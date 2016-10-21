Tap into success with this simple first step

Growing pains

During the almost two years that I have been a staff writer for this fabulous publication, much has changed in my life. I’ve grown older, and hopefully wiser; and while I’ve grown as a person, I feel that my personality has always remained the same at its core.

A major aspect of my personality is the need to be very meticulous and organized. Now, I am by no means a perfectionist; but the way my brain operates allows me to remember the smallest of details. As a result, there are often millions of thoughts floating around my brain at once that require an outlet for every task and goal to be executed smoothly.

Organization station

Because of this, I have become very fixated on organization. While my house my not always be in order, my planner is detailed to a tee with information.

This is what I attribute to being the key to my success.

Even when I can’t find the energy to be as productive as I want to, I force myself to take the first step of making to do lists and editing my calendar in order to keep on top of everything.

Pen-to-paper

This goes back to my days as a student, when even if I didn’t study as much as I should have for an exam, I always had my notes organized and color-coded.

I found that putting a pen to paper with ideas, dates, and information always helps to retain information.

So, if you’ve fallen off the grid of productivity, try and do a little priming. Invest in a quality planner and create task lists, goals lists, to do lists, or any list that makes you feel you have your ducks in a row.

Find your organization

While I understand that this will not work for everyone, I encourage you to find whatever method makes you feel like you have your head on straight. There is no one way to tap into success and make things happen, and sometimes it’s something that has to come from within.

Success itself is in the eye of the beholder, so finding a way to be what you deem successful is a personal endeavor. But, if all else fails, break out that pen and paper and plan out what you want to make happen.

#Organization