Can you imagine applying to a job and not sending a resume?

It seems like an unfathomable concept but it’s become a reality.



TripleByte has eliminated the need for resumes in order to revamp the hiring process for technical jobs.

TripleByte aims to break the traditional hiring process.

They want coders to be tested on their technical skills, not just their credentials. They have laid out a Manifesto on their site explaining the need to standardize the hiring process, in order to make it fair and accessible for everyone.

Honestly, no one looks forward to interviews.

They’re awkward and uncomfortable and typically don’t provide the right atmosphere for making the best first impression. The founders at TripleByte propose a more transparent interview process.

An interview map

That is why they provide a link to their interview guide directly on their site. No one is looking to trick people out of a job.

They want the candidates to be prepared, or at least have the opportunity to be prepared.

The technical hiring processes that exist now make it hard for candidates to interview well. In the end, it hurts the potential employees and the companies.

The makers of TripleByte believe that consistency is key.

This means creating a standard scoring system, sharing compensation statistics, and providing feedback for candidates to improve. In the end, it is about adaptability and technical capabilities.

Don’t think without a resume that a job is guaranteed

Through TripleByte, candidates take an online coding test for free in order to evaluate technical abilities.

After the test, people have the chance to be matched with companies in need of someone with their skillset.

TripleByte works with Reddit, Quora, Dropbox and many more major players in the tech industry.

They pitch to you

After that, companies pitch to you and you speed ahead to the final interviews.



TripleByte is there every step of the way to negotiate offers and provide advice. Click To Tweet

Basically, it is like having a personal assistant by your side to find the ideal job. The goal is to match up the right employers and employees and eliminate the obstacles that typically stand in the way.

#TripleByte