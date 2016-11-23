CalendarX allows folks to follow your brand’s calendar, get notifications seamlessly

Plan and organize

In order to run a successful business, a considerable amount of planning and organization has to go into your execution. Another important aspect to a business’s success has to do with their audience interaction.



CalendarX combines these two ideas, allowing businesses to create calendars that their audiences can follow. Users have the option to follow a business’s calendar, and important events from the business can be placed on the user’s personal calendar.

How it works

This tool works in a series of steps: first, you create your calendar. You can adjust settings and control who manages the calendar, as well as what you want to know about your followers. In this step, you can develop an unlimited number of calendars that users can follow.

You can also add a “follow our calendar” button to your website. Using the button configurator allows you to match the button to fit the appearance of your website.

Keep audience up to date

Next, you can begin adding events to your calendar. CalendarX gives the option to add repeating events and set reminders so your audience won’t forget important dates. If a change occurs and needs an update, your followers’ calendar will automatically be updated.

According to the website, benefits not only include a unique connection with customers, but also time zone and DST compatibility, the ability to import existing calendars, and performance analytics.

Marketing enhancement

Using an audience interactive calendar can help a business enhance their marketing. This is another addition to the set of tools businesses can use to post deals and promotions, which urge customers to keep returning.

CalendarX offers three different subscription plans: basic, premium, and enterprise. With basic, you can build a calendar with events and begin gaining followers. This is best for standard uses and individuals.

Premium allows businesses to work with their team on a calendar, customize a design, and use analytics. This is best for marketers seeking growth, SMBs, and teams. Enterprise gives businesses access to experts who can help you build the perfect calendar. There is also dedicated customer support and code help.

Check out their site and get started with a free trial.

