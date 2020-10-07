Tech News
Want to roll up your TV? Brace your wallet for impact
(TECH NEWS) Wouldn’t it be cool to just roll up your TV and put it away? LG’s rollable TV is what you crave, but its price tag could be a show stopper.
When you first see LG’s new high-design rollable television, the word “couture” might pop into your head. Followed by, “Would someone really pay that much for TV? Seriously?”
LG’s Signature Series OLED R television is a luxurious thing of beauty, with a screen that unrolls up when you want to watch and rolls down into a sleek, silver rectangular box when you don’t want to see it in your living room. It’s a TV dream for devotees of minimalist interior design.
It also costs $100,000.
After its unveiling at CES 2019, the set was expected to hit the market last year for a cool $60,000. But with its still-experimental technology, production issues pushed back the timeline and boosted manufacturing costs, according to Tech Radar. It’s currently available only in South Korea, but LG plans to add markets in the future.
If now you’re thinking, “What would I rather spend $100,000 on than a TV?”, Ranker has some inspiration. Buy your own top-of-line jet pack. Hire an ABBA cover band (featuring two members of the original rhythm section!) to play your birthday party. Order 10 of the world’s most expensive pizzas. (Drinks included!)
But there are some nice features on this model. LG says deep learning algorithms in its 9 Gen3 AI Processors analyze and adjust the picture and sound to provide a spectacular viewer experience. You can also let the screen peek up just a bit – called Line View – when you want to use it just to play music, which should sound brilliant with its Dolby Atmos system. Or you can turn the screen into mood lighting or a very, very high-tech clock.
It’s OLED – Organic Light Emitting Diode – technology is a step above LED-LCD other kinds of TV panel technologies. According to Tech Radar, “OLED TVs bring you much better image quality (think blacker blacks and brighter whites), as well as faster response times and reduced power consumption.”
Fun fact, the LG Signature Series OLED R is a budget deal next to the world’s most expensive TV: The hilariously priced Stuart Hughes Prestige HD Supreme Rose Edition TV, which rolled out in 2010 at a cost of $2.5 million. The British luxury brand essentially threw some gold, diamonds and hand-sewn alligator skin on a 55” TV. Sadly, it’s currently not listed on their website, so maybe check eBay if you want one.
As cool as it would be to roll up and put away your TV, LG’s new set could also be like couture fashion: Something wildly expensive that’s more about drawing attention to a brand than anything even wealthy consumers are likely to buy.
Tech News
Heads up! Walmart is building their own drones to catch up to Amazon
(TECH NEWS) Not to be outdone by Amazon, Walmart throws their hat, er, drones into the delivery game to try and catch up on innovation.
In late August, Amazon obtained a Part 135 Air Carrier Certificate for its fleet of Prime Air drones. This certificate allows the company to use unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) “to carry the property of another for compensation beyond visual line of sight.” And now, Walmart is trying to play catch-up by signing a bunch of deals with existing drone companies.
Walmart partnered with end-to-end drone delivery company, Flytrex, to deliver “select grocery and household essential items” using automated drones. Using a “smart and easy control dashboard”, these drones are controlled over the cloud. The small pilot launched in Fayetteville, North Carolina in early September.
Tom Ward, Walmart’s senior vice president of customer products wrote, “Our latest initiative has us exploring how drones can deliver items in a way that’s convenient, safe, and – you guessed it – fast.” To catch up to ol’ Bezos, Walmart is going to need to be faster than fast. And to do that, they are using companies like Flytrex, which already have FAA approval.
But, Walmart is not relying on Flytrex alone. It has deals with two other companies, as well. Three weeks ago, Walmart expanded its drone delivery items to health and wellness products by partnering with Zipline. This startup has made its name delivering medical supplies across Africa. Although a bit behind, delivery test trials are set to start next year. Recently, Walmart has announced a partnership with Quest Diagnostics and DroneUp, a nationwide drone services provider. With them, Walmart has started launching trial deliveries of at-home COVID-19 self-collection kits at its North Las Vegas store.
COVID-19 tests can be delivered to customers within a one-mile radius. When your test is on the way, DroneUp will text customers letting them know that their Quest Diagnostics test is coming. People can expect to see their package on their driveways, front yard, or backyard. In a LinkedIn post, John Furner, Walmart’s President and CEO, wrote that they have already made 57 total flights and delivered 24 at-home COVID-19 self-collection kits to customers.
So, Amazon got there first, but Walmart is making sure it’s not far behind. The company has made a big leap in such a short time. However, they are relying on third-parties to get their air delivery system up and running. With more than one back-seat driver in the car, who knows if Walmart has made the right move by not building its drones.
Tech News
Chromecast revamps and updates for a reasonable price tag
(TECH NEWS) Google’s new Chromecast brings new features and smoother performance to the table for a perfectly reasonable price tag.
In 2013, Google changed online entertainment with its first Chromecast. At $35 per streaming stick, their new media player made it easy and cheap to stream videos, movies, or TV shows straight to your TV. In 2016, Google released Chromecast Ultra. This newer device made it possible to stream 4K video for about twice the price.
Four years later, Google has finally revamped its Chromecast streaming device without having to increase the price tag. The company unveiled its new product, Chromecast with Google TV, at its annual hardware event, Launch Night In. And the price? It’s just $50!
What makes the new Chromecast great is the Google TV entertainment experience. Running on an Android TV operating system, you’re able to stream content from a variety of apps. With a handful of subscriptions myself, I find this very appealing.
Shalini Govilpai, Senior Director for Google TV, said “We made Google TV—a new entertainment experience designed to help you easily browse and discover what to watch.” Easier is always better!
With older Chromecast devices, you would need to find videos or movies on your mobile device. Then, you could cast it to your TV using your phone or tablet. With this new reimagined Chromecast, there is no need for so much work. The built-in Google TV software offers a menu so you see what is available to stream across all your apps and subscriptions. According to Google, you can “spend less time jumping from one streaming app to another and more time watching your favorite shows.”
Also, it has a voice remote control with a lot of cool features. It has dedicated buttons for popular streaming services like Youtube and Netflix. There is a button for Google Assistant. If you want, you can ask the assistant to help you find something to watch, play music on YouTube, or even ask for the weather.
You can also use the remote to control your smart home lights or check on your Nest Camera. Gerardo Capiel, Director of Product Management for Hardware and Entertainment, said Chromecast with Google TV is the “Best Chromecast yet.” To me, at least, it does sound like a good one.
Due to the pandemic, streaming services haven’t been more in demand than they are now. With Chromecast’s added Google TV feature, I think the device’s release couldn’t come at a more perfect time.
The streaming device is available to buy in the U.S. right now. But according to CNET, the product is back-ordered at Home Depot, out of stock at Target, and sold out at Walmart. So, if you’re planning on purchasing one, you should probably get one sooner than later.
Tech News
4 things you need to know about Amazon’s pay-by-palm service
(TECH NEWS) Amazon One uses biometric palm reading, which sounds like science fiction. But here’s a few things you may want to know before you try it out.
We’d all like to wave a hand and make money magically appear. Amazon wants you to wave your hand to make money disappear into its coffers with its new Amazon One payment service.
That’s based on biometrics, not magic.
Amazon One’s FAQ says its purpose is to simplify everyday interactions by letting you use your palm to pay, enter, or identify yourself. It’s designed to be simple, fast, and best of all, contactless. Once you sign up, you don’t have to touch anything again.
Whether you think that sounds cool or creepy, you should know a few things about it and how it works.
1. A scanner will create an image of your palm that is then associated with your credit card.
To sign up, you place your palm over an Amazon One imaging device. That will create a “palm signature” based on your unique identifying features, such as the ridges, lines, and veins in your hand. Your palm’s image is linked with a credit card you put into the device. If you want, you can scan your other palm, too.
To use your palm, you hover it over the Amazon One device for a second or two. Requiring that “intentional act,” Amazon says, lets you maintain control over when it’s used.
2. You can try your hand at using Amazon One to pay at two Amazon Go stores in Seattle.
Before you shop at an Amazon Go convenience store, you place your phone – or now your palm – over the device at the entrance to initiate your purchase. Cameras and sensors throughout the store note what you put in your shopping bag. Amazon already knows what you’ve bought, so there’s no waiting in a checkout line. Your purchases get charged to your credit card, letting you fulfill the stores’ slogan, “Just walk out.”
Using a phone requires the Amazon or Amazon Go app. You don’t need an app for Amazon One unless you want to keep a running list of what you’ve bought.
3. Amazon envisions third parties using it as an additional payment method or for identification.
That would mean you could pay with your palm at retail stores, maybe shaving off the couple of seconds it takes to take out and put back your credit card. Bonus: Neither you nor the cashier has to touch your card. Other bonus: You can’t lose it or leave it in the car.
People might also use it for badging in at work or going through security at a stadium, Amazon says.
TheVerge.com says that’s potentially a problem: “Amazon One isn’t a payment technology. It’s an identity technology, and one that could give Amazon more reach into your life than ever before.”
4. Privacy and security could be real issues with a company that some people think already knows too much about us.
Amazon says the palm images are encrypted and securely stored in the cloud, not on the device. Also, because using your palm requires an intentional action, only you decide where and when to use Amazon One. So many questions: Do we want Amazon to know more about us? Could the technology be used for some kind of surveillance? Could hackers access the image of your palm – and what could they do with it?
There’s something a little disconcerting about using our bodies as tech devices or, in Amazon One’s case, as something that is essentially a password. This feels somewhat less creepy than inserting microchips under your skin, which became all the rage in Sweden in 2018. The chips are designed to do things like unlock doors, store information like emergency contacts or carry e-tickets for events or train tickets. But under our skin?
With Amazon One, we’re just starting to read the future of our palms. Stay tuned.
Emerging Stories
-
Business Marketing1 week ago
Use the ‘Blemish Effect’ to skyrocket your sales
-
Tech News1 week ago
Degree holders are shifting tech hubs and affordability
-
Business Marketing5 days ago
How becoming better listeners eliminates our culture’s growing isolation
-
Opinion Editorials5 days ago
Will shopping for that luxury item actually lower your quality of life?
-
Social Media2 weeks ago
Zillow launches real estate brokerage after eons of swearing they wouldn’t
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
New Apple Watch is awesome, but past watches could be just as good for cheaper
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
Microsoft acquires powerful AI language processor GPT-3, to what end?
-
Business Marketing1 week ago
Customize your Zoom calls with your brand using these tools