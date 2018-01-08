Tech News
What were the top selling technologies of 2017?
(TECH NEWS) As we continue to obsess over new technologies, what were the big winners to round out the year?
Last year was an interesting one, with promises of cars taking flight and phones degrading on purpose (but pay Apple a few more dollars and that’ll do the trick). Was Apple the dominant product we all think it was, or did 2017 end up being Amazon’s year? Let’s take a look at the year’s top selling technologies…
As you probably guessed, Apple won the top spot as the best-selling tech product provider of 2017, taking up two slots in the top five. Unsurprisingly, the iPhone was the best selling tech of 2017, with combined sales of all models outshining all other products in the top five combined.
The Apple Watch came in 4th place, with overall sales of 20 million units.
iPhone sales for the year were expected to approach 223 million units, an increase of 12 million over 2016’s sales, yet down from its 2015 record of 230 million iPhones sold.
Expectations for 2018 for Apple see continued expansion for the Apple Watch, and a quiet explosion in iPhone sales, driven by product updates and price reductions. A planned spring upgrade for the SE model precedes rollouts of new models in the fall, and an expected cut in price on models without edge-to-edge display serving as a driver for up to 350 million upgrades by users.
Coming in at second place was Samsung, with 33 million units sold of its Galaxy S8 and Note 8 in 2017. As this best seller list focuses on premium phones, other offerings from the Samsung family, such as the A-series and J-series, which don’t meet that standard, aren’t included in the overall units moved. Neither is the Galaxy Note 7, a combination phone/tablet released last year, but suffered from a global recall.
Amazon’s Echo Dot connected speaker came in third place, with 24 million units sold. In the weeks leading to the holidays, Amazon made the decision to slash the price of the Echo Dot from $49.99 to $29.99, which remains its price point to date—a decision which allowed holiday shoppers flexibility to fall in love with the Echo Dot and add it to their shopping lists in large quantity.
Rounding out the top five is the only video-game entry on this year’s list, the Nintendo Switch, which sold 15 million units. With a suggested manufacturers retail price of $299.99, the Switch benefited from a marketing campaign that began with the company’s first ever ad during Super Bowl LI. The ad campaign, which continued with commercials in such diverse places as the 2017 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament, the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards, and on programming blocks for Nickelodeon, Adult Swim, and Comedy Central, highlighted the multiple ways that gamers could use the hardware, at home and on the go, leading to higher than expected sales for the launch.
Tech News
AI can now generate shockingly convincing fake faces
(TECH NEWS) AI is making great strides, now doing what would have previously taken a great deal of time.
Fake News may have been all the rage in 2017, but 2018 has the potential to be all about the Fake Photo.
While artificial intelligence (AI) has been able to procedurally generate false images of people for years, they’ve never looked so convincing as they do now. Computer chip manufacturer Nvidia has been hard at work in pushing this research along.
“We now have a model that can generate faces that are more diverse and in some ways more realistic than what we could program by hand,” Durk Kingma, a researcher at OpenAI told NYT, citing Nvidia’s work in Finland.
The system takes celebrity photographs and synthesizes them until there is a high resolution end result. These super powerful computers take approximately 18 days and millions of tiny revisions before its final synthesis is one that the AI believes will be believable. One reason for this push for these fake people is because of video gaming and other new media.
“We think we can push this further, generating not just photos but 3-D images that can be used in computer games and films,” Nvidia researcher Jaakko Lehtinen said.
Increasing believability helps sell the product, whether it be animated films or gaming. For many years, computer generated images of humans tend to fall into what is called the “uncanny valley,” a term coined in the 1970s by famous roboticist Masahiro Mori to describe a human’s gut-level revulsion to things that are almost human looking, but still retain some unnaturalness in appearance.
However, despite advances in this technology, many researchers are concerned at the ethical implications that this has, especially in the age of “fake news.” AI policy is indeed a public interest, and the director of the Ethics and Governance of Artificial Intelligence Fund Tim Hwang is deeply concerned about the impact of these images.
“These techniques will rise to the point where it becomes very difficult to discern truth from falsity,” Director Tim Hwang said, “You might believe that it accelerates problems we already have.”
Considering that earlier last year, researchers at the University of Washington developed technology that can fabricate former President Obama and President Trump’s voices and sync them up with false video, this is can be alarming.
Time will only tell if these new found AI powers are used for the betterment of society, or for society’s detriment.
Tech News
GLAS smart thermostat will come with Cortana built in
(TECH NEWS) Embrace the future with new smart thermostat featuring Microsoft’s Cortana digital assistant.
Ever wanted to ask your thermostat about your schedule? Johnson Controls’ new smart thermostat is powered by Cortana, giving you a digital assistant right on your wall.
The GLAS smart thermostat uses a Snapdragon 410E embedded platform and runs Windows 10 IoT Core, a version of Windows 10 optimized for smaller devices.
Since it runs Cortana, the device also includes a screen, a requirement of all Cortana-powered devices. The small translucent OLED touchscreen is mounted on a base that attaches directly to your wall.
Besides normal thermostat features like temperature control, GLAS also monitors indoor and outdoor air quality, current forecasts, humidity, and windspeed.
Three event settings–home, away, and sleep—let GLAS know when to cool or heat based on your preferences. You can also program in a scheduled vacation.
Occupancy detection can override these event settings utilizing an integrated sensor to ensure if you’re home when you normally wouldn’t be, you’ll still have a comfortable temperature.
Safety controls protect against excessive heat or cold, so even if you’re rude to your Cortana thermostat, it can’t lash out in a temperature-related retaliation.
Voice control commands include changing temperature, mode, state, telling current temperature, air quality reports, and even traffic.
Integrated sensors detect indoor air quality in real time, including total volatile organic compounds (tVOC), equivalent carbon dioxide (eCO2), and humidity.
Outdoor air quality reports track allergens, UV index, and air pollution index (API), which includes carbon monoxide, ozone, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen dioxide.
GLAS also reports seven-day energy efficiency history, so if you’re obsessed with stats, you’ll have to keep your own charts for tracking anything more than the past week.
Efficiency reports are based on energy saved during a 24-hour cycle compared to a standard thermostat using an integrated learning model of HVAC systems.
For those wanting a more personal connection to their thermostat, your new Cortana-powered pal can even tell you your schedule for the week up to seven days out.
And yes, there is an app for that. Microsoft will have an app on iOS and Google mobile devices so users can set temperature and monitor air quality. A Windows 10 app is in the works as well.
Starting at $319, GLAS is available for pre-order in March. Check out the full stats for GLAS and sign up for pre-order notifications to stay up to date in the meantime.
Tech News
AI fights crime and sometimes mistakes sand dunes for porn
(TECH NEWS) Artificial intelligence (AI) is amazing and does so many cool things, but it can get confused from time to time…
There’s a certain melancholy to the end of the holiday season, isn’t there? Whichever is your winter festival of choice, it’s easy to be a bit down when the fam heads home and your vacation days, if you have vacation days, dwindle to their end. But as you emerge from holiday coma and trudge to work in the winter lull, take heart! At least it’s not your job to convince a computer that sand dunes aren’t porn.
Because it could be. That’s a thing. We live in the most ridiculous possible future.
Specifically, it’s a British thing. In their ongoing – and laudable! – campaign against child abuse, the Metropolitan Police of London are testing an algorithm that searches seized data for inappropriate sexual content.
Well, that’s what it’s supposed to do. At the moment, it’s shouting at sand. See, sand comes in curving lines and a variety of (literal!) earth tones. Various other activities are also characterized by curving lines and a variety of earth tones. I trust I don’t need to spell it out.
That’s the trouble with algorithms: they do need me to spell it out. As we’ve written before, AI does not do context, and context is the most important human thing. When all you have to work with is “sort of brown and curvy and all over the place,” it becomes possible to mistake a pitiless desert landscape for naked humans engaged in naked human activities. People don’t do that. I mean, I hope. That sounds scratchy and embarrassing.
That’s why it’s currently someone’s job to explain to a robot that sand is not sex. Fair play to the Metropolitan Police, they’re doing that correctly. Their AI solution isn’t scheduled to turn its pitiless steel gaze on British sex for two to three years. Programs are supposed to have hilarious fails in the testing phase. That’s why there’s a testing phase.
The private sector has a habit of leapfrogging that and letting the fail happen right out in public. Just in the last 6 months, premature AI implementation has had Google accusing an innocent person of the Las Vegas shooting and Facebook promoting explicit anti-Semitism.
To state the obvious, the stakes are even higher when the cops are involved. Neither Google nor Facebook has the legal right to shoot you. Yet. And alongside the hilarious fail, the Metropolitan Police are discussing non-hilarious fail, including putting potentially incriminating information on public cloud storage, rather than in a dedicated data center. In case you’re time traveling from 2012, putting private information on a publicly accessible system is a really bad idea. Really.
In short, law enforcement’s experiment with Robocop seems to have run smack into the modestly named Salter’s Law: for every implementation of AI in a people-facing role, you will have to hire a minimum of one real person just to handle the fallout when it screws up.
Why CloudApp needs to be in your business toolkit
What were the top selling technologies of 2017?
AI can now generate shockingly convincing fake faces
How BlackBerry will survive if they no longer make phones
GLAS smart thermostat will come with Cortana built in
Schumer says there will be a Senate vote about net neutrality
Facebook adjusts how much repeat video views matter
Pantone’s 2018 color of the year (that you’ll see everywhere now): Ultra Violet
Ted Cruz, Luke Skywalker’s Twitter spat over net neutrality
Dittach: Chrome extension keeps your Gmail files ultra organized
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Indeed President, Chris Hyams tells us #WhyAustin [video]
The
American Genius
News neatly in your inbox
Join thousands of AG fans and SUBSCRIBE to get business and tech news updates, breaking stories, and MORE!
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Business Finance6 days ago
Cryptocurrency sets new historic market cap of $600 billion
-
Business Finance5 days ago
How to invest in any cryptocurrency without the IRS hunting you down
-
Opinion Editorials5 days ago
Apprenticeships: How focused training can jumpstart your career
-
Business News3 days ago
Gender pay lawsuit against Google refiled since salary history was asked
-
Business News6 days ago
European court declares Uber a taxi company, is America next?
-
Business Finance6 days ago
What happens to cryptocurrency if net neutrality dies for real?
-
Tech News6 days ago
GOP net neutrality bill would prohibit individual state regulations, permit paid access
-
Business News5 days ago
How apprenticeship programs could be the way of the future