New Timing app for Mac scores your productivity

How productive are you on the average day? Not very, somewhat, or quite? Or maybe you have no idea because it’s just a perpetual blur of calls and emails. For contractors and freelancers, juggling overlapping projects and deadlines can become overwhelming, if not totally impossible.

Read also: A new app called Drag is aiming to help you keep your email organized and productivity high



The new Timing app for Mac whips you into shape, taking time management to the next level by actually measuring your productivity.

More options

We waved goodbye to starting and stopping timers with the original Timing app, but the new one gives freelancers even more ways to track, organize, and report time.

Timing observes how you use your Mac and categorizes your activities, then tracks your time for every task and scores your productivity–automatically.

When do you do your best work?

Timing gives you an overview of your time at the end of the day.

That overview shows you what you worked on, when you worked on it, and what time in the day you were the most productive.

Then it’s up to you to determine if it was you or a particular project that fueled your productivity.

Hold yourself accountable

The app comes with several categories already set up for you.

However, if you need more, just drag and drop activities to assign yourself time for them.

Create as many projects as you want, and drag activities into their corresponding projects to make every task’s purpose crystal clear.

You also get a handy little timeline that shows you exactly what you were up to every minute of the day, and even makes suggestions for where to assign your time.

Every document you view or edit is carefully tracked so you can pull it up quickly whenever you need it.

But…what about the work I don’t do on my Mac?

Track offline work like meetings and phone calls by adding them in manually.

Of course, adding those activities might slip your mind as you move about your busy day.

Timing’s got your back. When you get back to your desk, the app can automatically ask you what you were doing to make sure you log it.

Get down to business

The Timing app has been optimized to a T–every action takes as little time as physically possible so you don’t waste a millisecond on an unnecessary click.

Every activity is automatically categorized so you don’t have anything floating around in the abyss of unfinished work.

You can report your time however you need to–hourly, daily, weekly–and export that data to create invoices.

Since Timing is a native macOS app, it won’t take up memory or slow your computer down either. Click To Tweet

Timing helps structure your day for maximum productivity and minimum thumb-twiddling, so all you have to do is show up and be awesome. Interested? Sign up for the beta here.

#TimingApp