LinkedIn releases top 20 most in-demand skills, plus new features

When was the last time you were in the search for a new job position, perhaps on LinkedIn? Were you part of the Great Resignation, where tens of millions of people left their jobs since the beginning of the pandemic?

Chances are that you, like so many others, have at least been eyeing what’s out there lately. There’s no harm in looking, and best case scenario, you may find your dream job while rage applying on a lunch break.

LinkedIn has helped over 830 million people out in their search for new jobs so far. The company just announced improved job search features, as well as a list of what they consider to be the top 20 most in-demand skills for job seekers.

The first update to LinkedIn’s job search features is skill-based job suggestions. When you search for a new job on the website, it will show you roles that seem like they would be a good match for you. This is done by taking the skills you have listed on your profile and comparing them with the essential skills listed in the job description. This eliminates the need to scroll through as many jobs that are just not relevant. After all, there is nothing worse than getting a job alert and opening it, only to realize that it isn’t even close to your skill level or interests.

The second update improves networking capabilities with people you already know, or at least know of through LinkedIn. When someone in your network lists a job, you will get a notification. This gives you a chance to apply sooner. Being quick to apply, especially when you have a well-polished profile, can give you an upper hand as it can get your application in front of the recruiters sooner.

Possibly the most intriguing update to LinkedIn enhances your ability to start networking. LinkedIn will show you who is hiring in your first- and second-degree network. That would include people you are connected to on the platform, as well as their first-degree connections. This makes it easier to reach out to recruiters and introduce yourself, which could lead to a conversation and maybe even a job interview. This new feature can be found on the LinkedIn Jobs tab.

LinkedIn recently published its new report with the top job skills for job seekers. These have been compiled over the last quarter. Here they are, with the most sought-after skills at the top:

Customer Service Sales Accounting Businesses Development Marketing Leadership Communication Digital Marketing Sales Management Problem Solving Management Finance Social Media Sales & Marketing Time Management Financial Analysis Engineering Strategy Social Media Marketing SQL

These twenty skills are featured in 78% of job postings on LinkedIn. That is the vast majority.

According to the report, the top skill sets have changed by about 25% in the past seven years. They are predicting an even bigger change by 2025.

In order to help job seekers gain the experience and related knowledge necessary to land a new position, LinkedIn is making several courses free for the month of September. For more information or to get started on learning a new skill, check out LinkedIn’s blog post about the available courses. Here’s hoping this will be the year of success and job satisfaction!