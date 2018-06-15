Vaulteq: A modern safe deposit box for your digital info

Curing password amnesia

Remembering the passwords to the millions of different online accounts you have, can be impossible; and the “remember password” option, isn’t really secure, shared computer or not.

I know I personally use the “forgot password” option to alleviate my password amnesia; but it takes up a lot of unnecessary time and effort. That ultimately leaves us with very few password protection options, until Vaulteq came along to revolutionize the way we manage our passwords.

Vaulteq is an easy-to-use, extremely reliable, physical vault that is capable of protecting most of your valuable digital assets.

Plug it in and go

To get started, all you have to do is plug the Vaulteq into your home network, and download the app. Once you’re logged in, you choose one strong password, and Vaulteq will automatically fill it in to your apps and webpages. The use of one password, makes it easy to remember, and more secure, since there aren’t a bunch of different passwords floating around.

But the protection doesn’t stop there. Along with protecting your password, Vaulteq protects your digital wallet too. No matter where you go, you will have secure and constant access to your credit and debit cards, receipts, Bitcoin wallet, and PayPal.

What about your digital records on your laptop?

Like your driver’s licenses, bills, and bank statements; they need protection too. Vaulteq understands that, and allows users to store, organize and browse all of your important documents!

What’s even better is its compatibility and military strength memory. iPhones, Androids, and Windows phones are included, along with extensions for Safari, Chrome, and Firefox.

The memory is waterproof, temperature-proof, shock proof, and x-ray proof, and comes encrypted with AES-256 and two factor authentication.

A modern safe deposit box for your digital info

Essentially, Vaulteq is a more secure, digitized, and modernized safe deposit box for your digital information.

Safer than relying on your computer to remember your passwords, and a lot more convenient than using “forgot password”, Vaulteq has hit the nail on the head with meeting our password management needs.

The price for this handy, military grade device, is tbd, but if you go to their site and drop your email info, you can be one of the first to find out!

