Two-faced Twitter suspends users who solicit crypto
(TECH NEWS) Twitter is shutting down accounts of people who solicit cryptocurrency—should they be allowed to show crypto-based ads?
Everybody knows something about cryptocurrency these days. However, crypto being a hot topic didn’t stop Twitter from shutting down users who promote the volatile currency on their platform.
Strictly speaking, Twitter doesn’t prohibit cryptocurrency conversations, solicitations, or promotions on their platform—the current policy only touches on unsafe or deceptive products or offers and “get rich quick schemes”—but they have considered tweets regarding cryptocurrency requests by certain users worthy of account suspension.
For example, an account pretending to be Elon Musk was recently busted for soliciting crypto payments, along with countless other accounts which follow a bizarre formula of asking users to donate a variable amount of crypto in order to gain access to goods or services. To this end, it stands to reason that any account which profits off idiots sending money under ambiguous circumstances would eventually suffer suspension under Twitter’s current terms of use.
You wouldn’t be blamed for considering cryptocurrency “unsafe”, “deceptive”, and even a “get-rich-quick”-oriented product; indeed, cryptocurrency’s history is built on a shaky foundation of half-truths and broken promises, and this foundation has led to a culture where everyone’s a cryptocurrency expert (unless they aren’t) and everyone stands to make untold sums of virtual, unregulated cash (unless they don’t).
However, the main issue about which users are frustrated is because Twitter’s use of crypto-sponsored ads seems to fly in the face of the (frankly understandable) assertion that cryptocurrency constitutes spammy, scammy behavior.
One might reasonably view all of this as Twitter just being Twitter, though. The social media giant is notoriously fickle when it comes to enforcing its own policies, and this situation is no exception: while Twitter continues to shut down users who solicit cryptocurrency or target other users for crypto payouts, it also displays ads from cryptocurrency ICOs and services that are used for crypto purchases and trading.
It’s this two-faced approach to enforcement that can make navigating Twitter in any controversial context an exercise comparable to walking through a minefield.
Ultimately, though, Twitter’s platform is subject to the owners’ whimsy, no matter how unfair it may seem to you. For the time being, it’s probably best to keep any mention of cryptocurrency on the down-low.
Phenomenal app for remembering peoples’ names
(TECH NEWS) Wow everyone at your next networking event and never forget names again with this handy facial recall app that gamifies remembering people.
You know that sinking feeling you get after greeting your new professional happy hour pal Jason only to find out oops, their name is really James? Awkward. Remembering names is crucial to networking, and not everyone is gifted with facial recall. In fact, most aren’t.
Working a new person’s name into a conversation three times allegedly helps you remember, but it’s also uncomfortable if the name use is unnatural to the conversation flow. Plus, since that trick is common knowledge, it can come off as a bit obvious. And salesy. Thus, smarmy.
But now there’s an app for that. With Name Shark, you can create and play personalized quizzes to finally nail that whole name and face association thing.
Developed by Utah-based company Awesome Geekness, Name Shark features a variety of quizzes to increase your memory skills. In the app, you can create multiple groups, separating out important business contacts from the kids you’re coaching in Little League.
Groups can be shared publicly or privately with other users or devices through an in-app purchase of $3.99 for a one year subscription. With the subscription, you can even password protect groups, or enable access only through code sharing to keep client information secure.
The uses are truly endless, from remembering Game of Thrones characters to impress your fantasy nerd friends, quickly learning new co-workers names, identifying vendors for upcoming tradeshows, or brushing up on sports players.
Name Shark is easy enough to use. Simply create a group, add contacts, and get started. Once you’ve uploaded a picture, you just add a first and last name and any important details. From there, you can take four different quizzes.
Self Practice features flip-style flashcards and isn’t scored, and is a great place to start building your memory self-esteem without being judged by a score or timer.
The Faces Quiz displays nine pictures Brady Bunch style, and you’re prompted to select the pic that matches the name. With the Names Quiz, a single picture is displayed with a variety of name options to choose.
If you really want to up your game, the Details Quiz has you select which name matches provided information. Track your own high scores and completion time to see improvement over time.
Sure, you might look like a serial killer if someone looks over your shoulder as you’re studying faces in a coffee shop, but you do you. Gotta remember all those names and faces somehow, might as well use your spare time on the app. Name Shark is currently available in the App Store for free.
Snap a business card pic, Microsoft app finds ’em on LinkedIn
(TECH NEWS) Microsoft Pix is teaming with LinkedIn in a neat way that will benefit networking, especially if you have any lazy bones in your body.
Have you ever been watching some sort of action-adventure movie where there’s a command center with all sorts of unbelievable technology that kind of blows your mind? Well, every day we come closer and closer to living within that command center.
You may think that I’m talkin’ crazy, but check this out – there is a new technology that can scan a business card, and find the business card’s owner on LinkedIn. (Can I get a “say what????!”)
This app is courtesy of Microsoft and goes by the name Pix (it’s not new, but this function is).
The way it works is simple: Bill Jones hands you his business card, you fire up the Pix app (currently only on the iPhone. Sorry, Droids), you snap a picture of the card and the app takes the details (phone number, company, etc.) and finds Bill on LinkedIn. Bingo.
It also will automatically take that information and will create a new profile for Bill Jones within your phone’s contacts. After you scan the business card through Pix, Microsoft will ask if you want to take action.
At this point, Pix will recognize and capture phone numbers, email addresses, and URLs. If your phone is logged into LinkedIn, the apps will work together to find Bill’s profile. Part of me wants to think that this is kind of creepy but a larger part of me thinks that it’s really cool.
According to Microsoft Research’s Principal Program Manager, Josh Weisberg, “Pix is powered by AI to streamline and enhance the experience of taking a picture with a series of intelligent actions: recognizing the subject of a photo, inferring users’ intent and capturing the best quality picture.”
“It’s the combination of both understanding and intelligently acting on a users’ intent that sets Pix apart. Today’s update works with LinkedIn to add yet another intelligent dimension to Pix’s capabilities.”
Pix itself originally launched in 2016 as a way to compete against AI’s ability to edit a photo by use of exposure, focus, and color. This new integration in working with LinkedIn is a time saver, and is beneficial for those who collect business cards like candy and forget to actually do something with them.
Walmart and the blockchain, sitting in a tree
(TECH NEWS) Say goodbye to #foodwaste with Walmart’s new smart package delivery proposal featuring everyone’s favorite pal, blockchain.
Following the trend of adding “smart” as a prefix to any word to make it futuristic, Walmart now proposes “smart packages.” The retail giant filed for a new patent to improve their shipping and package tracking process using blockchain.
Last week, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) released the application, which was filed back in August 2017.
Officially, the application notes the smart package will have “a body portion having an inner volume” and “a door coupled to the body portion” that can be open or closed to restrict or allow access to the package contents.
In other words, they’ve patented a box with a door on it that also has lots of monitoring devices.
Various iterations lay claim to all versions of said box include smart packaging utilizing a combination of monitoring devices, modular adapters, autonomous delivery vehicles, and blockchain.
Monitoring devices would regulate location tracking, inner content removal, and environmental conditions of the package like temperature and humidity. This could help reduce loss of products sensitive to environmental changes, like fresh produce.
Modular adapters perform these actions as well, and also ensure the package has access to a power source and the delivery vehicle’s security system to prevent theft.
Blockchain comes into play with a delivery encryption system, monitoring, authenticating, and registering packages. As it moves through the supply chain, packages will be registered throughout the process.
The blockchain would be hashed with private key addresses of sellers, couriers, and buyers to track the chain of custody. Every step of the shipping process would be documented, providing greater accountability and easier record keeping.
This isn’t Walmart’s first foray into the world of blockchain. Last year they teamed up with Nestle, Kroger, and other food companies in a partnership with IBM to improve food traceability with blockchain.
Walmart also took part in a similar food tracking program in China with JD.com last year as well.
And let’s not forget Walmart’s May 2017 USPTO application to use blockchain tech for package delivery via unmanned drones. Their more recent application builds on the drone idea, which also proposed tracking packages with blockchain and monitoring product conditions during delivery.
In their latest application, Walmart notes, “online customers many times seek to purchase items that may require a controlled environment and further seek to have greater security in the shipping packaging that the items are shipped in.”
Implementing blockchain and smart package monitoring as part of the shipping process could greatly reduce product loss and improve shipment tracking.
