The #1 LinkedIn CRM app you need to try to reel in more leads

Heads up, LinkedIn Content Creators and recruiters – there’s a new app in town looking to streamline your lead generation and communication workflow.

LeadDelta describes itself as a “Social Capital Manager built for Teams and Professionals.”

Co-founder and CEO Vedran Rasic claims LeadDelta was created in response to the rapid ubiquity of digital channels in B2B sales interactions between suppliers and buyers.

To solve the problem of “outdated and cumbersome” CRMs and insufficient results from cold calling potential clients, LeadDelta offers a “lightweight CRM” with plenty of features to enhance personal connections and keep track of valuable client information.

Perhaps best of all, LeadDelta is a Chrome extension, meaning that combined with Google’s account sync, users are not required to download software to all their devices in order to use it wherever they work.

For those who use LinkedIn as a major source of communication, LeadDelta has a lot to offer.

Some key features include conversation tags for filtering and organization, a collapsible sidebar on each conversation that lists contact details and offers a space to take notes, and pins to keep important contacts at the top of your list at all times.

Additionally, users can create message templates that automatically populate contact information, drastically improving workflow for those who send multiple messages of the same sentiment in a day. LeadDelta even provides some pre-written templates for common messages like announcing the release of a new product or pitching a product to start-ups.

As of September 8th, the team released the LinkedIn Sidebar feature. When viewing a profile on LinkedIn, LeadDelta’s sidebar pops into view, allowing users to generate tags and make notes on their connections without having to navigate away from the page.

So, your workflow for announcing an upcoming product launch could look like this: Visit the LinkedIn profiles of start-up founders who could use your product, tag each founder with the product name in the sidebar, then go back to LeadDelta and write your pitch in a message template, and then schedule an automated message delivered to everyone you tagged.

LeadDelta offers a 10-day free trial, after which users have the option of a monthly subscription of $24.99 or an annual subscription of $199.92 (a $16.66/month deal).

As the #1 LinkedIn CRM in the Chrome extension store with a 5/5 Star rating on Product Hunt, LeadDelta is proving itself a formidable player in the CRM landscape.