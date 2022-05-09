Tech News
Why are tech layoffs coming after such great Q1 earnings?!
In April, the market applauded good Q1 earnings reports, but weeks later, tech stocks are choking and layoffs are already here. WHY!?
You’ve been hearing about “The Great Resignation” and how dissatisfied and burned out people are leaving dozens of industries in droves. Meanwhile, there is an utter bloodbath occurring in the tech sector with massive layoffs.
Probably the most infamous company in this staff hemorrhaging is Better.com. They are on their third round of layoffs in 6 months and they are getting absolutely gutted on LinkedIn for their terrible severance practices and policies. One former employee recounted her experience of getting locked out of all of her accounts in the middle of a phone call with a client with no warning from any form of leadership. Her immediate manager was also in the dark.
Other terminated employees echo similar blindsided situations, all this after an infamous Zoom call this past December terminating 900 staff that has been widely criticized. Better has reduced their headcount by half according to several estimates. While their case is particularly egregious, stupendously mismanaged, and a PR free-for-all, they are far from alone in this circling the drain phenomena.
The scope of the carnage comes into focus with resources like Layoffs.fyi which tracks public reports to tabulate information about companies performing layoffs and the number of staff let go.
As of 5pm CST on 5/9/2022.
Anyone who spends any time on LinkedIn or various job boards is also watching the tale unfold in real-time.
So You’re Wondering “Why Now?”
Global venture funding is starting to dip. Venture capital invested in private companies has skyrocketed over the past two years and driven markets world wide. This quarter, investment seems to have cooled a bit, not outpacing last quarter’s fundraising.
Now, it is too early to call it a popped bubble, we are still time and again over numbers logged in 2021, but the market has been over-saturated for a while now with numerous companies taking the boom opportunity to make public debuts.
Whispers of an impending bear market, the federal interest rate hike, and other factors all pointing to a market correction will test the resilience of start-ups in the tech space and other markets. Not all of them will make it. Layoffs are probably going to continue to be pervasive for the next one or two quarters.
Uh-Oh, What Do I Do?
Now is a really good time to make sure you are connecting with your networks, polishing off portfolios and resumes or looking at secondary or tertiary sources of income. Business owners should be keeping their eyes open to talent popping on to the market that is typically tough to find.
I also recommend all parties getting established in different job boards or jobseeker communities like AG’s Remote Digital Jobs Facebook Group, where they vet and compile resources and gather talent for your reference.
Sometimes tech is a sight for sore eyes – others it’s the cause of them
(TECHNOLOGY) Screen fatigue is a growing issue. Be cautious of putting your eyes under too much strain, leading them to damage.
A few months ago, I was watching an episode of Seinfeld when I received a text message. As I shifted my eyes from the television screen to the phone in my hand, I noticed my eyes were taking longer to adjust than normal. “Why the hell can’t I make out this text message?” I asked myself.
Because I’ve been lucky enough to have near-perfect eyesight my whole life, I chalked it up to being tired and having foggy eyes. However, as the next few days went by, I was noticing more of a struggle to read from my phone and my computer.
The spectacle of spectacles
I knew this day would come as, not only does everyone in my immediate family have glasses, but we as a society are putting strain on our eyes with constant screen use. Instead of trying to make more excuses for my aging eyes, I scheduled an eye doctor appointment to get a professional opinion (probably a wise idea as I hadn’t brought myself to the eye doctor since 2008…sadly, I was just proud it hadn’t been a decade.)
The doctor confirmed what I had already assumed, and diagnosed my eyes with something called “screen fatigue.” Never in my life had I heard something so 21st century.
Your point?
So, what is my point about all of this? Well, hopefully, you can learn from my mistakes. We can no longer avoid screens, but we can avoid being affected by them.
First off, do not be like me. That is a vague sentence and a lot of attributes fall under that umbrella, but, in this instance, I mean don’t brush your health to the side.
Even if you’re like (the old) me and have great vision, you should still get your eyes checked once a year.
Next, take a break from your screen. But, like, an actual break; don’t just take your 15-minute work break and stop looking at your computer only to look at your phone. Try doing something else with your eyes, like having them look at a human and have an actual conversation.
Save the eyes
Also, it may not be a bad idea to consider text increases. Word documents, PDFs, etc., typically have an option to zoom in. This is also available on smartphones to make your messages appear larger, so you’re not constantly straining your eyes looking at Arial size 12.
Now, as silly as it sounds, don’t forget to blink.
Without taking time to give our eyes a rest, they can get dry and tired as a result. Every 20 minutes to a half an hour blink about 10 times to get some moisture back in your eyes.
Break the strain (a lesser-known Fleetwood Mac song)
Lastly, it may be beneficial to consider eyewear specifically for screen use. I give you this advice as I sit at my computer wearing my new glasses specifically for work. Even getting one of those cheap pairs from the drug store may help to prevent future strain.
The most important thing to remember is simply that screen fatigue is in fact an issue. Try and be conscious of your eyes in conjunction with your screen use.
How to change your background on Zoom
(TECH NEWS) If you didn’t know by now, you can change your background on Zoom to something more exciting than your office wall. Here’s how!
If you’re new to Zoom, the relatively popular video-conferencing app everyone seems to be using these days, you probably have more than a few questions about its usage and capabilities. However, if you’re new to working or reporting from home, your primary question is probably “How do I change my background without having to deep-clean the office?”
Fortunately, Zoom has an easily solution that doesn’t require you to dig out the Windex.
As the pandemic continues to propagate, employers, educational institutions, and even families are turning to remote options in order to remain safe. While Skype and Google Hangouts may have dominated the work-from-home communication market in years past, Zoom has become the go-to option for many contemporary organizations.
Even though Zoom isn’t exactly “new”, its use on a wide scale may cause some initial confusion; the issue of changing your background is one such topic that may confuse first-time users. We’re here to set the record straight.
Both desktop and mobile users can change their backgrounds in Zoom, though the process is different depending on your platform:
Desktop: Click your profile icon, then click Settings in the resulting drop-down menu. Once the Settings menu opens, click Virtual Background, then select a background option. You’ll also notice that there’s an option for a green screen or an upload of your own; to use your own picture, click the + icon next to the “Choose Virtual Background” option, then select the picture you want to use.
Mobile: Make sure that you’re in a meeting (you won’t be able to change your background if you aren’t), then tap the ellipsis menu in one of the corners of your screen, tap Virtual Background, and select a background to use. In some cases, you may be able to select your own background as well.
Pretty cool, right? Let’s get a couple of disclaimers covered: Firstly, you do not need a green screen behind you in order to use a Zoom background. Because of this, though, your Zoom background may not present consistently; you can ameliorate any breaks in the background by sitting still and avoiding wild gesticulation (note: for some of us, this is easier said than done).
Feel free to let us know what your favorite Zoom background is. We’re leaning toward the star banner.
1,000 phrases that may accidentally activate your smart speakers
(TECHNOLOGY) Don’t worry about accidentally activating your nosy smart speakers… unless, of course, you utter one of these 1,000 innocuous phrases.
It’s safe to say that privacy concerns, especially in today’s digital era, are unquestionably valid. With new video recording technology making it easier to identify people at a glance (whether they like it or not) and concerns that your smart speakers are eavesdropping on you, it may feel like you’re bordering on slightly paranoid around modern technology.
After all, even though there have been cases of smart speakers picking up on intimate conversations, there’s absolutely no risk of them overhearing private things without your consent, right? Even though it’s been documented that these devices – including Cortana, Alexa, Siri, and Google Home – have listened in relationship spats, criminal activity, and even HIPAA-protected data, you’re totally in the clear.
Oh yeah. The thing is, everything that gets broadcast into your smart speaker? There’s a completely random chance that someone back at headquarters may decide to sift through it in order to improve AI learning.
And while most of the time these conversations are totally benign, it doesn’t change the fact that a complete stranger is getting an earful of your private life. In fact, these transmissions? Are actually completely admissible in court, as several murder cases have already demonstrated. Their key evidence was none other than poor Alexa herself.
But wait, wait. These smart speakers can only get your information if you activate them, and that requires you to clearly enunciate their names. Right? Um. Not exactly. Even though you may think that you need to speak crisply into the speaker to activate it, it turns out that these devices are highly sensitive to any suggestion that you might be talking to them. It’s almost like your dog when you even remotely glance at his bag of doggie treats in the corner: one crinkle and Fido comes running, begging for some kibble and ready to serve you.
It’s the same for your smart speakers. As it turns out, there are over a thousand words or phrases that can trigger your device and invite it to start recording your voice. These can range from the perfectly reasonable (Cortana hearing “Montana” and springing to attention) to the downright absurd (Alexa raising her hackles over the words “election” and “unacceptable”). Well, crap. Now what?
It’s no secret that someone is listening in on your conversations. That’s been clearly documented, researched, dissected, and even accepted at this point. However, if you thought that they’d only listen to it if you gave them implicit permission by activating your device (which, to be fair, should not even count as permission in the first place), you were wrong.
So what’s a privacy-loving person to do? Just suck it up and try to choose between the lesser of two evils? On one hand, yes, these smart speakers are super convenient and can make your life easier. On the other?
Well, if you’re a fan of your privacy, then perhaps these devices aren’t meant for you. At this point, you’ve got little recourse. These companies will continue to use your data, and there’s nothing stopping them from spying on you. That is, unless you prevent them from doing it in the first place.
If you want to keep your private conversations private, either unplug your smart speaker when you’re not using it, or don’t get one in the first place. Otherwise, you’ll continue to give your implied consent that you’re totes cool with them butting in on your personal life, and they’ll continue to be equally totes cool with using it without your permission.
