aren’t paying attention to what they’re doing”, said Duke Tech Policy lab fellow, Justin Sherman, of tracking data sellers to The Markup.
Then you have the issue of too little, too late policies by app stores. While both Apple and Google scan for, and forbid apps with data trading built-in from their storefronts, there is currently no ban on the more independent server-to-server exchange of information. In other words, the apps cannot contain tattle-tale software, but they CAN gather data to be separately downloaded and sold. Same effect with some extra steps, and the storefronts get to pretend they’re doing the consumer a favor.
I’m still bitter about how ListenOnRepeat got neutered. The lack of oversight is not due to lack of money or influence, make no mistake.
Some of you may be asking – where does personal choice come into all this? After all, a “responsible consumer” would read the user agreements, google whatever they couldn’t understand, and if they felt opposed, just not use that app right?
Well, that’s not how it works.
When was the last time you could opt out of an agreement for software and apps your job needed you to use? I personally never bothered reading the agreements for Slack, Asana, and other workplace productivity products, because the alternative to not using them was…not being employed anymore. Wage stagnation is another pillar of the increase in ‘consensual’ frittering away of privacy. After all, the more you make, the more pro-accounts you can afford, so companies have a more reliable way of keeping the lights on. Therefore the less you need to rely on becoming a permanent data point just to publicize your art, clock in digitally, or send work relevant documents via mobile.
If you have to uproot and make a life completely off the grid to be able to truly forbid companies from mining your data, selling that data, and continuing to be secretive about whether they’re doing it and who with…then you don’t really have a choice. And that is a feature, not a bug.
You can not subsistence farm in this outfit.
Anyway, how does Miss Information sound as a villain name? Too on the nose? Asking for a friend.
How the Metaverse will change the trajectory of eCommerce as we know it
(TECHNOLOGY) The Metaverse has been the talk of the town for quite some time now, but how it will affect retail as we know it is astonishing.
Retail has already seen such drastic changes over the last decade or so, but an adaptive strategy will have to be on their mind as the Metaverse enters.
The divide between the real world, or brick-and-mortar, and the digital world, or eCommerce is only widening. Walking into a store to be able to physically touch products or interact with associates selling is being replaced by online shopping convenience, access, and speed.
What the Metaverse is here to combine is the best of both worlds to create an all-new experience that will again, redefine what shopping means to humanity.
What is the Metaverse in general? In layman teams, it pushes toward intertwining technological innovations into seamless experiences. In addition to VR/AR, the newest trends will work with tech advances to merge the physical and the digital – and retail is no exception.
Examples of the vision are already coming to life. Amazon has integrated Room Decorator, their newest AR shopping tool that allows you to digitally recreate your space in order to see what furniture or décor will work best. Second, Warby Parker, the eyeglass company, allows you to virtually try-on various frames before making a purchase.
We anticipate that eCommerce will accelerate due to the rapid changes coming to the space. New trends will allow customers to feel more confident in a purchase made virtually versus feeling like they much try on, feel, or being serviced to purchase the same product in person.
“Product discovery and personalization will also accelerate. Metaverse technology will allow brands to offer shoppers a highly personalized digital experience.”
The divide that has existed between other social trends and retail will further close as social aspects of in-person shopping will be provided online. Unless brick-and-mortar finds some way to provide a uniqueness to bring on-foot customers in the door, digital will continue to grow while the opposite trends downward. As these lines blur or cross, the evolvement of eCommerce is something to keep a close eye on.
How to find the cheapest gas near you with GasBuddy
(OPINION/EDITORIAL) Cheap gas sounds like a fever dream. Though GasBuddy can’t change prices, it can tell you where to find the best ones, that’s applaudable!
Cheap gas? Sounds like a fever dream, right? While this app won’t make gas 2$ a gallon again (hey, it’s not magic), it will help you find the cheapest price for gas in your area.
As gas prices have soared to the highest they have been since 2008, it left many people wondering what they can do to save them from pain at the pump. Besides taking public transit and driving less, there is one app helping people save on gas.
The Boston-based company, GasBuddy is here to help you save on gas, and helps users see gas prices in real-time. GasBuddy has access to 140,000 gas stations across the United States, Australia, and Canada. GasBuddy was founded as a website in 2000, long before the days of smartphones and apps. In 2009, GasBuddy became an app and is available for Apple and Android devices.
GasBuddy uses GPS to view the user’s location and then compares gas prices from gas stations across your area, offering you the lowest price. GasBuddy also encourages users to report gas prices in their area, which is incentivized by awarding the user points, racking up enough points allows the user to use the points to enter a daily drawing for a $100 prepaid gas card. Talk about savings! In 2017, GasBuddy also launched a gas-saving program called Pay with GasBuddy that allows consumers in the United States to save even more at the pump.
GasBuddy even allows users to filter for a variety of amenities, such as if they include a truck stop if they’re full service if there is an ATM available, restroom availability, air pumps, service station or food availability, and even beer and wine availability (if you’re on your way to a party, of course, please don’t drink and drive!) It can even come in handy during emergencies by pointing users toward gas stations with power (in cases of city or statewide outages).
Getting Started:
-Download the GasBuddy app, either on GooglePlay or Apple iOS.
-Open GasBuddy and Tap “Sign Up”.
-Enter your email and zip code.
-Turn on the share location feature, which can later be turned off via settings on your phone.
Picking Gas:
-Tap the “find gas” button at the bottom of your screen.
-Select which type of fuel you prefer. Gasbuddy allows you to filter for regular, mid-grade premium or diesel, UNL88, and E85.
-Gasbuddy lists the gas prices from low to high. It will also tell the user the general range of prices in the area, for example in Los Angeles gas prices range from $4.99-$5.99.
-Users can also filter by payment method, ratings, brands, and even amenities such as restrooms or stations open 24/7. (Perfect for cross-country road trips!)
-Once you select a station, it will provide the full address, directions to the station, reviews, and the aforementioned ratings and amenities.
So go on, download GasBuddy and start saving on gas!
