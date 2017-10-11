Business Marketing
Dove dropped the olive branch with new ad campaign
(MARKETING NEWS) With any ad campaign there will be misses but take a note from Dove’s playbook and learn how to not repeat mistakes.
Dove’s latest Facebook ad really hit the mark for whitewashing in advertising. The ad, since removed, essentially implied their soap could turn a black woman into a clean white woman.
In a three-second video on the company’s Facebook page, three women transformed into the next when they removed their shirts. The first transition caused an uproar: a woman of color lifting a brown top over her head to reveal a different woman, who is very, very white.
Although the white woman then lifts her shirt to reveal another woman with darker hair and a darker skin tone, the initial transformation is problematic in its implications of whiteness as cleanliness.
Dove has since removed the ad and issued an apology, stating in a tweet “In an image we posted this week, we missed the mark in thoughtfully representing women of color and we deeply regret the offense that it has caused. The feedback that has been shared is important to us and we’ll use it to guide us in the future.”
Wait, haven’t we been here before? At this point you’d think skin care companies would have realized a little more delicacy is required when rolling out ad campaigns. Remember Nivea’s disastrous, short-lived “White is Purity” mishap? How about Dove’s other blunder in their 2011 VisibleCare ad?
These featured another series of three women standing in front of close-ups of skin, with the darker skinned woman in front of the “before” label, and the woman with the lightest skin by the “after” picture. Although Dove didn’t intend to imply white skin is cleaner, oops, that’s what happened anyways.
While Dove has gotten many things right in terms of inclusivity and featuring models of different racial and ethnic backgrounds, there have also been several instances of intentional racist missteps. Let’s use this as a teachable moment for handling marketing mishaps.
Whenever an ad campaign offends people, the company’s response can make or break the business. If you find yourself in the midst of a marketing crisis, you can take some mindful steps to manage the situation and begin repairing your public image.
First, acknowledge the problem and issue a genuine apology that gets to the core of what your audience is saying. Dove recognized they upset people, and instead of taking a defensive “sorry you felt offended” stance, took responsibility for their actions. Once an apology is issued, explain the original intent to provide context for the situation.
Dove meant to create an inclusive campaign featuring a diverse cast of women. Lola Ogunyemi, the first model featured in the now controversial shirt ad, has even defended the ad. She stated, “I can see how the snapshots that are circulating the web have been misinterpreted, considering the fact that Dove has faced a backlash in the past for the exact same issue. There is a lack of trust here, and I feel the public was justified in their initial outrage.”
Business Marketing
Aori helps you pack a punch with AdWords
(BUSINESS MARKETING) Aori is the newest tool designed to help anyone using AdWords to kick more butt.
Search ad campaign managers constantly wrestle with the best way to organize their keywords into campaigns. Most of these decisions strive to balance the time needed to manage the campaign with efficiency of campaign expenditures.
Take the SKAGs strategy, for example. The SKAGs (Single Keyword Ad Group) system is setup to trigger a unique ad for every single keyword by placing each keyword in its own group.
There’s lots of literature touting the benefits of the SKAG system. Generally, the hyper-specific match between ads and keywords improves click-through rates.
This leads to higher quality scores, which leads to lower costs for click, which leads to lower costs per conversion. The tradeoff with this system is the setup. You could be looking at hundreds of keyword groups to set up and maintain, and that’s a lot of work for a small business or startup.
This is where Aori comes in.
Their system helps to automate the process of setting up a SKAG system for your AdWords campaigns.
According to the website, the tool’s primary function is to automate keyword generation. Users enter a set of “root keywords” and common keyword extensions, and Aori will automatically generate all possible combinations of those keywords for your campaigns.
Additionally, through Aori, users can create ad templates using a “dynamic keyword insertion tool,” to enable you to utilize the strongest ad copy across multiple phrases.
In what is the least clear value point of the whole pitch, Aori also uses what they call a “unique bid-optimization algorithm.”
There is almost no detail to be found on how the algorithm works. If the tool handles all bid management for you, this could be a handy tool for PPC novices who are less familiar with the process and lack the time to learn it.
Aori appears to run cheaper than the others we know of, but that may be due to the level of automation available. For example, Aori requires the user to feed it keyword inputs, both root and extension words.
It’s also important to understand where a SKAG system can and can’t work. It is likely a better system for smaller campaigns where ad testing wouldn’t yield statistically meaningful results.
Because every keyword group targets one phrase, you can’t readily say that improvements in ad copy will translate to other campaigns.
Business Marketing
Frame.io is the video tool that all marketers need to know about
(MARKETING NEWS) If you rely on video content Frame.io is a video tool that allows you to privately upload, review, and share video with your entire team.
If you’ve ever worked on creating content for a company, then you know the editing process can be somewhat…involved. Through revisions in content and the final design, many employees have to give feedback before something like a blog post finds its way into the world.
That all works fine in an era where Microsoft Word comments and Google Docs exist. However, video doesn’t have that same luxury. There is a large disconnect caused by the fact that you can’t leave comments and annotations in the same platform where the content resides.
Enter Frame.io, a company launched in 2015 to enable better collaboration amongst stakeholders of video products. Using real-time markup, any stakeholder can leave feedback, and all this feedback can be accessed through a single web link. Think of it like the way SoundCloud users can leave comments and specific points in the song player, syncing up with specific time points in the song.
These annotations can support full-on threaded comments that can be seen and used by others in real-time. When footage is corrected, the user can simply re-upload for further feedback. Frame.io helps you handle all of the versions you go through so that nothing gets mixed up from one draft to the next.
To improve upon that flexible collaboration model, Frame.io also has a mobile app that allows users to leave feedback from anywhere they go (fun fact, that app won an Apple Design Award last year, so you know it works really well).
In a world where video is becoming more popular as a go-to content medium, it’s important for the organizations that demand it and produce it to reduce lead times on getting videos to their audience. Frame.io does that in spades, and does it all without having to stack on top of other services.
The tool has quite the audience — just about 370,000 users who have signed up to be exact. Those 370k users upload 700,000 videos every month.
It’s also worth mentioning that Frame.io closed $20 million in Series B funding from four different firms; that puts their total funding amount at $32 million.
The tool itself is also growing its product base. The original tool is a self-serve service designed for freelance video producers, but the company recently released a “fully enterprise product” for larger production teams. Clients at this level include Turner Broadcasting, Spotify and Funny or Die, among others.
Business Marketing
The advertising hot list is changing as Facebook inches to the not list
(MARKETING NEWS) Advertisers were once enamored with Facebook, but recently, they have started shifting gears to platforms a bit more consumer-centric.
Facebook, the once dominating force behind all things social media, is slowly disappearing as advertisers shift their focus to more consumer-centric platforms.
Social media marketing is still a relatively new area to conquer, which leaves plenty of room for experimentation. Many companies are altering their advertising campaigns as they continue to learn which platforms are the most beneficial. What is good for one company however, may not be good for Facebook. Companies are looking beyond Facebook to sources like Google, Apple News, Snapchat and Instagram which can offer more financial gain and a better user experience.
The old method of tackling social media marketing was based around platforms. Marketers spent more time trying to post their content on as many platforms as possible instead of focusing on the content itself. Now with some experience under their belt, companies have the chance to be more selective with the platforms they publish on. This has driven some companies away from Facebook as they discover that other platforms, like Instagram, specialize in specific audiences and are more flexible when it comes to presenting content.
Some of the companies who already started looking the other direction include CNN and the Huffington Post. Both news sites feel that other platforms, like Apple News, suit their content better. Facebook videos primarily focus on lifestyle news, rather than topical news. While Huffington Post is still a major publisher on Facebook, they have begun trying other platforms that focus more on audiences and consumer habits. It seems that posts on Facebook will generally reach the same audience time and time again, whether you boost posts or not. On the other hand, Apple News is automatically installed within Apple devices, so they potentially have even more reach.
Facebook may constantly be updating their platform, but they have yet to find the perfect formula for advertisers. The time has come where advertisers are looking beyond Facebook as the answer to their marketing needs. Like users, these companies are spending less time on this platform themselves. The goal is to focus on quality content and return of investment, rather than stretch themselves too thin.
Ethereum’s trading on NASDAQ – huzzah!
Battle of the outsider: L.L. Bean vs KÜHL
Lily Born is the kid-preneur we don’t deserve
Russia is about to lose their access to cryptocurrencies
Dove dropped the olive branch with new ad campaign
A few smarties are trying to create space cryptocurrency via Bitcoin
LL Bean just stole the show with their invisible ink ad in the NYT
Does creativity die as we age? Science says sorta
iPhone 8 Plus devices allegedly split open while charging #splitgate
AI can identify investment opportunities in crypto #mindblown
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Indeed President, Chris Hyams tells us #WhyAustin [video]
The
American Genius
News neatly in your inbox
Join thousands of AG fans and SUBSCRIBE to get business and tech news updates, breaking stories, and MORE!
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Business News1 day ago
Microsoft’s Autism Hiring program really is driving innovation
-
Business News8 hours ago
Ethereum’s trading on NASDAQ – huzzah!
-
Tech News1 day ago
Workey is your AI solution to job searching
-
Tech News1 day ago
How to find remote jobs if you’re on the go
-
Business Entrepreneur1 day ago
Entrepreneur blunders to bypass
-
Business Marketing1 day ago
Aori helps you pack a punch with AdWords
-
Opinion Editorials2 days ago
Free tips from a freelancer
-
Business News2 days ago
Prove your hustle: How will you fare in the Uber game?