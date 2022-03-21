Tech News
Tracking apps like Life360 are selling your location information
(TECHNOLOGY) They protecc. They attacc. But most importantly, they tracc. Data industry products are making BANK off of your location…but how and why?
If I hear ‘It’s free, that means you’re the product’ used in defense of unscrupulous app practices one more time, I’m going to become a supervillain.
We all already know: ‘Companies exist to make money’ ‘Servers are not free’, etc. No one should be impressed by this kind of milquetoast bootlickery, nor should we be deterred from speaking against corporate douchery by the lukewarmest takes this side of Dido’s tea.
Companies can do the wrong thing, not get punished for it, and get rewarded for it; and whether or not we’re enjoying their product has no bearing on if what they’re doing is morally acceptable. ‘The Jungle’ made the right people sick about eating incidentally canned orphan meat and things changed, at least domestically (child slave-labor laws are nil elsewhere, and our courts have decided it’s all good). The tracking and selling of consumer behavior and location is one of the current phenomena in ‘This is dystopian and horrible’ news, but unlike the sweep on swil-shilling workhouses, reform here seems slower and sans support.
Everyone who knows me knows that I didn’t care for the Batman Nolanverse of my younger adulthood. But one aspect of ‘The Dark Knight’ I appreciated was that (uncle) Lucius Fox refused on principle to ever recreate programming that would expose precise Gothamite location to anyone after The Joker was found.
It’d be nice to assume everyone with power will use it correctly and responsibly, but that doesn’t happen.
The US military was found mapping out locations of Muslim Americans through the locations sold them from a prayer app, for instance. Earlier this year, helicopter parent app, Life360, got slapped, er that is got convinced totally in boardrooms in planned meetings which had nothing to do with public opinion, into halting its very precise location sales to all but insurance branch company Arity. Precise location meaning ‘This child is at the good Denny’s’, not ‘This child is somewhere in a central middle-class zipcode’.
Chilling. So why aren’t there laws? We’re already twenty-plus years past the Law & Order episodes about cyber-bullying being untouchable by law—what’s the hold-up?
“They operate on the fact that the general public and people in Washington and other regulatory centers aren’t paying attention to what they’re doing”, said Duke Tech Policy lab fellow, Justin Sherman, of tracking data sellers to The Markup.
Then you have the issue of too little, too late policies by app stores. While both Apple and Google scan for, and forbid apps with data trading built-in from their storefronts, there is currently no ban on the more independent server-to-server exchange of information. In other words, the apps cannot contain tattle-tale software, but they CAN gather data to be separately downloaded and sold. Same effect with some extra steps, and the storefronts get to pretend they’re doing the consumer a favor.
I’m still bitter about how ListenOnRepeat got neutered. The lack of oversight is not due to lack of money or influence, make no mistake.
Some of you may be asking – where does personal choice come into all this? After all, a “responsible consumer” would read the user agreements, google whatever they couldn’t understand, and if they felt opposed, just not use that app right?
Well, that’s not how it works.
When was the last time you could opt out of an agreement for software and apps your job needed you to use? I personally never bothered reading the agreements for Slack, Asana, and other workplace productivity products, because the alternative to not using them was…not being employed anymore. Wage stagnation is another pillar of the increase in ‘consensual’ frittering away of privacy. After all, the more you make, the more pro-accounts you can afford, so companies have a more reliable way of keeping the lights on. Therefore the less you need to rely on becoming a permanent data point just to publicize your art, clock in digitally, or send work relevant documents via mobile.
If you have to uproot and make a life completely off the grid to be able to truly forbid companies from mining your data, selling that data, and continuing to be secretive about whether they’re doing it and who with…then you don’t really have a choice. And that is a feature, not a bug.
You can not subsistence farm in this outfit.
Anyway, how does Miss Information sound as a villain name? Too on the nose? Asking for a friend.
Tech News
How the Metaverse will change the trajectory of eCommerce as we know it
(TECHNOLOGY) The Metaverse has been the talk of the town for quite some time now, but how it will affect retail as we know it is astonishing.
Retail has already seen such drastic changes over the last decade or so, but an adaptive strategy will have to be on their mind as the Metaverse enters.
The divide between the real world, or brick-and-mortar, and the digital world, or eCommerce is only widening. Walking into a store to be able to physically touch products or interact with associates selling is being replaced by online shopping convenience, access, and speed.
What the Metaverse is here to combine is the best of both worlds to create an all-new experience that will again, redefine what shopping means to humanity.
What is the Metaverse in general? In layman teams, it pushes toward intertwining technological innovations into seamless experiences. In addition to VR/AR, the newest trends will work with tech advances to merge the physical and the digital – and retail is no exception.
Examples of the vision are already coming to life. Amazon has integrated Room Decorator, their newest AR shopping tool that allows you to digitally recreate your space in order to see what furniture or décor will work best. Second, Warby Parker, the eyeglass company, allows you to virtually try-on various frames before making a purchase.
We anticipate that eCommerce will accelerate due to the rapid changes coming to the space. New trends will allow customers to feel more confident in a purchase made virtually versus feeling like they much try on, feel, or being serviced to purchase the same product in person.
“Product discovery and personalization will also accelerate. Metaverse technology will allow brands to offer shoppers a highly personalized digital experience.”
The divide that has existed between other social trends and retail will further close as social aspects of in-person shopping will be provided online. Unless brick-and-mortar finds some way to provide a uniqueness to bring on-foot customers in the door, digital will continue to grow while the opposite trends downward. As these lines blur or cross, the evolvement of eCommerce is something to keep a close eye on.
Tech News
How to find the cheapest gas near you with GasBuddy
(OPINION/EDITORIAL) Cheap gas sounds like a fever dream. Though GasBuddy can’t change prices, it can tell you where to find the best ones, that’s applaudable!
Cheap gas? Sounds like a fever dream, right? While this app won’t make gas 2$ a gallon again (hey, it’s not magic), it will help you find the cheapest price for gas in your area.
As gas prices have soared to the highest they have been since 2008, it left many people wondering what they can do to save them from pain at the pump. Besides taking public transit and driving less, there is one app helping people save on gas.
The Boston-based company, GasBuddy is here to help you save on gas, and helps users see gas prices in real-time. GasBuddy has access to 140,000 gas stations across the United States, Australia, and Canada. GasBuddy was founded as a website in 2000, long before the days of smartphones and apps. In 2009, GasBuddy became an app and is available for Apple and Android devices.
GasBuddy uses GPS to view the user’s location and then compares gas prices from gas stations across your area, offering you the lowest price. GasBuddy also encourages users to report gas prices in their area, which is incentivized by awarding the user points, racking up enough points allows the user to use the points to enter a daily drawing for a $100 prepaid gas card. Talk about savings! In 2017, GasBuddy also launched a gas-saving program called Pay with GasBuddy that allows consumers in the United States to save even more at the pump.
GasBuddy even allows users to filter for a variety of amenities, such as if they include a truck stop if they’re full service if there is an ATM available, restroom availability, air pumps, service station or food availability, and even beer and wine availability (if you’re on your way to a party, of course, please don’t drink and drive!) It can even come in handy during emergencies by pointing users toward gas stations with power (in cases of city or statewide outages).
Getting Started:
-Download the GasBuddy app, either on GooglePlay or Apple iOS.
-Open GasBuddy and Tap “Sign Up”.
-Enter your email and zip code.
-Turn on the share location feature, which can later be turned off via settings on your phone.
Picking Gas:
-Tap the “find gas” button at the bottom of your screen.
-Select which type of fuel you prefer. Gasbuddy allows you to filter for regular, mid-grade premium or diesel, UNL88, and E85.
-Gasbuddy lists the gas prices from low to high. It will also tell the user the general range of prices in the area, for example in Los Angeles gas prices range from $4.99-$5.99.
-Users can also filter by payment method, ratings, brands, and even amenities such as restrooms or stations open 24/7. (Perfect for cross-country road trips!)
-Once you select a station, it will provide the full address, directions to the station, reviews, and the aforementioned ratings and amenities.
So go on, download GasBuddy and start saving on gas!
Tech News
A recap of the Apple spring launch event: What’s new and what’s next!
(TECHNOLOGY) Apple’s launch events are always the highlight of the year. What’s new in product announcements, improvements, and more? Read to find out!
You don’t have to be a techie to get excited about an Apple launch event!
Tuesday, March, 8th 2022, saw an exciting Apple Launch event. The event was streamed virtually, on the Apple website as well as on Youtube. Since the release of faster new Macbooks and high-end iPads in Spring of 2021, Apple fanatics were rumoring about the release of a new, affordable iPhone (always referred to as their SE model) and possibly the release of new, midrange iPads. Fans of Apple were also hoping to hear about the release of iOS 15.4 and its upgraded features. ( iOS 15.4 is the operating system used across all Apple devices.)
The new products and features announced were even better than the rumors! First, the iPhone 13 series (pro and regular) got an unexpected facelift, with the regular being offered in green and the Pro and Pro Max now being offered in Alpine green. They also boast ceramic surfaces to make them the most durable iPhone yet, as well as a new wide-angle lens for the camera, the A15 Bionic chip, and the Super Retina and Super Retina XDR displays, for the clearest display ever. Not everything from Apple is perfect, some are a doozy, but we are excited about the new devices and upgrades.
Second, the long-awaited iPhone SE 3rd gen just dropped! A more affordable option to the standard iPhone model, the SE will run you 429$ for the base model at 128 GB, while still affordable when compared to other iPhone models, the SE from 2020 (aka the SE 2) is more competitively priced with Android models. Despite this, Apple claims the new iPhone SE 3 is faster than any competitor at any price. The SE 3 received an upgrade in durability, is waterproof, comes with the A15 chip (same as the iPhone 13), comes with a battery upgrade, and now supports 5G. Same as the SE 2, it is the only model that keeps a home button and the same display capabilities as the SE 2, such as a 4.7-inch Retina display and a 60Hz refresh rate. It will, of course, come pre-installed with iOS 15.4. As for the camera, it stays the same as the iPhone SE 2, which is a single, 12-megapixel wide-angle lens. The camera software will be upgraded, however, allowing the user to choose different photographic styles to get the perfect shot. Considering upgrading? It is 2.2x faster than the iPhone 8, 3.7x faster than the iPhone 7, and 5x faster than the iPhone 6s!
The new iPad Air is thin, portable, and powerful and the newest iPads just got a major computing upgrade, with Apple’s M1 chip. This chip upgrade gives the new iPad air a 60% performance increase. The M1 chip is already found in the iPad Pro, meaning you could get similar computing powers in a more portable and affordable design. Users will also see 2x greater graphics performance as compared to the previous Ipad air. Similar to the iPhone SE 3, the iPad air models will support 5G. Large data transfers? No problem! The new iPad Air will have a USB-C port that is 2x faster, for faster file downloads, transfers, and sharing! It is also 2x faster than competing tablets, and 2x faster than a Windows laptop. Prices remain the same with an iPad air costing 542$ for 64GB.
Though she is little she is mighty, is a phrase that applies to Mac Studio, Apple’s newest CPU. At only 7.7” X 3.7” it’s ultra-compact and designed to fit perfectly under any Apple monitor. It contains a unique thermal system with a double-sided blower, with a circular perforated base allowing air to be pulled through the entire system. The air then gets pulled through the exhaust, which contains 2,000 tiny perforations, ensuring your CPU stays cool! Mac studio also houses the M1 Max chip which is 2.5x faster than the 27 inch iMac and 50% faster than the Mac Pro. The GPU performance is 3.5x faster than its predecessor, the 27 inch iMac. Better still, it’s faster than the Mac Pro (Radon Pro) by 3.4x! This Mac will run you 1999$.
Apple also unveiled a new M1 chip, the M1 ULTRA which is joining the M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max lineup! The most powerful chip yet is sure to transform the way you work. The new M1 ULTRA outperforms even the M1 Max. Mac Studio with M1 ULTRA is 3.8x faster than the previous Mac 27 in. (Which, until now, was the fastest 27 inch iMac.) Mac Studio with M1 ULTRA outperforms the Mac Pro (16 core Xeon) in speed by 90%. Even the Mac Pro gets eclipsed by the Mac Studio with M1 ULTRA chip! Mac Studio M1 is 60% faster than the 28 core Mac Pro, regarding CPU performance. Quality isn’t cheap, as this Mac will run you $3,999, though it runs the highest performance for the lowest price! The studio display is 5k and starts at R’s 1,59,9,000.
Of course, it’s as aesthetic as ever, with a slim profile design, housed in all aluminum and the display stand can be tilted up to 30 degrees, or you can choose a tilt and height-adjustable stand option to customize your workspace even further. It also features a counterbalancing arm to make the display feel weightless! It even features a 12 MP ultra-wide camera, in case you want to look good in your next virtual meeting! For the first time, it will include Center Stage and three-way microphones (with a low noise floor), for really, really, ridiculously good-looking and sounding video conferencing abilities! The studio display starts at 1599. Oh, and if you’ve been eager to update your iOS, you’ll get your chance next week when iOS 15.4 comes out! It brings with it bug fixes, universal control features for iPad, new Face ID features that include the ability for a user to be recognized with a mask on (while modern problems require modern solutions, I hope this feature isn’t necessary for too much longer) and users will be getting a new set of emojis (Although this might be controversial, I for one, feel Apple has too many emojis already.) The best part about any Apple operating system? It brings improvements while always being free to download!
These new products will be available for purchase on March 18th, and are already available for preorder!
Emerging Stories
-
Business News2 weeks ago
What’s DMT & why are techies and entrepreneurs secretly taking the drug?
-
Business Entrepreneur4 days ago
How to professionally approach your business partner with feedback
-
Business Marketing6 days ago
Burn-out is your company’s fault, not your staff’s fault
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
Science says your creativity *may* dwindle as you get older
-
Opinion Editorials11 hours ago
What is Swedish Death Cleaning? (it’s not as morbid as it sounds!)
-
Business Entrepreneur2 weeks ago
How positive self-talk can improve your overall performance
-
Opinion Editorials6 days ago
Minimalism and decluttering are similar, but not congruent
-
Business News6 days ago
How to apply to be on a Board of Directors