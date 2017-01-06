This might be the chillest to do app in to do app history

Organization is the key to all

I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again: organization is the key to productivity. That being said, I’m far from the world’s most organized person in terms of keeping all of my belongings in specific places. However, I am organized when it comes to keeping my appointments in order.



Last week, a friend described me as having a “calendar-ific memory.” This is true, to an extent, as I seem to have a knack for remembering dates and appointments off the top of my head. But, in order to keep my sanity, I have to put all of this down on paper in order to have a backup.

Eh, Whenever

Normally, I’m a pen-to-paper type of gal but I’ve become more open to putting calendar items into my phone. Recently, I learned of Whenever, a new iOS to do app that combines the casual-ness of pen-to-paper with the modern-ness of a smartphone app.

According to their website, “Whenever was modeled after the simplicity and flexibility of a physical notebook. Use it to keep track of whatever you deem most important in your life.” The interface has a neutral color scheme that adds to their idea of simplicity, and the benefits of the apps come in three steps: plan, execute, and reflect.

Three-step process

With planning, Whenever encourages users to think ahead about what they want to do in order to maximize their chances of success. This is accomplished my adding important commitments to the calendar.

With execution, Whenever allows users to implement a “to-do” list mentality where accomplished tasks are sent to the background. As plans change, users can rearrange their entries to keep them in order of priority.

With reflection, Whenever lets users see everything that they have done, in order, since they started using the to do app. Users can zoom out to a monthly calendar view that allows them to see the types and frequencies of accomplishments over time.

Simple and casual

Whenever is designed for keeping track of items as they pop up, as opposed to planning out each and every step of your life. It’s designed simply and casually to allow users the comfort of planning their tasks whenever.

