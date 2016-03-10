Where CEOs are spending their advertising dollars

CEOs are increase advertising dollars

While some belts are remaining tightened during this economic recovery, a new study reveals that one in four CEOs are actually planning to increase their advertising spending this year. PWC surveyed leaders regarding their spending plans, and the focus is als slightly shifting with sales and marketing.

Not necessarily news

That advertising is fast becoming the focus of big business is not necessarily news. As marketers strive to catch up with digitally savvy consumers, new advertising services and partnerships will no doubt emerge that will drive better brand value. To that end, how best to present one’s brand and use the latest technologies to accomplish the same is what separates the haves from the have-nots.

Advertising trends to pay attention to

A more interesting question may be “How does CEO spending impact the small business owner or entrepreneur?” The answer may be that it forces those with smaller budgets to be more creative with their spending. Below are three trends all brands should be paying attention to in 2016:

All companies are spending more on digital advertising in order to survive, so watch for services to launch that manage the entire ad life cycle instead of just parts of it. In the crowded digital space, capturing attention requires meaningful experiences, so watch for creativity to blossom, and web influencers to be tapped in non-traditional ways. Because engaging consumers has become more difficult than ever, advertising through automated ad portals will increase, taking more humans out of the sales equation.

New partnerships and risks

It’s an understatement to say that marketers are fighting harder than ever to make sure their brands are relevant. But money spent on marketing and advertising – no matter how big or small the business is – can’t be a matter of just going with whatever has been designated as the “next big thing.”

Success appears to be with those that push the advertising envelope: Developing new partnerships and taking risks on new ways to create brand awareness.

