Room for improvement

If there’s anything that I’ve learned in my travels, it’s that there is always room for improvement. This mantra applies in broad capacities like changing personal habits, and in specific capacities like making a calendar more user friendly.



TeamCal is taking on this improvement endeavor by developing an app that aid’s Google Calendar. The app builds onto the existing calendar by providing Google’s missing schedule view.

A new view

According to developers, “TeamCal provides a horizontal schedule view for your Google Calendar. Instead of the typical Google Calendar view, which can become cluttered with overlapping events, TeamCal makes it easy to schedule events for many employees at once. This is especially useful for tasks like managing staff rotations, shift, and vacation planning.”

With this, users can schedule their events by simple drag and drop from data already on their Google Calendar.

All changes will then be synced back to their Google Calendar. In addition, users can embed their schedule in a website of export a PDF.

Keep everyone informed

TeamCal works to enhance Google Calendar with team scheduling and planning functionalities. Many calendars can be viewed at once, making it easy to comparing something like employee schedules.

The events are displayed on a timeline, which helps a user identify schedule gaps and prevents overbooking.

In turn, this all works to simplify communication between employees and clients to keep everyone on the same page. It’s easy to keep everyone informed by sharing schedules via email.

TeamCal features

Aside from exporting to PDFs and embedding to websites, other features include: flexibility, management, and support. With flexibility, users are able to select their appropriate time zone, work hours, and view modes to adjust to their needs.

With management, users can easily send and receive event invitations within TeamCal. And with support, TeamCal members will assist users by answering their questions.

Yay and nay

The app works on a standard desktop view and is also compatible with smartphones and tablets. The color-coded options and horizontal views are perfect for those who love working with visual elements.

Of course, there are users who feel that, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it," and may not be likely to hop aboard the extension train.

Regardless, there is access available for request and TeamCal is currently in beta.

